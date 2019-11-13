FIFA 20: All the best Right Wingers (RW) & Right Midfielders (RM) to buy on Career Mode & Ultimate Team – Messi, Salah, Sancho & more

Wide players are absolutely crucial in modern football and are capable of unlocking the full potential of your attack. Nowadays, a winger is required to have pace, power and strong shooting skills, as well as the conventional dribbling and crossing ability. Find the right RW or RM for your team and they may become your most important player.

Here we are looking at the best right wingers (RWs) and right midfielders (RMs) with a rating of at least 82 and a potential of at least 83. As we’ve mentioned, right wingers have become one of the most important positions in the modern game, so be prepared to part with a substantial amount of your wage budget to secure these players’ signatures.

For a full list of ALL the best wingers (RW & RM) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – POT 94)

Age: 32

Position(s): RW, CF, ST

Club: Barcelona

Country: Argentina

Best stats: 97 dribbling, 96 ball control, 95 finishing

Career Mode value: £86 million (Release Clause: £176.2 million)

Wage: £509,000 a week

FUT Price: 1.4m PS4 / 1.16m Xbox One

As if you need to be told, but Messi is not only best right winger in the game, but the best player full stop. After missing the start of the season through injury, Messi has come back with a bang, achieving eight goals and four assists in seven appearances.

His in-game stats reflect the Argentine’s generational talent with every single one of his skill stats ranking above 90! He’s the best player in the world and he has the price tag to match it.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 – POT 90)

Age: 27

Position(s): RW, ST

Club: Liverpool

Country: Egypt

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 92 positioning, 90 finishing

Career Mode value: £72.5 million (Release Clause: £134 million)

Wage: £216,000 a week

FUT Price: 290k PS4 / 245k Xbox One

Salah is part of Champions League winning side, Liverpool. After helping Liverpool win the highest prize in Europe last year, the team now have their sights set on the Premier League trophy.

Salah has six goals and three assist in the league this season, proving himself as a vital contributor to the currently unbeaten Merseyside squad. His in-game stats reflect his nose for goal, with 90 finishing and 92 positioning.

Bernardo Silva (OVR 87 – POT 90)

Age: 24

Position(s): RW, CAM, CM

Club: Liverpool

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 94 agility, 93 stamina, 92 dribbling

Career Mode value: £57.5 million (Release Clause: £110.9 million)

Wage: £189,000 a week

FUT Price: 16.5k PS4 / 17.25k Xbox One

Bernardo Silva has been an important part of reigning Premier League Champions side, Manchester City, over the last three seasons. However, the 2019/20 season is looking like his best yet, as he already has five goals and two assists in 11 appearances for City.

With 92 dribbling, 85 crossing and 85 vision, Bernardo Silva offer a creative outlet on your right wing – he’ll make a sound addition to either your Career Mode or FUT, and won’t completely break your bank.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 86 – POT 86)

Age: 31

Position(s): RW, LW

Club: PSG

Country: Argentina

Best stats: 94 agility, 87 dribbling, 86 crossing

Career Mode value: £35.1 million (Release Clause: £64.9 million)

Wage: £135,000 a week

FUT Price: 12.75k PS4 / 13.25k Xbox One

Di Maria has made a relatively fast start to the 2019/20 season, scoring eight goals and creating nine assists in all competitions for PSG. He may be moving towards the end of his career, but he obviously still has the quality to compete at the top.

The winger’s technical ability is superb on FIFA 20, as his 88 curve, 87 dribbling and 86 ball control are combined with his five-star skills moves, making up a brilliant right winger. The Argentine is more than affordable on FUT, whilst his Career Mode price is starting to drop due to his age.

Koke (OVR 85 – POT 85)

Age: 27

Position(s): RM, CM, LM

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Spain

Best stats: 92 stamina, 89 short passing, 87 long passing

Career Mode value: £36.5 million (Release Clause: £74.7m)

Wage: £79,000 a week

FUT Price: 7.7k PS4 / 8.1k Xbox One

Koke is a key member of the Atletico Madrid squad, who are currently sitting at third in La Liga despite only losing one game this season. The Spaniard has had a tough start to the new season, scoring and assisting once across 17 appearances in all competitions.

Don’t let this put you off buying the right midfielder on FIFA 20, as Koke is a bit of a midfield maestro with fantastic playmaking stats – his strong passing abilities means he’ll be able to pick out almost anyone on field.

Gareth Bale (OVR 85 – POT 85)

Age: 29

Position(s): RW, LW, ST

Club: Real Madrid

Country: Wales

Best stats: 92 shot power, 91 sprint speed, 90 long shots

Career Mode value: £33.8 million (Release Clause: £69.2 million)

Wage: £225,000 a week

FUT Price: 66k PS4 / 57.5k Xbox One

Bale is now in his seventh season for Los Blancos and shows no signs of slowing up – with two goals and two assists in six La Liga appearances, the Welshman is evidently a crucial part of the Madrid squad.

The right winger’s eye for goal is his standout ability - with 90 long shots and 92 shot power, Bale has license to have a go from almost anywhere.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 84 – POT 92)

Age: 19

Position(s): RM, LM

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Country: England

Best stats: 92 dribbling, 91 agility, 89 acceleration

Value: £40.1 million (Release Clause: £76.1 million)

Wage: £55,000 a week

FUT Price: 6.7k PS4 / 7.6k Xbox One

After his breakthrough season with Dortmund last year, Sancho has continued his good form in the 2019/20 season, scoring three goals and contributing six assists across nine Bundesliga appearances.

His FIFA 20 stats reflect his natural ability with high physical attributes (90 balance and 91 agility) and a strong skill-set (five-star skills moves and 92 dribbling).

His FUT price is good value for money, whereas signing the Englishman on Career Mode means you’ll be signing a young talent with the potential to become one of the best in the game.

Serge Gnabry (OVR 84 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Position(s): RM, LM, LW

Club: Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Best stats: 92 acceleration, 87 dribbling, 86 shot power

Career Mode value: £35.6 million (Release Clause: £61.3 million)

Wage: £108,000 a week

FUT Price: 5.6k PS4 / 6.1k Xbox One

Serge Gnabry has made a name for himself in the Bundesliga since leaving Arsenal in 2016, winning the Bayern Munich player of the season last year. His form has not let up this season either, as he has contributed eight goals and five assists across 16 appearances in all competitions so far.

His in-game stats reveal that he is an attacking all-rounder, with 89 sprint speed, 87 dribbling and 86 shot power, proving he is capable of beating defenders before getting a shot away.

Riyad Mahrez (OVR 84 – POT 84)

Age: 28

Position(s): RW, RM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Algeria

Best stats: 92 agility, 90 dribbling, 90 ball control

Career Mode value: £28.4 million (Release Clause: £52.4 million)

Wage: £176,000 a week

FUT Price: 6.4k PS4 / 7.7k Xbox One

Due to the immense squad depth of Manchester city, Mahrez struggles to get considerable game time. Nevertheless, the Algerian has managed three goals and eight assists in 14 appearances in what’s been a steady start to his 2019/20 season.

Mahrez’s skill attributes are his strong suit, possessing 90 dribbling and 90 ball control – his 81 crossing and 81 vision reveal that he is also a capable playmaker.

Pizzi (OVR 84 – POT 84)

Age: 29

Position(s): RM, CM

Club: SL Benfica

Country: Portugal

Best stats: 86 vision, 85 long passing, 85 stamina

Value: £27.5 million (Release Clause: £54.9 million)

Wage: £23,000 a week

FUT Price: 3.7k PS4 / 3.8k Xbox One

Since joining Benfica from Espanyol in 2014, Pizzi has amassed 59 goals and 73 assists across 247 appearances. He may 30 years old, but he’s hit the ground running in the 2019/20 season, with 13 of his 59 goals coming from the start of this season alone.

The Portuguese’s FIFA 20 stats portray the right midfielder as a playmaker with 86 vision, 86 short passing and 85 long passing. For his price tag, you won’t find many better talents.

All the best right wingers (RW & RM) on FIFA 20

Player Age Pos Club Country OVR POT Value Wage FUT L. Messi 32 RW CF ST Barcelona Argentina 94 94 £86m £509k 1.4m/1.16m M. Salah 27 RW ST Liverpool Egypt 90 90 £72.5m £216k 290k/245k Bernardo Silva 24 RW CAM CM Liverpool Portugal 87 90 £57.6m £189k 16.5k/17.25k A. Di María 31 RW LW Paris Saint-Germain Argentina 86 86 £35.1m £135k 12.75k/13.25k Koke 27 RM CM LM Atlético Madrid Spain 85 85 £36.5m £79k 7.7k/8.1k G. Bale 29 RW LW ST Real Madrid Wales 85 85 £33.8m £225k 66k/57.5k J. Sancho 19 RM LM Borussia Dortmund England 84 92 £40.1m £55k 6.7k/7.6k S. Gnabry 23 RM LM LW Bayern Munich Germany 84 87 £35.6m £108k 5.6k/6.1k R. Mahrez 28 RW RM Manchester City Algeria 84 84 £28.4m £176k 6.4k/7.7k Pizzi 29 RM CM SL Benfica Portugal 84 84 £27.5m £23k 3.7k/3.8k José Callejón 32 RM RW Napoli Spain 84 84 £21.6m £86k 3.9k/5.1k Ronaldo Cabrais 27 RW CAM Gremio Brazil 83 83 £24.3m £46k n/a N. Pépé 24 RM RW ST Arsenal Ivory Coast 83 88 £31.1m £87k 14k/14.75k F. Bernardeschi 25 RM CAM Juventus Italy 83 85 £28.4m £117k 2.5k/2.8k E. Višća 29 RM Medipol Başakşehir Bosnia 83 83 £23m £55k 3.6k/4k F. Thauvin 26 RW RM Marseille France 83 84 £27.5m £54k 3.3k/3k J. Cuadrado 31 RM RW Juventus Colombia 83 83 £20.3m £122k 2.6k/2.6k C. Vela 30 RW LW CAM Los Angeles FC Mexico 83 83 £22.1m £15k 2k/2.2k S. Bergwijn 21 RW CAM LW PSV Netherlands 82 87 £27m £20k 950/1.1k H. Lozano 23 RW LW ST Napoli Mexico 82 86 £26.1m £69k 1.3k/1.7k M. Politano 25 RM ST Inter Italy 82 83 £23.9m £69k 1.5k/1k A. Correa 24 RM ST Atlético Madrid Argentina 82 86 £26.1m £53k 2.6k/2.9k T. Hazard 26 RM LM CF Borussia Dortmund Belgium 82 83 £23.4m £81k 6.4k/5.8k Suso 25 RW CF Milan Spain 82 83 £23.9m £51k 1.5k/1.3k

