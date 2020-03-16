FIFA 20: Bruno Fernandes Premier League POTM Review - Stats, price, positioning, squad links & more

Manchester United new boy Bruno Fernandes enjoyed a stellar February, scoring once and assisting two as the Red Devils picked up seven points out of a possible nine.

The attacking midfielder picked up the Portuguese Primeira Liga Player of the Month award back in January and has only gone and followed that up with another prize in his first month in the English Premier League.

Fernandes in-game stats and analysis

Portuguese superstar Fernandes has already made a name for himself in the Premier League, however will he become an Ultimate Team favourite?

Fernandes has everything you could want in an attacking midfielder.

With 93 Vision and 92 Long Passing he is excellent at unlocking opposing

defences.

On the ball, 91 Dribbling and 88 Pace allow him to glide past defenders with ease. His speed and skill make him a dual-threat around the box.

His standout attributes lie in his shooting ability. An

outrageous 95 Long Shots and 96 Shot Power make Fernandes lethal from

around the box. Don’t give this man time and space!

Defensively Fernandes falls a bit short, but that is of

little importance when his other stats are so high. A phenomenal 99 Stamina also ensures he covers every blade of grass in 90 minutes.

Fernandes’ Best Position & Role

As a CAM, Fernandes can be modified to play anywhere through central midfield and up top.

Leaving him as a CAM allows him more time on the edge of the box, however, he also excels further forward with his pace and shooting attributes.

TALISMAN - Bruno Fernandes is yet to taste defeat in a United shirt

Fernandes’ work rate and passing range mean he does a job

playing in a deeper midfield role; however, this feels like it limits his game

as he is less likely to get forward.

Fernandes Squad Links

Playing in the EPL and being Portuguese, Fernandes has plenty of strong links from central midfield.

Depending on your formation, Leicester's Ricardo has an 88 LB card and 87 RB card which will green link to Fernandes.

Manchester United boast out-and-out pace ahead of Fernandes.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Dan James will all provide green links as well as pacey threats in a deadly front four.

COMBO - Owners of Academy Dan James will be licking their lips at the possibility of linking up with Fernandes

Wolves' Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves will green link Fernandes with their nationality, while Diogo Jota is another forward with plenty of pace to utilise Fernandes' awesome passing.

Fernandes’ Price

The current estimated price of Fernandes’ SBC’s stands at 744,000

coins on PS4 and 716,400 coins on Xbox One.

Fernandes has a range of special cards already, so if this is out of your price range, he has plenty of cheaper alternatives.

Value Rating out of 10

A ridiculously good card but slightly on the expensive side. Fernandes is already a popular player on FUT since his move to the EPL, however his existing array of special cards make his POTM card look a tad overpriced.

That being said, you won’t be disappointed if you complete the Fernandes POTM SBC’s.

TOTAL OVERALL RATING – 8/10

