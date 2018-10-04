FIFA 19 Wingers: Best young RW & RM to sign in Career Mode

Wingers have become the most dangerous players on the pitch, and it’s beginning to feel a long time ago that we saw the ‘conventional’ wide players such as David Beckham and Ryan Giggs pick up the ball in wide areas and whip deadly crosses into the box. Nowadays, more pace is required, with wingers driving at defenders and more often than not cutting inside to shoot at goal.

How to choose the best young wingers (RW & RM) for FIFA 19 Career Mode

These are the best young right wingers (RW) and right midfielders (RM) on FIFA 19. They are all aged 23 and under who will start the current 2018/19 season with an overall of at least 75, but with the potential to improve to at least 80. They are on the cusp of being classed world class now and are just a strong season or two away from doing so.

In some circumstances, players can outgrow their potentials on Career Mode, but they must be performing considerably well for an extended period. Although these younger players are not as expensive as the world’s best, still be prepared to fork out considerable cash for these young high potential youngsters.

For a full list of ALL the best young wingers (RW & RM) on Career Mode, look at the table at the end of this page.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 87 – POT 95)

Age: 19

Positions: RW, ST, RM

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Country: France

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 96 acceleration, 96 sprint speed, 90 ball control

Cost: £100 million

Wage: £84,000 a week

Kylian Mbappe is already a top class player aged just 19, with the Frenchman adding a World Cup winners' medal to his four domestic trophies over the summer. Last season Mbappe joined PSG on an initial loan fee from Monaco but with a £140 million obligation to buy. He has gone some way to repaying that already, scoring 21 goals last season along with 15 assists.

Lightning stats of 96 acceleration, 96 sprint speed and 90 ball control take Mbappe to an overall of 87, which can rise to the highest potential on FIFA 19 at 95. The right winger, midfielder or striker will set you back a whopping £100 million along with wages of £84,000 a week, but you must wait until at least January to make a move.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 85 – POT 88)

Age: 23

Positions: RW, LW, CF

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 95 acceleration, 93 balance, 93 agility

Cost: £75 million

Wage: £158,000 a week

Raheem Sterling divides opinion, but his brilliance at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola is for all to see. In that time the right or left winger and centre forward has scored 37 goals made 41 assists in 101 games, but he must take that to the international scene to prove the doubters wrong.

Sterling’s 85 overall consists of stats of 95 acceleration, 93 balance and 93 agility which still have room to improve as he closes in on an 88 potential. £75 million will get you the 23-year-old with wages of £158,000 a week.

Bernardo Silva (OVR 84 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Positions: RW, CAM

Club: Manchester City

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 91 dribbling, 89 ball control, 88 agility

Cost: £70 million

Wage: £158,000 a week

Bernardo Silva is Sterling’s teammate at Manchester City, and although the Portuguese had to be patient at first at the Etihad, he has developed into an important player at the club. Capable of playing out on the wing or in midfield. In his 62 appearances to date he has 12 goals and 13 assists, but expect those to improve as he racks up more starts for the Premier League champions,

Bernardo can improve from an 84 overall to a potential of 90, so expect boosts to his stats of 91 dribbling, 89 ball control and 88 agility. The 23-year-old will set you back an aggressive £70 million however, with wages of £158,000 a week.

Malcom (OVR 83 – POT 90)

Age: 21

Positions: RW

Club: Barcelona

Country: Brazil

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 92 agility, 87 acceleration, 85 long shots

Cost: £68 million

Wage: £132,000 a week

One of the big stories of the transfer window was Malcom’s U-turn from closing in on a deal at Roma to a sudden switch to Barcelona. The Brazilian was Bordeaux’s biggest threat for the past two campaigns, scoring 21 goals and adding 14 assists from the right wing.

The left footed Malcom has an 83 overall, but aged 21 he has plenty of time to improve to his 90 potential. His stats of 92 agility, 87 acceleration and 85 long shots will become all the more terrifying, but will cost you around £68 million with wages of £132,000 a week. Once again, you will need to wait until January to put in a bid for the player.

Samu Castillejo (OVR 83 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Positions: RM, LM, CM

Club: AC Milan

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/High

Best stats: 86 sprint speed, 86 dribbling, 85 acceleration

Cost: £50 million

Wage: £82,000 a week

Not as big a name, but it’s Samu Castillejo tireless work that gains him so many plaudits. The versatile midfielder impressed for Villarreal over three seasons, gaining 127 appearances with 11 goals and 15 assists. He switched Spain for Italy and AC Milan over the summer, signing for Gennaro Gattuso’s side in a £23 million move.

Stats of 86 sprint speed, 86 dribbling and 85 acceleration take Castillejo to an 83 overall which can continue to improve to an 87 potential. His high defensive work-rate makes him perfect to play in a four-man midfield, and if you want him, you must fork out £50 million with wages of £82,000 a week in January.

Ousmane Dembele (OVR 82 – POT 91)

Age: 21

Positions: RW, LW

Club: Barcelona

Country: France

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 91 dribbling, 91 acceleration, 89 agility

Cost: £52 million

Wage: £132,000 a week

The arrival of Malcom looked like bad news for Ousmane Dembele, but the now World Cup winner has started the new campaign brilliantly, scoring five goals in his first nine games. Equally adept with both feet, Dembele should be the man who Barcelona build their team around whenever Lionel Messi (OVR 94) decides to stop scoring goals.

Dembele only has an 82 rating on FIFA 19, but that's made up for by his 91 potential and five star weak foot ability. Skills of 91 dribbling, 91 acceleration and 89 agility make him a clear threat, but be mindful of his high attacking but low defensive work rates. To sign him, £52 million looks like a reasonable fee along with wages of £132,000 a week.

Gelson Martins (OVR 82 – POT 87)

Age: 23

Positions: RM

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 95 acceleration, 94 sprint speed, 94 agility

Cost: £49 million

Wage: £52,000 a week

Gelson Martins is another man to move clubs over the summer, with the 23-year-old one of a handful of Sporting Lisbon players to quit the club after an attack from fans at the training ground. The right midfielder has since joined Atletico Madrid where he will look to replicate the form that saw him score 13 and assist another 13 goals in Portugal last season.

Right midfielder Martins is priced at £49 million on Career Mode with wages of £52,000 a week, but you must hold off until January. That will get you his abilities of 95 acceleration, 94 sprint speed and 94 agility, providing him with an 82 overall, rising to a potential of 87.

Carlos Soler (OVR 80 – POT 87)

Age: 21

Positions: RM, CM, CAM

Club: Valencia

Country: Spain

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 84 short passing, 83 vision, 82 ball control

Cost: £37 million

Wage: £31,000 a week

Just 21, Carlos Soler is showing great promise and versatility at Valencia. The Spanish under 21 international can play as a right, central or attacking midfielder and has picked up 70 appearances for the Mestalla club in just over two seasons. His fine form saw him selected in Spain’s provision World Cup squad despite just one goal and four assists last season.

Soler has an 80 overall on FIFA 19, which can improve to a very strong 87 potential. Stats of 84 short passing, 83 vision and 82 ball control will cost around £37 million plus wages of £31,000 a week.

Hirving Lozano (OVR 80 – POT 86)

Age: 23

Positions: RW, LW

Club: PSV Eindhoven

Country: Mexico

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 93 sprint speed, 81 agility

Cost: £28.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £19,000 a week

After a stunning season for PSV Eindhoven, it was a surprise to see Hirving Lozano stay in Holland. The right or left winger scored 19 goals and added a further 11 assists in his first season in the Eredivisie, and with five goals in seven games so far this campaign, expect clubs to be begging for his signature in January.

Lozano holds stats of 94 acceleration, 93 sprint speed and 81 agility, taking him to an 80 overall. With the potential to improve to 86, Lozano will cost you his fantastic £28.9 million release clause and wages starting at just £19,000 a week.

Angel Correa (OVR 80 – POT 86)

Age: 23

Positions: RM, ST

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Argentina

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best stats: 87 dribbling, 87 agility, 85 ball control

Cost: £31 million

Wage: £48,000 a week

Angel Correa completes the top ten, but at 23, time is already starting to tick for the Argentine at Atletico Madrid. For the right midfield spot, Correa is up against Koke (OVR 85), Gelson Martins (OVR 82) Vitolo (OVR 81), and if he wishes to play up front, he has to compete with Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89), Diego Costa (OVR 85) and Nikola Kalinic (OVR 79). His versatility is what keeps him at the club at the moment, but he must cash in on his potential and play regularly.

Correa has an 80 overall with a potential of 86, so his stats of 87 dribbling, 87 agility and 85 ball control could go on and hit the 90s. £31 million is a decent price for the Atleti man, with wages of £48,000 a week.

All the best young wingers (RW & RM) on FIFA 19

Player A Pos Club Country OVR POT C W Kylian Mbappe 19 RW ST RM PSG France 87 95 £100m £84k Raheem Sterling 23 RW LW CF Man City England 85 88 £75m £158k Bernardo Silva 23 RW CAM Man City Portugal 84 90 £70m £158k Malcom 21 RW Barcelona Brazil 83 90 £68m £132k Samu Castillejo 23 RM LM CM AC Milan Spain 83 87 £50m £82k Ousmane Dembele 21 RW LW Barcelona France 82 91 £52m £132k Gelson Martins 23 RM Atletico Madrid Portugal 82 87 £49m £52k Carlos Soler 21 RM CM CAM Valencia Spain 80 87 £37m £31k Cristian Pavon 22 RW ST RM LW Boca Juniors Argentina 80 85 £26M £27k Hirving Lozano 22 RW LW PSV Mexico 80 86 £28.9m £19k Keita Balde 23 RM ST LM Inter Milan* Senegal 80 85 n/a £61k Angel Correa 23 RM ST Atletico Madrid Argentina 80 86 £31m £48k Rony Lopes 22 RM LM Monaco Portugal 80 85 £29m £61k Viktor Tsygankov 20 RM LM Dynamo Kyiv Ukraine 79 86 £30m £880 David Neres 21 RW LW CAM Ajax Brazil 79 87 £26m £19k Raphinha 21 LM RM Sporting Lisbon Brazil 79 86 £31m £13k Christian Pulisic 19 RM LM RW LW Borussia Dortmund USA 79 88 £31.8m £31k Bertrand Traore 22 RW ST Lyon Burkina Faso 79 84 £29m £63k Federico Chiesa 20 RW CF Fiorentina Italy 78 87 £26.8m £44k Amine Harit 21 RW CM LW Schalke Morocco 78 85 £24.2m £26k Alain Saint-Maximin 21 RW LW LM RM Nice France 78 85 £24m £27k Domenico Berardi 23 RW ST Sassuolo Italy 78 83 £21.9m £46k Otavio 23 RM CAM LM Porto Brazil 78 84 £22m £12k Adnan Januzaj 23 RW RM LW Real Sociedad Belgium 78 84 £23m £26k Cengiz Under 20 RW LW Roma Turkey 77 87 £24.2m £47k Marius Wolf 23 RM CM RWB LM Borussia Dortmund Germany 77 82 £15m £40k Valentino Lazaro 22 RM CAM RB LM Hertha Berlin Austria 77 82 £15m £24k James Ward-Prowse 23 RM CM Southampton England 77 82 £15M £40k Ivan Alejo 23 RM LM Getafe Ivan Alejo 76 81 £13.5m £20k Gil Dias 21 RW RM Nottingham Forest* Portugal 76 82 n/a £51k Milot Rashica 22 RW RM Werder Bremen Kosovo 76 83 £14.5m £27k Aminu Umar 23 RM LM Caykur Rizespor Nigeria 76 81 £14m £14k Matheus Pereira 22 RM LM Nurnberg* Brazil 76 83 n/a £12k Alen Halilovic 22 RM CAM AC Milan Croatia 76 83 £14.5m £63k Dani Raba 22 RM CAM CM ST Villarreal Spain 75 82 £14m £22k Francis 22 RWB RB Real Betis Spain 75 80 £13m £17k Alberth Elis 22 RW ST LW Houston Dynamo Honduras 75 82 £13.4m £8k Ludovic Blas 20 RM CM LM Guingamp France 75 84 £15m £16k Nicolas Pepe 23 RM RW ST Lille Ivory Coast 75 83 £14.7m £23k Maxwel Cornet 21 RW ST LW Lyon Ivory Coast 75 80 £12.4m £40k Jason 23 RM LM Levante Spain 75 81 £13m £18k Adama 22 RW RM Wolves Spain 75 86 £16m £50k Louis Schaub 23 RM LM CAM koln Austria 75 80 £10m £16k Charly Musonda 21 RW LW Vitesse* Belgium 75 85 n/a £62k

A = Age

C = Cost

W = Wage