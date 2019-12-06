FIFA 20: Chelsea Career Mode Guide - line-up, tactics, transfer budget, who to sign & more

Despite of their transfer ban over the summer, Chelsea have had a fantastic start to the 2019/20 season - Liverpool may be steaming ahead, but the blues are right in the mix for second place.

Thankfully, on FIFA 20 you won't have to cope without any new signings, so you can bring in some squad additions and maybe even push for that top spot!

If you think you can lead Chelsea back to domestic and European glory, then there's no better place to prove it that Career Mode.

RealSport is here to help as you set up your game on FIFA 20.

Team Rating

Chelsea receive a four and a half star rating on FIFA 20, consisting of an 80 attack, 82 midfield and 80 defending.

Starting Lineup and Formations

Chelsea’s default formation on FIFA 20 is a 4-3-3 Holding. Any variation of the 4-3-3 system can be used with the team, but holding provides the most balance.

Super Frank has switched things up this season by occasional reverting to an Antonio Conte-esque 3-4-3/5-2-3, and you may wish to do the same if you want more bodies in defence.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (86 GK Kicking) goes in between the sticks, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta (90 standing tackle) and Marcos Alonso operate in the full back positions. Kurt Zouma or Andreas Christensen can then partner Antonio Rudiger in central defence.

World Cup winner N’Golo Kante (92 interceptions) joins Jorginho and summer arrival Mateo Kovacic in midfield, whilst Willian and Pedro flank Olivier Giroud in attack. I

If you need more pace in the final third, look at Christian Pulisic (93 acceleration) or Callum Hudson-Odoi (86 acceleration).

On the bench go for Willy Caballero (OVR 75), Zouma or Christensen (OVR 80), Emerson (OVR 77), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (OVR 79), Ross Barkley (OVR 79), Christian Pulisic (OVR 79) and Michy Batshuayi (OVR 79).

Tactics and Instructions

Playing the veteran front three of Willian, Giroud and Pedro is reliable, but with all three players over 30, you may lack that spark to damage the opposition consistently.

When starting those three, you must play to Olivier Giroud's strengths of being a target man. The Frenchman isn't blessed with pace (44 acceleration), but boy, can he head the ball (91 heading accuracy).

Tell the World Cup winner to 'stay central' on support runs and his attacking runs should be set to 'target man'.

The technical ability of all three Centre Midfielders Kante, Jorginho and Kovacic should allow you to get wide players into dangerous positions on the counter-attack.

Defensively, have a look at N’Golo Kante. To make the most of his abilities, put him on ‘aggressive interceptions’, giving you a greater chance of winning the ball back higher up the pitch.

Training

During your training sessions you should be looking at the high growth players, indicated by the green icon. At Chelsea, this includes Kepa Arrizabalaga, Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mason Mount, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Oodi and Tammy Abraham.

The Transfer Market

Starting transfer budget: £86 million

Starting wage budget: £753,00 a week

Who should go

Chelsea shipped some of their fringe players in real life, but there is still more that can go in this new-look Blues team.

With a new striker set to be top off your transfer business, with a heavy heart you can say goodbye to Michy Batshuayi. One goal in half a season for Valencia last season proved he isn't of top class calibre, so look to sell the Belgian international for close to £20 million, freeing up a further £99,000 a week in your wage budget.

Marco van Ginkel is still on the injury table, and you would imagine that as soon as the Dutchman is fit, he will be sent to a club back in his homeland, following a successful loan spell at PSV in 2017/18. The midfielder should collect you around £9 million, freeing up £78,000 a week in wages.

Most of the young talent at Chelsea have the potential to fight for a first team place in the future, with the exception of third-choice goalkeeper Jamie Cumming - make sure you replace him though.

Other than that, it's only Michael Hector you should be shown the door who has spent the past four seasons away on loan from the club, at four different clubs.

Loans

Chelsea do love sending players out on loan, and there are a number of candidates you can send out to gain more experience

Billy Gilmour, George McEachran, Marc Guehi, Tino Anjorin, Ian Maatsen, Tariq Lamptey and Jack Wakely are still someway off the first team picture so look to send them out on loan.

Who to sign

New Transfer Budget: £116 million

Board Objectives

With no transfer embargo, the board are giving you a tough task in your first season in charge. No silverware is demanded, but going deep in all the competitions won't be easy.

For Domestic Success, you will need a top four finish in the Premier League and reach the semi-final in the FA Cup. As for Continental, the semi-finals of the Champions League is expected, with the Blues in a tough group including Ajax, Valencia and Lille.

Youth development has a very low importance. All you need to do is sign one youth player and play them in one match.

Brand Exposure, highlights selling £135 million worth of shirt sales. Brining in big names and scoring plenty will help you achieve this.

Back on top of the tree?

If you’re playing on a testing difficulty, being able to claim three major trophies this season is a tall order. It may all hang on signing that quality striker, but even then, Chelsea don’t have the depth of the other title challengers in the Premier League.

Aim for a top three finish and look to reach the finals of FA Cup and Europa League. Rotate your squad, rest all your big players in Europe and make sure you start the season well to have a chance of making it a fantastic season during your first Chelsea campaign.

Full Chelsea player ratings

Player Age Pos Country OVR POT V W Goalkeepers Kepa 24 GK Spain 84 89 £31m £92k W. Caballero 37 GK Argentina 75 75 £675k £37k J. Cumming 19 GK England 54 71 £120k £4k Defenders Azpilicueta 29 RB CB Spain 84 84 £25.5m £145k A. Rudiger 26 CB Germany 82 84 £24m £115k Marcos Alonso 28 LB LWB Spain 81 81 £15m £115k A. Christensen 23 CB Denmark 80 87 £19m £85k K. Zouma 24 CB France 80 84 £17.5m £85k Emerson 24 LB LM Italy 77 82 £10.5m £68k R. James 19 RB CDM England 73 86 £7m £31k F. Tomori 21 CB England 72 83 £4.9m £38k M. Hector 26 CB Jamaica 72 74 £3.3m £53k J. Wakely 18 CB England 59 81 £293k £3k M. Guehi 18 CB England 59 79 £270k £3k T. Lamptey 18 RB RM England 58 77 £216k £3k I. Maatsen 17 LB RB CB Netherlands 57 81 £189k £900 Midfielders N. Kanté 28 CDM CM France 89 90 £66m £235k Jorginho 27 CM CDM Italy 83 84 £29m £140k M. Kovacic 25 CM Croatia 82 86 £29m £125k R. Loftus-Cheek 23 CM LM England 79 85 £17m £89k R. Barkley 25 CAM CM England 79 82 £16m £98k M. van Ginkel 26 CM Holland 77 78 £10.5m £87k M. Mount 20 CAM CM England 75 86 £11.5m £57k B. Gilmour 18 CM CAM Scotland 62 84 £675k £5k G. McEachran 18 CAM CM England 59 79 £293k £4k T. Anjorin 17 CAM CM England 58 82 £252k £1k Attackers Willian 30 RW LW Brazil 82 82 £21m £140k Pedro 31 RW LW Spain 82 82 £19.5m £140k O. Giroud 32 ST France 82 82 £17.5m £140k C. Pulisic 20 LW America 79 86 £18m £85k M. Batshuayi 25 ST Belgium 79 82 £16m £110k T. Abraham 21 ST England 76 85 £12m £67k C. Hudson-Odoi 18 RW LW England 74 88 £11.5m £31k

