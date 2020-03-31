FIFA 20: Best Dutch Players to buy in Career Mode and Ultimate Team - Van Dijk, De Jong, De Vrij & more

With plenty of you in self-isolation due to the Coronavirus outbreak, what better to do with your time then get stuck into a FIFA 20 Career Mode?

If you want the edge of the online game, you've got to be heading into Ultimate Team.

Well, should you be after some Dutch stars to light up your side or should the Oranje come knocking for a new national team manager fear not, as here is all you need to know about the best Dutch players on FIFA 20.

Virgil van Dijk (OVR 91 - POT 92)

Age: 28Position(s): CBClub: LiverpoolBest stats: 92 strength, 92 standing tackle, 91 defensive awarenessCareer Mode value: £81 million (Release Clause: £155.9 million)Wage: £216,000 per week

FUT Price: 323k PS4 / 299k Xbox One

The top-rated Dutch player available on FIFA 20 is a player whom many deem to be the best centre back in the world, Virgil Van Dijk. The Liverpool defender was instrumental for his side on their way to the Champions League title last season and Premier League dominance this term.

As the best rated centre back on FIFA, it should come as no surprise to see his career mode value come in at a whopping £81 million and to guarantee his signature you’ll have to near enough double that figure (£155.9 million release clause).

Frenkie de Jong (OVR 86 - POT 92)

Age: 22Position(s): CM, CDMClub: BarcelonaBest stats: 90 stamina, 90 short passing, 88 dribblingCareer Mode value: £54 million (Release Clause: £121.5 million)Wage: £189,000 per weekFUT price: 10k PS4 / 10k Xbox One

Frenkie de Jong was one of the breakout stars in European football last year, culminating in a move from boyhood club Ajax to FC Barcelona.

The 22-year-old joined fellow countryman Virgil Van Dijk in making EA’s official Team of the Year. De Jong is a jack of all trades, however, it is his skill (88 dribbling and 89 ball control) and his passing (90 short passing) which really catch the eye.

Mathijs de Ligt (OVR 85 - POT 92)

Age: 20Position(s): CBClub: Piemonte Calcio (Juventus)Best stats: 88 strength, 86 defensive awareness, 85 heading accuracyCareer Mode value: £42.8 million (Release Clause: £79.1 million)Wage: £68,000 per week FUT price: 16k PS4 / 19k Xbox One

Virgil van Dijk is the best current Netherlands centre half, but it’s only a matter of time before Matthijs de Ligt is ruling the roost.

THe Juve summer signing's 85 rated base card in FIFA isn’t too bad either, his 88 strength and 86 defensive awareness being the highlights. Whilst his £79 million release clause may seem steep, for a player with 10+ years left in him and a 93 potential, you can't complain.

Stefan de Vrij (OVR 85 - POT 86)

Age: 28Position: CBClub: Inter Best stats: 88 defensive awareness, 87 standing tackle, 84 sliding tackle Career Mode value: £35.1 million (Release Clause: £62.3 million)Wage: £86,000 per weekFUT price: 7k PS4 / 9k Xbox One

If there’s one position where Netherlands need not worry its the centre back spot, as they are blessed with an array of talent, including 27-year-old Stefan de Vrij.

He has all the stats you want from a centre back - 88 defensive awareness, 87 standing tackle and 84 sliding tackle. You should be able to pick him up for around £35 million, which is about right.

Georginio Wijnaldum (OVR 85 - POT 85)

Age: 29Position(s): CM,CDMClub: LiverpoolBest stats: 93 stamina, 88 balance, 88 ball controlCareer Mode value: £34.2 million (Release Clause: £63.3 million)Wage: £135,000 per weekFUT price: 4k PS4 / 4k Xbox One

He may not get the same plaudits as his Liverpool teammate and fellow Netherlands international Virgil van Dijk, but the work that Wijnaldum does for club and country cannot be underestimated.

There has been some speculation surrounding the future of the 28-year-old but there’s no doubting that Liverpool will want to keep hold of the central midfielder if they can. His high/high work rates are complimented well by his decent defending (78 defensive awareness and 78 standing tackle) and his dribbling (85 OVR).

Memphis Depay (OVR 84 - POT 87)

Age: 26Position: CF, LW, CAMClub: LyonBest stats: 87 sprint speed, 87 acceleration, 87 shot powerCareer Mode value: £35.6 million (Release Clause: £70.2 million)Wage: £99,000 per weekFUT price: 2k PS4 / 2k Xbox One

It’s quite crazy to consider that Memphis Depay is still just 25 years old. The former Manchester United man was once one of the hottest prospects in world football and whilst his time in Manchester didn’t turn out how he wanted, Memphis is still quite the player.

His 88-rated potential shows that he still has the ability to make it to the top of the game, but he’ll have to be quick. You’ll be able to guarantee his signature for £70.2 million, but can you be the one to help him reach his potential?

Donny van de Beek (OVR 83 - POT 87)

Age: 22Position: CM, CAMClub: AjaxBest stats: 92 stamina, 86 positioning, 85 ball controlCareer Mode value: £29.7 million (Release clause: £43.8 millionWage: £25,000 per weekFUT Price: 1k PS4 / 1k Xbox One

Whilst Ajax may have lost a whole host of stars in the summer, hot prospect Donny van de Beek remained at the Amsterdam Arena and if projected ratings are anything to go by, he's only going to get better.

His £45.1M release clause may seem quite steep for an 83 OVR, but with the potential to rise to an 88, if you give him the game time, you are sure to reap the rewards in Career Mode.

Jasper Cillessen (OVR 83 - POT 84)

Age: 30Position: GKClub: ValenciaBest stats: 83 GK handling, 83 GK reflexes, 82 GK divingCareer Mode value: £18 million (Release Clause: £39.2 million)Wage: £35,000 per weekFUT price: 1.7k PS4 / 1.9k Xbox One

Now one area in which the Netherlands are somewhat short is the goalkeeping department, with 30-year-old Jasper Cillessen their best-rated stopper in FIFA 20.

The former Barcelona man is very middle of the road in terms of goalkeepers in FIFA 20, his 83-rating has the potential to jump to an 84 and his stats are pretty standard for a rare gold keeper in FUT.

Quincy Promes (OVR 83 - POT 83)

Age: 28Position: LW, CAMClub: AjaxBest stats: 91 sprint speed, 90 acceleration, 85 agilityCareer Mode value: £24.3 million (Release clause: £34 million)Wage: £32,000 per weekFUT Price: 1k PS4 / 2k Xbox One

Next up in the list of top ten Dutch players on FIFA 20 is an old school gem. That is none other than pacey winger, Quincy Promes.

Promes holds blistering pace (91 sprint speed and 90 acceleration) coupled with his ability to play on the flank or centrally means he is a perfect super sub on either game mode.

Daley Blind (OVR 83 - POT 83)

Age: 30Position: CB, CDM, LB Club: AjaxBest stats: 84 composure, 84 ball control, 84 short passingCareer Mode value: £19.8 million (Release Clause: £27.7 million)Wage: £28,000 per weekFUT Price: 2k PS4 / 2k Xbox One

Another former Manchester United man who has seen his career progress since leaving Old Trafford is defender come midfielder, Daley Blind.

The 29-year-old can play in the back four as a centre back or left back or slightly further forward as a CDM. Whilst his rating may have peaked at 83, Blind would be a handy squad utility player for any of you Career Mode nuts!

All Dutch players 81 and above on FIFA 20

Player Pos Age Club OVR POT V W V. van Dijk CB 27 Liverpool 90 91 £81m £261k F. de Jong CM 22 Barcelona 86 92 £54m £189k G. Wijnaldum CM CDM 28 Liverpool 85 85 £34.2m £135k S. de Vrij CB 27 Inter 85 86 £35.1m £86k M. de Ligt CB 19 Piemonte 85 92 £42.8m £68k M. Depay CF LW CAM 25 Lyon 84 87 £35.6m £99k J. Cillessen GK 30 Valencia 83 84 £18m £35k D. Blind CB CDM LB 29 Ajax 83 83 £19.8m £28k Q. Promes LW CAM 27 Ajax 83 83 £24.3m £32k D. Van de Beek CM CAM 22 Ajax 83 87 £29.7m £25k S. Bergwijn RW CAM LW 21 Spurs 82 87 £27m £81k L. de Jong ST 28 Sevilla 81 81 £16.7m £24k W. Weghorst ST 26 Wolfsburg 81 82 £18.9m £56k S. Berghuis RW 27 Feyenoord 81 81 £16.7m £20k

