FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 USA Wonderkids to sign - Weah, Pomykal, Sands & more

It’s MLS Cup week in the USA, with Western Conference side Seattle Sounders facing off against the Eastern Conference’s Toronto FC.

In anticipation of the Cup Final this Sunday (10th November), we bring you the best young wonderkids from the USA.

These players have the potential to get better as you use them, thanks to the dynamic potential feature, so good performances and a good level of morale at the club will ensure that they meet their potentials.

Timothy Weah (OVR 69 - POT 84)

Age: 18

Position: ST, LM

Club: LOSC Lille

Country: USA

Work rate: High/ Medium

Best stats: 87 acceleration, 87 sprint speed, 86 agility

Value: £2 million (release clause: £5.2 million)

Wage: £9,000 a week

Timothy Weah is son of former footballer, Ballon d’Or winner and president of Liberia, George Weah, so he has quite the legacy to live up to at Lille in Ligue 1.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best USA Team – Pulisic, McKennie, Boyd & more

Weah doesn’t necessarily have a preferred role, but for the most part, he seems comfortable as a striker. Utilise his insane speed (87) to take on your opponents in Career mode.

Paxton Pomykal (OVR 69 - POT 84)

Age: 19

Position: CAM, CM, RM

Club: FC Dallas

Country: USA

Work rate: High/ High

Best stats: 82 balance, 81 agility, 79 stamina

Value: £2 million (release clause: £4.3 million)

Wage: £2,000 a week

Paxton Pomykal can play as an attacking midfielder, but he can also be deployed on the right wing.

After making his MLS debut in 2017, the rising star has shined bright, especially in the 2018-19 season where he made 14 appearances. He has been so good in fact, that he made the All-Star team as a commissioner pick to take on Atletico Madrid on July 31st in the MLS All-Star Game.

Josh Sargent (OVR 68 - POT 84)

Age: 19

Position: ST, RW

Club: SV Werder Bremen

Country: USA

Work rate: High/ Medium

Best stats: 78 acceleration, 77 sprint speed, 76 agility

Value: £1.7 million (release clause: £4 million)

Wage: £6,000 a week

Josh Sargent has started the 2019-20 season very well, scoring a brilliant goal in his first Bundesliga start of the season.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Predicts: The MLS Cup Final – odds on favourites face shock defeat

The young striker wants to get as much playing time as possible at Werder Bremen, and is happy to settle for playing on the wing when the striker’s spot is taken up. In the words of his coach Kohfeldt, Sargent has every chance of becoming an impressive talent.

James Sands (OVR 66 - POT 84)

Age: 18

Position: CDM, CB

Club: New York City FC

Country: USA

Work rate: Medium/ High

Best stats: 69 standing tackle, 68 stamina, 68 interceptions

Value: £1.1 million (release clause: £2.4 million)

Wage: £900 a week

NYC FC’s first homegrown player James Sands had a breakout season for the club last year, but has missed the start of the 2019-20 season after suffering a broken collarbone in mid-August.

Sands’ potential of 86 makes him one of the best young prospects in FIFA 20. You can secure him by activating his release clause of £2.8 million and increasing his wage to £6,000 a week.

Sergino Dest (OVR 70 - POT 82)

Age: 18

Position: RB, LB

Club: Ajax

Country: USA

Work rate: High/ Medium

Best stats: 88 acceleration, 87 sprint speed, 86 agility

Value: £2.4 million (release clause: £3.8 million)

Wage: £2,000 a week

Sergino Dest's speed and agility set him apart from most of his peers playing in the full-back position.

READ MORE: Football Manager 2020: Absolutely Everything about the game

Possessing an insane sprint speed (87) and level of agility (86), Dest has every chance to become a dominant player in the Dutch league as he matures as a player. He just needs to work on tracking back, with his medium defensive work rate being a liability on occasion.

Chris Durkin (OVR 67 - POT 81)

Age: 19

Position: CDM, CM

Club: Sint-Truidense VV (on loan from DC United)

Country: USA

Work rate: Medium/ Medium

Best stats: 74 jumping, 73 stamina, 69 aggression

Value: £1.4 million

Wage: £2,000 a week

Chris Durkin has played for and captained the US men's national U17 team, and now has his sights set on a starting spot in the official line-up.

Durkin has embraced his move to Belgium, gathering valuable experience from his European teammates. He uses his stamina (74) and aggressive style of play to come out on top in midfield duels.

Edwin Cerillo (OVR 64 - POT 81)

Age: 18

Position: CDM, CM

Club: FC Dallas

Country: USA

Work rate: Medium/ Medium

Best stats: 71 stamina, 71 balance, 71 short passing

Value: £788,000 (release clause: £1.7 million)

Wage: £900 a week

Edwin Cerillo was not always considered as a top American youth prospect, however he was quickly brought in and cemented as one of Dallas' most reliable starting midfielders.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Predicts: The MLS Cup Final – odds on favourites face shock defeat

Despite initially being phased by the physicality of the MLS, Cerrillo is growing into his defensive midfielder role and getting more experience with every game.

Jaylin Lindsey (OVR 62 - POT 81)

Age: 19

Position: LB, RB

Club: Sporting Kansas City

Country: USA

Work rate: High/ Medium

Best stats: 80 sprint speed, 75 acceleration, 73 balance

Value: £540,000 (release clause: £1.1 million)

Wage: £900 a week

It’s great to see young talent in the MLS, and let’s hope Sporting KC man Jaylin Lindsey can fulfil his FIFA 20 potential in real life.

The versatile full back has recently gone out loan to local club Swope Park Rangers, despite playing seven MLS games last season. This may mean he will soon disappear from the Kansas City roster.

Brenden Aaronson (OVR 64 - POT 80)

Age: 18

Position: CAM, CM

Club: Philadelphia Union

Country: USA

Work rate: High/ Medium

Best stats: 82 agility, 77 balance, 73 acceleration

Value: £833,000 (release clause: £1.8 million)

Wage: £900 a week

Brenden Aaronson is yet to get a call up to make his first appearance for the US mens national team, however he is already making an impact at his club Philadelphia Union.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best USA Team – Pulisic, McKennie, Boyd & more

Playing in an advanced midfield position, Aaronson relies on his solid dribbling, as well as his balance (77) and agility (82) to take the ball past players.

Ben Mines (OVR 59 - POT 80)

Age: 19

Position: RM, CAM

Club: New York Red Bulls

Country: USA

Work rate: High/ Medium

Best stats: 72 agility, 72 balance, 70 sprint speed

Value: £495,000 (release clause: £1.1 million)

Wage: £900 a week

Following a major injury near the end of the of the 2017-18 season, Ben Mines has made a full recovery, putting in solid performances at the New York Red Bulls II before signing his first professional contract with the club in January 2018.

Mines is an agile (72), well-rounded midfielder with the ability to play down the middle in an advanced role or on the right wing.

All the USA Wonderkids over 78 POT

Player Position OVR POT Age Club Country V W T. Weah ST, LM 69 84 18 LOSC Lille USA £2m £9k P. Pomykal CAM, RM 69 84 19 FC Dallas USA £2m £2k J. Sargent ST, RW 68 84 19 Werder B. USA £1.7m £6k J. Sands CDM, CB 66 84 18 NYC FC USA £1.1m £900 S. Dest RB, LB 70 82 18 Ajax USA £2.5m £2k C. Durkin CDM, CM 67 81 19 Sint-Trudinese USA £1.4m £2k E. Cerillo CDM, CM 64 81 18 FC Dallas USA £788k £900 J. Lindsey LB, RM 62 81 19 Kansas City USA £540k £900 B. Aaronson CAM, CM 64 80 18 Philadelphia USA £833k £900 B. Mines RM, CAM 59 80 19 NY Red Bulls USA £495k £900 C. Bassett CM 60 79 17 Colorado USA £360k £900 J. Araujo RB 62 79 17 LA Galaxy USA £495k £900 G. Busio CM, CAM 63 79 17 Kansas City USA £653k £900 G. Bello LB, LM 59 79 17 Atlanta Utd USA £252k £900 F. Amaya CAM, CM 62 78 18 FC Cincinnati USA £563k £900 M. Miljevic CDM 58 78 18 Argentinos Jr USA £225k £900 S. Haji CAM, RM 62 78 19 San Jose USA £585k £900

NOW WATCH BELOW: Hashtag Harry takes on the RealSport team in the hardest FIFA 20 Challenge you’ll see!