20 Oct 2019

FIFA 20 Career Mode: Contract expiry signings ending in 2024 – Hazard, Kane, Griezmann & more

All the players available for free at the end of the fifth season, including Hazard and Kane!

Top 10 2024 contract expiry signings on FIFA 20 Career Mode

Eden Hazard (OVR 91 – POT 91)

Alisson (OVR 89 – POT 91)

Harry Kane (OVR 89 – POT 91)

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Ederson (OVR 88 – POT 91)

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 88 – POT 89)

Bernardo Silva (OVR 87 – POT 90)

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 87 – POT 90)

Jordi Alba (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 – POT 93)

Full list of players with contracts ending in 2024 above 84 OVR

With transfer fees reaching eye-watering heights in world football, it will be more important than ever to efficiently use your cash on FIFA 20’s Career Mode. Thankfully, players who are in the final six months of their contract can be signed on pre-contract agreements for free, meaning you don’t have to exhaust your entire budget to bring in top-class players.

For everything you need to know about contract expiry signings, including how to get them over the line, head here.

Top 10 2024 contract expiry signings on FIFA 20 Career Mode

All the following players are aged between 19 and 31 (making them eligble for pre-contract negotiations in 2024) and have a potential of at least 84. Bear in mind that their current wages are likely to have fluctuated by 2024, and some players may have even signed new contracts at their current club or a new club.

A full table of 2024 contract expiry signings rated 84 or higher can be found at the bottom of this page.

Eden Hazard (OVR 91 – POT 91)

Age: 28

Position(s): LW, CF

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Belgium

Best stats: 95 dribbling, 94 acceleration, 89 vision

Wage: £423,000 a week

After helping Chelsea win one last piece of silverware before his departure in summer, Hazard can now be found on the left channel at Real Madrid. His overall rating of 91 is one of the best in FIFA 20, so if you managed to get this man for free further down the line, it would be some steal.

Of course, his stats will likely have declined by then, along with his massive 423,000 a week wage bill.

Alisson (OVR 89 – POT 91)

Age: 26

Position(s): GK

Club: Liverpool

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 90 GK positioning, 89 GK positioning

Wage: £140,000 a week

Since lifting the Champions League trophy with Liverpool this year, Alisson has unfortunately been out of action through injury. However, this has not affected his incredible goalkeeping stats.

With a potential of 91, by the time Alisson becomes eligible for pre-contract negotiations, he will still be a world class keeper.

Harry Kane (OVR 89 – POT 91)

Age: 25

Position(s): ST

Club: Tottenham 

Country: England

Best stats: 94 finishing, 93 positioning, 90 shot power

Wage: £198,000 a week

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and his incredible attacking stats reflect this. With a rating of 89 at just 25 years old, it is unlikely Kane will still be at Spurs by the time you reach the year 2024 on Career Mode.

However, if by some miracle he becomes eligible for pre-contract negotiations, he is a must have signing.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Age: 28

Position(s): CF, ST, LW

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Best stats: 90 ball control, 90 positioning, 89 finishing

Wage: £333,000 a week

The Frenchman recently joined Barcelona and comes in to FIFA 20 with an overall rating of 89. He will be nearing the end of his career by the time his contract runs out, but he could still make a useful signing if his current stats are to go by.

With the ability to play up top or down the left channel, he makes a versatile squad player.

Ederson (OVR 88 – POT 91)

Age: 25

Position(s): GK

Club: Manchester City

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 93 GK kicking, 88 GK reflexes, 86 GK positioning

Wage: £167,000 a week

Ederson is Man City’s number one man between the sticks, helping the Mancunian team win their second consecutive Premier League trophy last season. By the time his contract expires he will be approaching the prime age for a goalkeeper, and will likely be near his potential of 91 overall.

If the Brazilian does not sign a new contract before 2024, he’ll be an extremely hot property, so act fast.

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 88 – POT 89)

Age: 27

Position(s): GK

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Belgium

Best stats: 89 GK handling, 87 GK reflexes

Wage: £212,000 a week

The Real Madrid goalkeeper will be 32 years old by the time his contract is expiring. Therefore, he will likely have achieved his 89 potential rating and may be looking at one last move in his career.

With 89 handling and 87 reflexes, it would be some signing if you managed to land the Belgium ‘keeper for nothing bar his wage.

Bernardo Silva (OVR 87 – POT 90)

Age: 24

Position(s): RW, CAM, CM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 93 stamina, 92 dribbling, 85 crossing

Wage: £189,000 a week

One of many young talents at Man City, the Portuguese winger has begun to secure a starting position in Pep Guardiola’s squad. However, with so much competition, Silva may well be open to a move away from the Etihad come the year 2024.

If you have a chance to sign this man on a pre-contract agreement, do it. With a 90 potential rating he’ll become one of the best wingers on the game.

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 87 – POT 90)

Age: 25

Position(s): CB, LB

Club: Manchester City

Country: France

Best stats: 89 standing tackle, 88 defensive awareness, 87 interceptions

Wage: £176,000 a week

Under the tutorship of the Man City coaching team, Laporte is set to become one of the best centre halves in the world. Therefore, it is unlikely that he will be available for pre-contract negotiations come 2024. If he is, you’ll likely have to offer him a hefty wage, but his defensive stats are well worth it.

Jordi Alba (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 30

Position(s): LB

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Best stats: 92 stamina, 90 sprint speed, 87 crossing

Wage: £216,000 a week

Jordi Alba is quite simply the best left back in the game. With a rating of 87 he is a world class talent and has a fantastic set of stats for a 30-year-old. He’ll be at the top of his game for few seasons yet, but his overall rating will likely have decreased by 2024. However, he’d still be a great free signing.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 – POT 93)

Age: 19

Position(s): CB

Club: Piemonte Calcio

Country: Netherland

Best stats: 88 strength, 86 defensive awareness, 85 heading accuracy

Wage: £68,000 a week

It doesn’t take a football expert to estimate that de Ligt may be the best centre back in the world one day.  After a fantastic season with Ajax, he earned a move to Piemonte (Juve) over the summer.

It’s extremely unlikely he will still be eligible for pre-contract negotiations by 2024, so you may want to move sooner if you’re desperate to secure the Dutch defender.

Full list of players with contracts ending in 2024 above 84 OVR

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT Wage
E. Hazard28LW CF Real MadridBelgium9191£423k
Alisson26GK LiverpoolBrazil8991£140k
H. Kane25ST TottenhamEngland8991£198k
A. Griezmann28CF ST LW FC BarcelonaFrance8989£333k
Ederson25GK Manchester CityBrazil8891£167k
T. Courtois27GK Real MadridBelgium8889£212k
Bernardo Silva24RW CAM CM Manchester CityPortugal8790£189k
A. Laporte25CB LB Manchester CityFrance8790£176k
Jordi Alba30LB FC BarcelonaSpain8787£216k
M. de Ligt19CB PiemonteNetherlands8593£68k
Rodri23CDM CM Manchester CitySpain8590£135k
F. de Jong22CM CDM FC BarcelonaNetherlands8591£176k
A. Robertson25LB LiverpoolScotland8589£113k
Koke27RM LM CM Atlético MadridSpain8585£79k
K. Manolas28CB NapoliGreece8586£95k
R. Lukaku26ST InterBelgium8586£104k
Arthur22CM FC BarcelonaBrazil8489£162k
L. Hernández23CB LB Bayern MunichFrance8489£99k
J. Brandt23CAM LM RM Borussia DortmundGermany8488£84k
D. Alli23CAM CM Tottenham England8489£104k
Kepa24GK ChelseaSpain8489£83k
K. Walker29RB Manchester CityEngland8484£149k

