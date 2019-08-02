FIFA 20: Aston Villa player ratings predictions

A late season resurgence saw Dean Smith's men book their place in the Premier League for the 2019/20 season courtesy of a 2-1 playoff final win against Derby County.

The Claret and Blues ended the season in stunning form as they regained their place in the Premier League following a three season absence. The mood around Villa Park has been sky high since Smith's arrival, with the Villa faithful hoping for a successful return to the top flight.

RealSport look at how the big summer spenders could line up on FIFA 20.

Tom Heaton (OVR 80 - 78)

Position: GK

Age: 33

Country: England

It was all going so well for Tom Heaton. He was the number one goalkeeper for the Premier League's surprise package Burnley, and even earned a spot in the England squad. An injury ruled him out for almost the entire 2017/18 season, and in his absence, understudy Nick Pope shone - even taking Heaton's place in the England setup. Ironically, Pope picked up an injury himself last season, opening the door for the 33-year-old Heaton, but this summer he has moved to the Villa to become the undisputed number one.

Frederic Guilbert (OVR 75 - 76)

Position: RB, RM

Age: 24

Country: France

Villa fans will look forward to finally seeing Frederic Guilbert in action when the new season gets underway next weekend. The Frenchman signed for the club in January from French side Caen but was immediately loaned back to the club. Expect a slight increase in rating for the young fullback as he begins his Premier League career.

Ezri Konsa (OVR 66 - 70)

Position: CB, RB

Age: 21

Country: England

Villa completed the signing of Brentford centre-back Ezri Konsa for a fee believed to be in the region of £12 million. The England under 21 international featured in 42 games for the Bees last season and should add some much-needed competition in defence for Dean Smith's side.

Tyrone Mings (OVR 70 - 75)

Position: CB, LB

Age: 25

Country: England

The mid-season acquisition of Tyrone Mings proved a crucial one as the England centre-back played a vital role in the Villans promotion quest. Having completed a permanent transfer to the club earlier in the summer, expect to see Mings feature heavily for Villa this season.

Matt Targett (OVR 70 - 72)

Position: LB, LWB

Age: 23

Country: England

Versatile left back Matt Targett traded Southampton for Villa earlier in the summer and will provide stiff competition for Welshman Neil Taylor. Targett struggled for regular game time at the Saints, so expect him to remain silver on the latest instalment of FIFA.

Jota (OVR 72 - 74)

Position: RM

Age: 28

Country: Spain

John McGinn (OVR 71 - 77)

Position: CM

Age: 24

Country: Scotland

John McGinn was a key figure for the Villa last season, putting in a man of the match performance at Wembley to help his side to victory in the playoff final against Derby. The Scotsman is sure to see a big boost to his rating from last year.

Douglas Luiz (OVR 73 - 74)

Position: CM, CDM

Age: 21

Country: Brazil

Aston Villa's summer spending spree continued with the acquisition of Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz for £15 million. The young Brazilian spent last season on loan at Spanish side Girona, raking up 29 appearances in all competitions. Expect Douglas Luiz to remain a high rated silver card with an overall rating of 74.

Jack Grealish (OVR 76 - 79)

Position: CAM, CM

Age: 23

Country: England

Having seen a move to Tottenham Hotspur fail to materialise last summer, Jack Grealish produced one of his finest seasons to date as he captained his boyhood club back to the Premier League. He is likely to receive an upgrade to his 76 rating from FIFA 19.

Anwar El Ghazi (OVR 74 - 76)

Position: RM, LM

Age: 24

Country: Netherlands

Anwar El Ghazi completed a permanent move to the Claret and Blue following a successful loan spell last season. The Dutchman scored what proved to be the winner during the playoff final victory and has quickly become a fan favourite during his time in the Midlands. Expect a small upgrade to his card this season.

Wesley (OVR 78-79)

Position: ST

Age: 22

Country: Brazil

With Tammy Abraham returning to parent club Chelsea following his loan last season, Villa have gone out and broke their transfer record to bring in Brazilian Wesley from Belgian side Club Brugge. The 22-year-old scored 14 goals in 46 appearances last season and is likely to see a little upgrade to his 78 rating from FIFA 19.

On the bench

The Villans retain back up 'keepers Jed Steer (OVR 65 - 75), Orjan Nyland (OVR 72 - 74) and Lovre Kalinic (OVR 77-75) as well as veteran fullbacks Neil Taylor (OVR 71 - 70) and Ahmed Elmohamady (OVR 72 - 72)

Welshman James Chester (OVR 75 - 76) and new signing Bjorn Engels (OVR 75 - 76) will provide stiff competition at the heart of defence whilst Kortney Hause (OVR 67 - 68) will be hoping to kick on having had his loan move from Wolves made permanent.

Republic of Ireland international Conor Hourihane (OVR 74 - 75) and Henri Lansbury (OVR 71 - 71) gives Dean Smith options in the centre of the park. Whilst Andre Green (OVR 68 - 69) will add a creative spark off the bench.

Forward Scott Hogan (OVR 70 - 68) will look to impress having spent the second part of last season on loan at Sheffield United. Jonathan Kodjia (OVR 75 - 74) will hope to earn himself a new contract, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Aston Villa FIFA 20 predicted lineup

