FIFA 20: 7 brand new & crazy features you didn’t know were in EA's new game

FIFA 20 is finally out, but many players had already played the new game thanks to Early Access to get ahead in Ultimate Team.

Since the Beta a couple of months ago, various leaks have

been revealed from the new game, and they are ramping up since EA Access became

available last week.

RealSport looks at seven new features that you may not have been aware of, ahead of FIFA 20’s release.

Player diving

Unfortunately, unlike This is Football 2003, there isn’t

a dive button on FIFA 20, although there are some new animations.

The “diver” trait has been applied to many players over the years, but this year you can really tell which players like to hit the turf.

Some hilarious clips online sees Mohamed Salah and Heung-min

Son fling themselves to the turf,

despite barely being touched.

It is a great addition, albeit not 100% realistic, and

should give us a lot more hilarious moments when play against your mates.

Istanbul Champions League Final stadium

A stadium, and city, fond in the memory of Liverpool fans – and with the Ataturk Olympic Stadium hosting the Champions League final this season, it appears in the FIFA franchise for the first time.

The visuals are incredible when playing at the home ground for the Turkey national team, with domestic clubs Galatasaray, Besiktas, Istanbul Basaksehir and Kasimpasa all having had spells in the stadium over the years.

Any Liverpool fan would love to defend their Champions

League crown in a city that is a second home for the Reds, having already won

the UEFA Super Cup at Besiktas’ Vodafone Park this season.

Player interviews in Career Mode

It has been well documented that in the new features to FIFA 20’s Career Mode, your manager will take part in press conferences before your matches.

However, you may not be aware of that there is similar feedback from your players, with news articles showing what your captain has said to the media after the big match.

Although only a subtle feature, it adds a greater feel to

Career Mode – and may play a part in the new player morale mechanic, which can

even affect player overall ratings.

Manager appearances update

The new customisation features to your Career Mode manager have seen new looks come to many of the real life managers on FIFA 20.

Pep Guardiola, for one, has had his face updated – perhaps due to him appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team as an ICON – and the Spaniard has a smarter, more chic look.

Frank Lampard, Ole Gunnnar Solksjaer, Carlo Ancelotti,

Lucien Favre are just some of the brand new managers that will appear in FIFA

20, with more managers than ever before arriving in the game.

Real life players in Volta Football

Volta Football is the feature that swaps in for The Journey,

with Alex Hunter’s story mode appearing on the last three iterations of the FIFA

franchise.

For those who love a story, fear not, with Volta Story filling that void, as you take a Revvy all the way to the world championships.

Just like in The Journey, real life players feature,

including Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior – and believe it or not, Alex Hunter

returning for a cameo.

Street football legends Ed van Gils, Jayzinho and Kotaro

Tokuda will come across your path in Volta Story, as you look to cut it with

the very best.

Crazy free-kicks

This has been touched on, but it must be stressed how much reform free kicks, and set pieces in general, have had on the new game.

From having to ‘time’ you free kicks in penalties just like timing your shots in open play, to adding new types of spin and dip to your shots.

The more power you apply, the bigger the range your shot could

end up, and if you time it incorrectly, the ball will end up in row Z – much like

they do in real life.

Players become managers in Career Mode

Those who had access to the Beta saw players such as Cristiano

Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon and even Kepa Arrizabalaga become managers in Career

Mode as the years go by.

However, something even cooler has been revealed, in which you can actually take control and manage as one of these players.

If you set up a Player Career mode, choose to play as a current pro instead of creating your own player. As soon as you have set up your save, choose to retire – and then watch the job offers to be a manager come in.

That means you can select Cristiano Ronaldo, retire from Piemonte Calcio, and take up a managerial role. You even get use the current customisation mechanics to decide what he wears. A fantastic, yet subtle inclusion from EA.

What's your favourite new feature on FIFA 20? Let us know in the comments section below.

