06 Dec 2019

FIFA 20: Chelsea Career Mode Guide - line-up, tactics, transfer budget, who to sign & more

With the transfer ban lifted, can you fire the young Blues to silverware on this season?

Despite of their transfer ban over the summer, Chelsea have had a fantastic start to the 2019/20 season - Liverpool may be steaming ahead, but the blues are right in the mix for second place.

Thankfully, on FIFA 20 you won't have to cope without any new signings, so you can bring in some squad additions and maybe even push for that top spot!

If you think you can lead Chelsea back to domestic and European glory, then there's no better place to prove it that Career Mode.

RealSport is here to help as you set up your game on FIFA 20.

Team Rating

Chelsea receive a four and a half star rating on FIFA 20, consisting of an 80 attack, 82 midfield and 80 defending.

Starting Lineup and Formations

Chelsea’s default formation on FIFA 20 is a 4-3-3 Holding. Any variation of the 4-3-3 system can be used with the team, but holding provides the most balance.

Super Frank has switched things up this season by occasional reverting to an Antonio Conte-esque 3-4-3/5-2-3, and you may wish to do the same if you want more bodies in defence.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (86 GK Kicking) goes in between the sticks, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta (90 standing tackle) and Marcos Alonso operate in the full back positions. Kurt Zouma or Andreas Christensen can then partner Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

World Cup winner N’Golo Kante (92 interceptions) joins Jorginho and summer arrival Mateo Kovacic in midfield, whilst Willian and Pedro flank Olivier Giroud in attack. I

If you need more pace in the final third, look at Christian Pulisic (93 acceleration) or Callum Hudson-Odoi (86 acceleration).   

READ MORE: All the best young Right Wingers (RM & RW) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

On the bench go for Willy Caballero (OVR 75), Zouma or Christensen (OVR 80), Emerson (OVR 77), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (OVR 79), Ross Barkley (OVR 79), Christian Pulisic (OVR 79) and Michy Batshuayi (OVR 79).

Tactics and Instructions

Playing the veteran front three of Willian, Giroud and Pedro is reliable, but with all three players over 30, you may lack that spark to damage the opposition consistently.

When starting those three, you must play to Olivier Giroud's strengths of being a target man. The Frenchman isn't blessed with pace (44 acceleration), but boy, can he head the ball (91 heading accuracy).

Tell the World Cup winner to 'stay central' on support runs and his attacking runs should be set to 'target man'.

The technical ability of all three Centre Midfielders Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic should allow you to get wide players into dangerous positions on the counter-attack.

Defensively, have a look at N’Golo Kante. To make the most of his abilities, put him on ‘aggressive interceptions’, giving you a greater chance of winning the ball back higher up the pitch.

Training

During your training sessions you should be looking at the high growth players, indicated by the green icon. At Chelsea, this includes Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Oodi and Tammy Abraham.

The Transfer Market

Starting transfer budget: £86 million

Starting wage budget: £753,00 a week

Who should go

Chelsea shipped some of their fringe players in real life, but there is still more that can go in this new-look Blues team.

With a new striker set to be top off your transfer business, with a heavy heart you can say goodbye to Michy Batshuayi. One goal in half a season for Valencia last season proved he isn't of top class calibre, so look to sell the Belgian international for close to £20 million, freeing up a further £99,000 a week in your wage budget.

READ MORE: All the best young Strikers to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Marco van Ginkel is still on the injury table, and you would imagine that as soon as the Dutchman is fit, he will be sent to a club back in his homeland, following a successful loan spell at PSV in 2017/18. The midfielder should collect you around £9 million, freeing up £78,000 a week in wages.

Most of the young talent at Chelsea have the potential to fight for a first team place in the future, with the exception of third-choice goalkeeper Jamie Cumming - make sure you replace him though.

Other than that, it's only Michael Hector you should be shown the door who has spent the past four seasons away on loan from the club, at four different clubs.

Loans

Chelsea do love sending players out on loan, and there are a number of candidates you can send out to gain more experience

Billy Gilmour, George McEachran, Marc Guehi, Tino Anjorin, Ian Maatsen, Tariq Lamptey and Jack Wakely are still someway off the first team picture so look to send them out on loan.

Who to sign

New Transfer Budget: £116 million

Board Objectives

With no transfer embargo, the board are giving you a tough task in your first season in charge. No silverware is demanded, but going deep in all the competitions won't be easy.

For Domestic Success, you will need a top four finish in the Premier League and reach the semi-final in the FA Cup. As for Continental, the semi-finals of the Champions League is expected, with the Blues in a tough group including Ajax, Valencia and Lille.

Youth development has a very low importance. All you need to do is sign one youth player and play them in one match.

READ MORE: All the best Wonderkid Attacking Midfielders (CAM) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Brand Exposure, highlights selling £135 million worth of shirt sales. Brining in big names and scoring plenty will help you achieve this.

Back on top of the tree?

If you’re playing on a testing difficulty, being able to claim three major trophies this season is a tall order. It may all hang on signing that quality striker, but even then, Chelsea don’t have the depth of the other title challengers in the Premier League.

Aim for a top three finish and look to reach the finals of FA Cup and Europa League. Rotate your squad, rest all your big players in Europe and make sure you start the season well to have a chance of making it a fantastic season during your first Chelsea campaign.

Full Chelsea player ratings

Player Age Pos Country OVR POT V W
Goalkeepers       
Kepa24GKSpain8489£31m£92k
W. Caballero37GKArgentina7575£675k£37k
J. Cumming19GKEngland5471£120k£4k
Defenders       
Azpilicueta29RB CBSpain8484£25.5m£145k
A. Rudiger26CBGermany8284£24m£115k
Marcos Alonso28LB LWBSpain8181£15m£115k
A. Christensen23CBDenmark8087£19m£85k
K. Zouma24CBFrance8084£17.5m£85k
Emerson24LB LMItaly7782£10.5m£68k
R. James19RB CDMEngland7386£7m£31k
F. Tomori21CBEngland7283£4.9m£38k
M. Hector26CBJamaica7274£3.3m£53k
J. Wakely18CBEngland5981£293k£3k
M. Guehi18CBEngland5979£270k£3k
T. Lamptey18RB RMEngland5877£216k£3k
I. Maatsen17LB RB CBNetherlands5781£189k£900
Midfielders       
N. Kanté28CDM CMFrance8990£66m£235k
Jorginho27CM CDMItaly8384£29m£140k
M. Kovacic25CMCroatia8286£29m£125k
R. Loftus-Cheek23CM LMEngland7985£17m£89k
R. Barkley25CAM CMEngland7982£16m£98k
M. van Ginkel26CMHolland7778£10.5m£87k
M. Mount20CAM CMEngland7586£11.5m£57k
B. Gilmour18CM CAMScotland6284£675k£5k
G. McEachran18CAM CMEngland5979£293k£4k
T. Anjorin17CAM CMEngland5882£252k£1k
Attackers       
Willian30RW LWBrazil8282£21m£140k
Pedro31RW LWSpain8282£19.5m£140k
O. Giroud32STFrance8282£17.5m£140k
C. Pulisic20LWAmerica7986£18m£85k
M. Batshuayi25STBelgium7982£16m£110k
T. Abraham21STEngland7685£12m£67k
C. Hudson-Odoi18RW LWEngland7488£11.5m£31k

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Career Mode: Contract expiry signings ending in 2021 – Messi, Aguero, Pogba & more

