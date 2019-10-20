FIFA 20 Career Mode: Contract expiry signings ending in 2024 – Hazard, Kane, Griezmann & more

With transfer fees reaching eye-watering heights in world football, it will be more important than ever to efficiently use your cash on FIFA 20’s Career Mode. Thankfully, players who are in the final six months of their contract can be signed on pre-contract agreements for free, meaning you don’t have to exhaust your entire budget to bring in top-class players.

Top 10 2024 contract expiry signings on FIFA 20 Career Mode

All the following players are aged between 19 and 31 (making them eligble for pre-contract negotiations in 2024) and have a potential of at least 84. Bear in mind that their current wages are likely to have fluctuated by 2024, and some players may have even signed new contracts at their current club or a new club.

A full table of 2024 contract expiry signings rated 84 or higher can be found at the bottom of this page.

Eden Hazard (OVR 91 – POT 91)

Age: 28

Position(s): LW, CF

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Belgium

Best stats: 95 dribbling, 94 acceleration, 89 vision

Wage: £423,000 a week

After helping Chelsea win one last piece of silverware before his departure in summer, Hazard can now be found on the left channel at Real Madrid. His overall rating of 91 is one of the best in FIFA 20, so if you managed to get this man for free further down the line, it would be some steal.

Of course, his stats will likely have declined by then, along with his massive 423,000 a week wage bill.

Alisson (OVR 89 – POT 91)

Age: 26

Position(s): GK

Club: Liverpool

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 90 GK positioning, 89 GK positioning

Wage: £140,000 a week

Since lifting the Champions League trophy with Liverpool this year, Alisson has unfortunately been out of action through injury. However, this has not affected his incredible goalkeeping stats.

With a potential of 91, by the time Alisson becomes eligible for pre-contract negotiations, he will still be a world class keeper.

Harry Kane (OVR 89 – POT 91)

Age: 25

Position(s): ST

Club: Tottenham

Country: England

Best stats: 94 finishing, 93 positioning, 90 shot power

Wage: £198,000 a week

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world, and his incredible attacking stats reflect this. With a rating of 89 at just 25 years old, it is unlikely Kane will still be at Spurs by the time you reach the year 2024 on Career Mode.

However, if by some miracle he becomes eligible for pre-contract negotiations, he is a must have signing.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Age: 28

Position(s): CF, ST, LW

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Best stats: 90 ball control, 90 positioning, 89 finishing

Wage: £333,000 a week

The Frenchman recently joined Barcelona and comes in to FIFA 20 with an overall rating of 89. He will be nearing the end of his career by the time his contract runs out, but he could still make a useful signing if his current stats are to go by.

With the ability to play up top or down the left channel, he makes a versatile squad player.

Ederson (OVR 88 – POT 91)

Age: 25

Position(s): GK

Club: Manchester City

Country: Brazil

Best stats: 93 GK kicking, 88 GK reflexes, 86 GK positioning

Wage: £167,000 a week

Ederson is Man City’s number one man between the sticks, helping the Mancunian team win their second consecutive Premier League trophy last season. By the time his contract expires he will be approaching the prime age for a goalkeeper, and will likely be near his potential of 91 overall.

If the Brazilian does not sign a new contract before 2024, he’ll be an extremely hot property, so act fast.

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 88 – POT 89)

Age: 27

Position(s): GK

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Belgium

Best stats: 89 GK handling, 87 GK reflexes

Wage: £212,000 a week

The Real Madrid goalkeeper will be 32 years old by the time his contract is expiring. Therefore, he will likely have achieved his 89 potential rating and may be looking at one last move in his career.

With 89 handling and 87 reflexes, it would be some signing if you managed to land the Belgium ‘keeper for nothing bar his wage.

Bernardo Silva (OVR 87 – POT 90)

Age: 24

Position(s): RW, CAM, CM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 93 stamina, 92 dribbling, 85 crossing

Wage: £189,000 a week

One of many young talents at Man City, the Portuguese winger has begun to secure a starting position in Pep Guardiola’s squad. However, with so much competition, Silva may well be open to a move away from the Etihad come the year 2024.

If you have a chance to sign this man on a pre-contract agreement, do it. With a 90 potential rating he’ll become one of the best wingers on the game.

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 87 – POT 90)

Age: 25

Position(s): CB, LB

Club: Manchester City

Country: France

Best stats: 89 standing tackle, 88 defensive awareness, 87 interceptions

Wage: £176,000 a week

Under the tutorship of the Man City coaching team, Laporte is set to become one of the best centre halves in the world. Therefore, it is unlikely that he will be available for pre-contract negotiations come 2024. If he is, you’ll likely have to offer him a hefty wage, but his defensive stats are well worth it.

Jordi Alba (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 30

Position(s): LB

Club: Barcelona

Country: Spain

Best stats: 92 stamina, 90 sprint speed, 87 crossing

Wage: £216,000 a week

Jordi Alba is quite simply the best left back in the game. With a rating of 87 he is a world class talent and has a fantastic set of stats for a 30-year-old. He’ll be at the top of his game for few seasons yet, but his overall rating will likely have decreased by 2024. However, he’d still be a great free signing.

Matthijs de Ligt (OVR 85 – POT 93)

Age: 19

Position(s): CB

Club: Piemonte Calcio

Country: Netherland

Best stats: 88 strength, 86 defensive awareness, 85 heading accuracy

Wage: £68,000 a week

It doesn’t take a football expert to estimate that de Ligt may be the best centre back in the world one day. After a fantastic season with Ajax, he earned a move to Piemonte (Juve) over the summer.

It’s extremely unlikely he will still be eligible for pre-contract negotiations by 2024, so you may want to move sooner if you’re desperate to secure the Dutch defender.

Full list of players with contracts ending in 2024 above 84 OVR

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT Wage E. Hazard 28 LW CF Real Madrid Belgium 91 91 £423k Alisson 26 GK Liverpool Brazil 89 91 £140k H. Kane 25 ST Tottenham England 89 91 £198k A. Griezmann 28 CF ST LW FC Barcelona France 89 89 £333k Ederson 25 GK Manchester City Brazil 88 91 £167k T. Courtois 27 GK Real Madrid Belgium 88 89 £212k Bernardo Silva 24 RW CAM CM Manchester City Portugal 87 90 £189k A. Laporte 25 CB LB Manchester City France 87 90 £176k Jordi Alba 30 LB FC Barcelona Spain 87 87 £216k M. de Ligt 19 CB Piemonte Netherlands 85 93 £68k Rodri 23 CDM CM Manchester City Spain 85 90 £135k F. de Jong 22 CM CDM FC Barcelona Netherlands 85 91 £176k A. Robertson 25 LB Liverpool Scotland 85 89 £113k Koke 27 RM LM CM Atlético Madrid Spain 85 85 £79k K. Manolas 28 CB Napoli Greece 85 86 £95k R. Lukaku 26 ST Inter Belgium 85 86 £104k Arthur 22 CM FC Barcelona Brazil 84 89 £162k L. Hernández 23 CB LB Bayern Munich France 84 89 £99k J. Brandt 23 CAM LM RM Borussia Dortmund Germany 84 88 £84k D. Alli 23 CAM CM Tottenham England 84 89 £104k Kepa 24 GK Chelsea Spain 84 89 £83k K. Walker 29 RB Manchester City England 84 84 £149k

