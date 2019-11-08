FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 Wonderkid Left Wingers (LM & LW) to sign - Vinicius, Sessegnon & more

Signing youngsters with high potential is a more cost-effective way of bringing world-class talent into your squad. These prospects can be hard to spot, so we've done al the hard work for you!

In this piece we look at the best wonderkid left-wingers in FIFA 20 – these players are aged 16-19 at the start of your Career Mode save and have incredibly high potentials.

If these players perform at a consistently high level for an extended period of time, they can even outgrow their potential.

Vinicius Junior (OVR 79 - POT 92)

Age: 18

Positions: LW

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Work rate: High/Medium

Best Stats: 84 Sprint Speed, 92 Acceleration, 86

Dribbling

Value: £20.3 million (Release clause: £54.2 million)

Wage: £54,000 a week

Vinicius Jr. is capable of playing anywhere along the Real Madrid front line. He possesses explosive acceleration, agility, balance, as well as close control at speed, physical strength, and trickery on the ball.

In FIFA 20 Career Mode, he has arguably the most promising card of any wide player; with 92 acceleration, 86 dribbling and 84 sprint speed, the Brazilian flair man is already a world ahead of the other young talents.

Rodrygo (OVR 76 – POT 89)

Age: 18

Positions: LW, RW, ST

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best Stats: 87 Agility, 86 Acceleration, 84 Balance

Value: £12.6 million (release clause: £33.7 million)

Wage: £43,000 a week

Real Madrid’s knack for picking up future stars is unparalleled, having signed Rodrygo for around £40 million back in June 2018. He scored in his first team debut against Osasuna and looks to make plenty more La Liga appearances this season for the Spanish club.

Rodrygo’s most impressive stats revolve around his movement; his 87 agility and 86 acceleration allow him to fly up the wings, while his impressive dribbling and balance attributes allow him to attack wing-backs.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Review: New levels of customisation & the birth of Volta

Alphonso Davies (OVR 72 – POT 87)

Age: 18

Positions: LM, RM, LB

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Canada

Work rate: High/High

Best Stats: 93 Acceleration, 89 Sprint Speed, 84 Agility

Value: £5.9 million (Release clause: £13.3 million)

Wage: £16,000 a week

Before getting picked up by Bayern, Alphonso Davies was putting in consistent performances in the MLS for the Vancouver Whitecaps. His impressive appearances attracted the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, but agreed on a multi-million pound deal with the German giants in July 2018.

The 18-year-old Canadian can play in an array of positions, but the left midfield role best suits his 93 acceleration and 89 sprint speed stats. Davies’ potential ceiling is 87, which can grow if he puts in consistent performances in FIFA 20’s Career Mode.

Giorgi Chakvetadze (OVR 74 – POT 86)

Age: 19

Positions: LM, CAM

Club: Gent

Country: Georgia

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best Stats: 87 Agility, 83 Sprint Speed, 82 Acceleration

Value: £9 million (release clause: £15.3 million)

Wage: £10,000 a week

Giorgi Chakvetadze joined Gent in the summer of 2017, ignoring interest from the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, Spurs and Hoffenheim in the process. The young Georgian player has an impressive goalscoring record, and possess solid shooting and passing stats.

Chakvetadze’s 87 agility and pace (83 sprint speed, 82 acceleration) are impossible to ignore, as he glides up the pitch with pace effortlessly. Though he hasn’t bagged many goals for his club, the future looks very bright for him.

Ryan Sessegnon (OVR 75 – POT 86)

Age: 19

Positions: LM, LW, LB

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best Stats: 87 Sprint Speed, 86 Acceleration, 84 Balance

Value: £9.9 million (Release clause: £20.3 million)

Wage: £34,000 a week

Ryan Sessegnon’s career started with a bang at Fulham, becoming the first player born after 2000 to score a goal in a top-flight English game. He joined spurs for £25 million in 2019, but has to compete for game time out wide with the talented Son Heung-min, or Danny Rose and Ben Davies at left back.

Sessegnon’s versatility to be able to play in any position on the left side of the pitch makes him an ideal squad player in FIFA 20. Furthermore his blistering pace (87 sprint speed, 86 acceleration) and balance (84 balance) statistics makes him one of the value for money buys.

Brahim Diaz (OVR 73 – POT 86)

Age: 19

Positions: LW, RW

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Spain

Work rate: High/Medium

Best Stats: 86 Balance, 83 Agility, 80 Dribbling

Value: £6.8 million (Release clause: £18.1 million)

Wage: £52,000 a week

After missing the majority of pre-season and with an abdominal injury, Brahim Diaz has returned to Real Madrid with fresh legs and a positive attitude. He featured in 11 games last season after joining the club in January from Manchester City, and looks to have a bright future in La Liga.

Brahim lacks the pace that a lot of other wingers possess, but makes up for it with his on-the-ball trickery. It comes as no surprise that he brags an 86 balance statistic, which combined with 83 agility makes the young Spaniard a well balanced wide man.

Agustin Urzi (OVR 69 – POT 87)

Age: 19

Positions: LM, CM

Club: Club Atletico Banfield

Country: Argentina

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best Stats: 90 Sprint Speed, 85 Acceleration, 84 Balance

Value: £2 million (Release clause: £4.3 million)

Wage: £4,000 a week

Augustin Urzi has had a slow start in the Argentine Superliga, having not scored yet in 531 minutes of play for Club Atletico Banfield - but it will only take a goal to break the deadlock for this young forward, and the rest will surely follow.

Urzi’s dazzling pace would undoubtedly lift your Career mode squad, bringing something that few other players can. With a potential rating of 87 and a £4 million price tag far more reasonable than Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo, why not invest in Urzi in FIFA 20?

Click ‘Next’ to continue reading…

Bukayo Saka (OVR 65 – POT 86)

Age: 17

Positions: LM, RM

Club: Arsenal

Country: England

Work rate: High/High

Best Stats: 86 Acceleration, 81 Sprint Speed, 80 Agility

Value: £1.1 million (Release clause: £3.1 million)

Wage: £2,000 a week

Bukayo Saka is going from strength to strength this year, and has been one of Unai Emery’s most reliable youth players at Arsenal with energetic performances so far this season.

Saka’s low price, high attacking and defensive work rate, and solid pace attributes would make him one of the value for money buys this year in Career mode. Put in solid performances and see his rating start to raise from 65 to his 86 potential and beyond.

Tete (OVR 72 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: LM, CAM

Club: Shakhtar Donetsk

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best Stats: 84 Sprint Speed, 82 Acceleration, 77 Dribbling

Value: £5.4 million (Release clause: £14.7 million)

Wage: £900 a week

Tete plays for Shakhtar Donetsk, having signed for the Ukranian champions from Gremio in early 2019. Tete has scored four goals in 10 games, a great start to life at his new club.

He is excellent with the ball at his feet and driving up the pitch, which coupled with his impressive pace (84 sprint speed) makes him a real offensive threat. His potential rating rests at 85, but can be outgrown with dynamic potential featuring this year in FIFA 20.

Gonzalo Plata (OVR 70 – POT 85)

Age: 18

Positions: LW, RW

Club: Sporting Lisbon

Country: Ecuador

Work rate: High/Low

Best Stats: 85 Agility, 84 Acceleration, 83 Sprint Speed

Value: £3.3 million (Release clause: £8.6 million)

Wage: £3,000 a week

The young Ecuadorian winger Gonzalo Plata is a physically impressive player, best known for his natural stamina, acceleration and dribbling ability.

Although his aggression and composure statistics are his less impressive, there is plenty of time for Plata to address these issues and meet his 85 Potential rating.

All the Wonderkid LM/ LW/ LFs above 83 POT