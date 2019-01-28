FIFA 19 TOTW 20 predictions (Team of the Week 20)

The season is in full flow, and we are now in a crucial part of the campaign. Back from their relative winter breaks, and with European football on the horizon, Europe’s elite must cash in on the points over the next few weeks. You could argue that the domestic run-ins start in around six weeks, so clubs will want to be sitting in a comfortable position and take momentum into the spring.

So who did enough this time around to make the FIFA 19 Team of the Week? There were no Premier League fixtures due to FA Cup action, so we are looking at the best from Serie A, La Liga, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and the Eredivisie.

A squad of in-form 23 players will be released at 6pm on Wednesday, 30 January on FIFA Ultimate Team. You can then challenge the squad for a coin bonus, or look to get the players for yourself by purchasing packs from the FUT store. Alternatively, they can be bought and sold individually in the transfer market.

RealSport looks at who’s in the running for the starting lineup this week.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (OVR 82 – TIF 87)

It could be a third in-form card of FIFA 19 for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the 19-year-old showing just why he is regarded as the next great Italian shot stopper. He made seven saves as the Rossoneri picked up a 0-0 draw against a tough Napoli side, keeping Milan in the Serie A top four.

Donnarumma’s 82 overall should now hit an incredible 87 in-form following his two previous TOTW appearances. His base card is priced at 1,300 coins on PS4 and 1,000 on Xbox One, with his 86 second in-form card worth 48,250 on PS4 and 54,500 on Xbox One.

Nelson Semedo (OVR 80 – IF 83)

Nelson Semedo is an underrated player, with the Portuguese splitting game time with fellow right back Sergi Roberto at Barcelona. It was Semedo’s turn against Girona, and he didn’t let manager Ernesto Valverde down, with a goal in the 2-0 away victory.

Semedo’s 80 overall should now rise to 83, and you can claim his normal card for just 1,500 coins on PS4 and 1,300 on Xbox One. An 81 Champions League item is worth 15,750 on PS4 and 13,750 on Xbox One.

Sergio Ramos (OVR 91 – IF 92)

Sticking in Spain, it’s been a tricky campaign for Sergio Ramos with the captain leading a new look team this season with no Cristiano Ronaldo and a flurry of youngsters coming through. The centre back is renowned for a goal, and he notched another as Los Blancos saw off Espanyol 4-2.

Ramos should only rise from 91 to 92 this week, but his base card is already expensive, costing 264,000 coins on PS4 and 223,000 on Xbox One. His 92 Champions League item is priced at 495,000 on PS4 and 479,000 on Xbox One, and a 92 Man of the Match card costs 566,000 on PS4 and 592,000 on Xbox One. His 97 Team of the Year card will set you back a massive 2 million coins on both consoles.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 85 – SIF 87)

Two right backs make the team this week, with Joshua Kimmich once again proving to be an attacking outlet for Bayern Munich. The German international chipped in with two assists in the 4-1 victory over Stuttgart, taking his tally in all competitions to 12 for the season.

Kimmich’s 85 overall should rise to a second in form rating on 87 this week, and you can claim his base card for a decent 14,500 coins on PS4 and 17,500 on Xbox One. His 86 Champions League item is valued at 47,000 on PS4 and 51,000 on Xbox One, whilst an 86 in-form from TOTW 14 requires 74,500 on PS4 and 73,500 on Xbox One.

Pablo Sarabia (OVR 81 – SIF 85)

Pablo Sarabia’s been having a great season for Sevilla, and he delivered once again by picking up a goal and an assist in their 5-0 victory over Levante. The victory keeps his side in the top four, behind usual trio Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

The Spanish Sarabia has an 81 overall rating on Ultimate Team, but this should now rise to 85 for his second in-form card. His base rating is worth 700 coins on both consoles, with his 84 central midfield in-form costing 59,500 coins on PS4 and 72,500 on Xbox One.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

Angel Di Maria is very much the forgotten man at PSG, having to sit on the bench or play in midfield behind Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe. It was the Argentine’s turn to shine against Rennes however, with the former Real Madrid and Manchester United man picking up a goal and assist in the 4-0 victory.

Di Maria’s 84 rating should now rise to 87 and his position should move from right wing to central midfield. His base card costs 5,400 coins on PS4 and 5,700 on Xbox One, with an 85 Champions League item costing 27,500 on PS4 and 28,500 on Xbox One. An 86 LM in-form from TOTW 6 will set you back 96,500 on PS4 and 94,000 on Xbox One.

Alejandro Gomez (OVR 84 – SIF 87)

It’s an all Argentine midfield pairing with Alejandro Gomez delivering in Serie A for Atalanta against Roma. The centre forward or attacking midfielder picked up two assists in a memorable 3-3 draw, meaning his side lie in seventh in Serie A. That’s still just three points off the top four.

Gomez’s 84 overall rating is set to rise to 87 this week, and we expect his CF positioning to move to CAM. His base card will set you back 5,700 coins on PS4 and 6,100 on Xbox One, whilst an 86 CAM in-form is worth 75,500 on PS4 and 67,000 on Xbox One.

Hirving Lozano (OVR 80 – TIF 86)

I think we can expect Hirving Lozano to be leaving the Eredivisie in the summer, with the Mexican shining one against this campaign. His brace in the 2-1 win over Groningen means he has 14 goals and nine assists this season, and could take him to a third in-form card on FIFA 19.

Lozano should move from right to left wing this week, with his rating going from 80 to a stunning 86. His base card costs 700 coins on PS4 and 800 on Xbox One, with an 81 Champions League item priced at 3,500 on PS4 and 4,800 on Xbox One. His 85 second in-form card from TOTW 11 is worth 61,000 coins on PS4 and 70,000 on Xbox One.

Karim Benzema (OVR 84 – IF 86)

Another Real Madrid man, Karim Benzema has had to fill to goal scoring boots of Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Nine league goals is already four more than he netted last year, with the Frenchman bagging a brace in the 4-2 victory over Espanyol.

Benzema’s 84 overall rating should creep up to 86 this week, with the striker’s base card valued at 6,000 coins on both consoles. An 85 Champions League item is worth 25,000 on PS4 and 29,750 on Xbox One, with his 87 UCL Road to the Final card costs 188,000 on PS4 and 190,000 on Xbox One.

Edin Dzeko (OVR 85 – IF 86)

In response to Alejandro Gomez’s two assists for Atalanta, Edin Dzeko claimed two goals for Roma in the thrilling 3-3 draw. The draw does keeps Roma in fifth place, but with AC Milan also drawing, they remain just one point adrift of the Champions League places.

The Bosnian Dzeko should improve by just one overall point from 85 to 86 this week. His base card will set you back 11,000 coins on both consoles, with his 86 Champions League card costing 25,000 on PS4 and 29,000 on Xbox One. His 86 UCL Road to the Final card will set you back 27,000 on PS4 and 28,000 on Xbox One.

Fabio Quagliarella (OVR 80 – SIF 85)

Fabio Quagliarella netted in his 11th straight Serie A match to tie Gabriel Batistuta’s record in the competition. The 36-year-old’s brace and assist for Sampdoria in the 4-0 victory over Udinese sees him overtake Cristiano Ronaldo as the division’s top scorer this season.

Former Italian international Quagliarella should see his overall rise from 80 to a second in form card of 85 this week. His base item is worth 800 coins on both consoles, with his 83 in-form from TOTW 16 costing 31,500 on PS4 and 32,000 on Xbox One.

RealSport's TOTW 20 Prediction