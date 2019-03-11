FIFA 19 TOTW 26 predictions (Team of the Week 26)

The run-in to the domestic season has begun, and it’s time to get the calculators out. Supporters will be doing the maths to see how many points it will take for their side to win league titles, reach the European places or survive relegation with around 10 games or less to in Europe’s top divisions. The MLS has also returned, filling fans in the US and Canada with hope for another campaign.

They were some fantastic individual performances in some crucial matches this week, and those players could be rewarded with a spot in the FIFA 19 Team of the Week. A squad of 23 in-form players will be released at 6pm on Wednesday, 13 March on Ultimate Team. You can challenge this side for a coin bonus, and look to get the players for yourself in packs from the FUT store. Alternatively, you can look to buy and sell them on the transfer market.

RealSport predicts what the starting 11 might look like this week.

Zack Steffen (OVR 75 – SIF 83)

We start in the MLS with Zack Steffen saving a penalty for Columbus Crew in the 2-0 win over New England Revolution. The American denied Diego Fagundez with the score at 1-0, with a brace from Gyasi Zardes seeing the Crew go top of the Eastern Conference.

Steffen’s heroics should see his 75 overall improve to an 83 in-form, with his base card costing 400 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One in Ultimate Team. An 81 in-form from TOTW 8 is priced at 33,000 on PS4 and 36,250 on Xbox One.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 86 – SIF 88)

Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga thanks to a 6-0 thrashing of Wolfsburg, leapfrogging Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. Right back Joshua Kimmick was as attacking as ever, grabbing a goal in the big victory.

Kimmich’s 86 base card should now climb to a second in-form card of 88. His normal gold rating will set you back 22,000 coins on both consoles with an 87 Champions League item worth 85,000 on PS4 and 69,000 on Xbox One. An 87 in-form from TOTW 14 costs 121,000 on PS4 and 115,000 on Xbox One.

Pepe (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Porto built on their progression to the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-1 win over Feirense. The experienced Pepe grabbed a goal in the result, which sees Dragoes move above Benfica at the top of the table, but their rivals do have a game in hand.

Pepe’s 85 overall is likely to improve to an in-form 87 this week, the Portuguese’s base card costing 12,000 on PS4 both consoles. An 86 Ultimate Scream from when he was at Besiktas will set you back 29,750 on PS4 and 31,500 on Xbox One.

Raphael Varane (OVR 86 – IF 88)

Real Madrid put their midweek set back behind them, with Los Blancos battling from behind to defeat Real Valladolid 4-1. Raphael Varane scored a rare goal which keeps the gap at five points between them and Atletico Madrid above them in second.

Varane’s 86 overall should now improve to an in-form 88, with his base card costing 67,500 on PS4 and 54,000 on Xbox One. An 87 Champions League item is worth 226,000 on PS4 and 237,000 on Xbox One with 96 Team of the Year card priced at a massive 1.5 million on PS4 and 1.6 million on Xbox One.

Carlos Vela (OVR 81 – SIF 85)

Back to the MLS, and Carlos Vela is already strutting his stuff in the new campaign, with the Mexican international scoring and setting up a further two for LAFC in the 4-1 win over Portland Timbers. LA have won both of their opening games, one of three teams in the MLS (all in the Western Conference) to have done so.

Vela’s 81 overall rating should improve to 85 this week, and you can pick up the right winger’s base card for just 450 coins on PS4 and 600 on Xbox One. An 84 CAM in-form from TOTW 5 costs 32,350 on PS4 and 42,000 on Xbox One.

Julian Brandt (OVR 82 – SIF 85)

Julian Brandt is having a fantastic season for Bayer Leverkusen, with a goal and assist in the 3-2 win over Hannover taking his tallies to seven goals and 13 assists in all competitions. The result sees Leverkusen move up to the fifth in the Bundesliga, closing the gap to the top four to four points.

Brandt’s 82 overall should climb to an in-form 85 this week, with his left midfield position moving to the centre. His base card is worth 1,100 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One, with an 84 in-form setting you back 28,500 on PS4 and 34,000 on Xbox One.

Granit Xhaka (OVR 81 – SIF 86)

Arsenal picked up the most imperative win in the Premier League this weekend, with a 2-0 win over Manchester United seeing them leapfrog their opponents into the top four. Granit Xhaka’s slicing effort deceived David De Gea and gave Arsenal the hold on the match, helping inflict a first league and first away defeat for United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Xhaka’s goal should see his 81 overall rating improve to a second in-form of 86, with his base card priced at 550 coins on PS4 and 750 on Xbox One. An 84 CDM in-from for the Swiss from TOTW 1 will set you back 66,500 on PS4 and 56,500 on Xbox One.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 87 – TIF 90)

A hat trick for Raheem Sterling should see him take the left wing birth, with the England international seemingly firing Manchester City towards the title. All three goals in the 3-1 win over Watford takes the 24-year-old to 18 goals and 15 assists in all competitions this season, and keeps City a point above Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

Sterling’s 87 overall should improve to a third in-form of 90 this week, with his base card value at 31,500 on PS4 and 30,000 on Xbox One. An 88 Champions League item costs 111,000 on PS4 and 143,000 on Xbox One and an 89 second in-form card is worth 141,000 on PS4 and 135,000 on Xbox One. A 90 rated UCL Road to the Final card will cost you 610,000 on PS4 and 644,000 on Xbox One.

Wissam Ben Yedder (OVR 82 – SIF 86)

Wissam Ben Yedder also bagged a hat trick with the Frenchman racking up the goals for Sevilla in their 5-2 victory over Real Sociedad. The three points brings an end to a five-game winless runs for Los Rojiblancos, and sees them keep hold of sixth place in La Liga.

Ben Yedder’s 82 overall should hit a second in-form 86 this week, with the striker’s base card costing 1,100 coins on PS4 and 1,200 on Xbox One. An 84 in-form from TOTW 2 will set you back 80,000 on PS4 and 58,000 on Xbox One, with an 87 Europa League Road to the Final card valued at 504,000 on PS4 and 393,000 on Xbox One.

Karim Benzema (OVR 85 – SIF 88)

With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving last summer, it was a chance for Karim Benzema to step out his shadow. In a difficult campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Frenchman has delivered with a brace and assist in the 4-1 win over Valladolid meaning he now has 22 goals for the season, 10 more than he managed in the entirety of the last campaign.

Benzema’s 85 overall is expected to improve to an 88 second in-form card, with the Frenchman’s normal rating worth 9,000 on PS4 and 8,600 on Xbox One. An 86 Champions League item will set you back 19,750 on PS4 and 24,000 on Xbox One, whilst his 87 in-form from TOTW 20 is valued at 47,000 on PS4 and 48,000 on Xbox One. His 89 UCL Road to the Final card costs 123,000 on PS4 amd 117,000 on Xbox One.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 86 – SIF 88)

Liverpool kept up the pace on Manchester City with a 4-2 win over Burnley, with Roberto Firmino starring. The Brazilian international bagged two goals in the victory, meaning he now as 11 league goals for the season. Liverpool now turn their attentions to Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week, with the aggregate score at 0-0 after the first leg at Anfield.

Firmino’s 86 overall should now improve to 88, with the centre forward’s base card worth 18,500 on PS4 and 18,750 on Xbox One. An 87 Champions League card will cost you 86,000 on PS4 and 100,000 on Xbox One, with an 87 in-form from TOTW 16 requiring 127,000 on PS4 and 137,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport's TOTW 26 prediction