FIFA 19: Paris Saint-Germain Player Ratings

Having cruised to another Ligue 1 title last season, PSG will look at the Champions League once more as they try to break into Europe’s elite having been knocked out in the last 16 in 2017/18. Having thrown money in to the transfers of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the owners will hope to reap some rewards soon.

Paris’ squad contains a good blend of outstanding quality and youthfulness with many players from their academy included. Superstars such as Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Mbappe lead the line whilst the experience duo of Thiago Silva and Gianluigi Buffon will feature at the back. Here is PSG’s squad breakdown on FIFA 19.

Team Rating

Unsurprisingly, PSG's strength comes in attack. Their five star rating is made up of an 88 attack, 83 midfield and 83 defence.

Gianluigi Buffon (OVR 88)

Age: 40

Positions: GK

Country: Italy

Legendary Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has arrived in Paris in one last attempt to win the Champions League. The former Juventus shot-stopper offers plentiful experience between the sticks and will pass on his wisdom to the likes of Alphonse Areola and Kevin Trapp who will be his understudies this season.

Dani Alves (OVR 82)

Age: 35

Positions: RB

Country: Brazil

Former Barcelona full back Dani Alves still provides a threat down the right side with 81 passing, his 78 pace is not slow although it is far from the searing pace he used to possess on the overlap. The 35-year-olds game time is becoming more limited with Thomas Meunier a more versatile option, however Alves is likely to be preferred in the big games due to his experience.

Marquinhos (OVR 84)

Age: 24

Positions: CB

Country: Brazil

Marquinhos is the first-choice partner to fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva. Last season Marquinhos averaged over one tackle per game in the league where there is less work for Paris’ defence. With a 75 pace rating the 24-year-old is a mobile centre back with the potential to improve to a top level defender.

Thiago Silva (OVR 88)

Age: 33

Positions: CB

Country: Brazil

Club captain Thiago Silva has been a consistent performer in the heart of Paris’ defence since his arrival from Milan in 2012, helping them to five league titles in that time. Like Dani Alves, Silva will see fewer minutes in the league but play the majority of European matches with Kimpembe and Marquinhos capable replacements. Silva helped keep 13 clean sheets in the 25 appearances he made last season in Ligue 1.

Layvin Kurzawa (OVR 79)

Age: 26

Positions: LB, LWB

Country: France

Layvin Kurzawa will be Paris’ first choice left back when fit although with Paris’ rotation policy he is unlikely to play every game in the league. He managed 19 appearances last season, providing just one assist despite boasting an 86% pass accuracy. Kurzawa is a well-balanced full back without excelling in any particular stat.

Marco Verratti (OVR 86)

Age: 25

Positions: CM, CDM

Country: Italy

25-year-old Marco Verratti is a diminutive central midfield player who excels in the defensive side of play. Veratti averaged over three tackles per game in last seasons Champions League whilst making just under two interceptions per game, showing his defensive worth in front of the back four. His 89 dribbling and 84 passing on FIFA 19 will excite those who like to keep possession of the ball.

Julian Draxler (OVR 83)

Age: 24

Positions: CM, LW, LM, CAM

Country: Germany

After a disappointing World Cup, Julian Draxler will be looking to bounce back with PSG. Due to the quality the Parisians have in wide areas, Draxler has been converted into a central midfielder, looking to break forward from deep and get into dangerous positions. This new role allowed him to notch ten assists last season and chip in with five goals.

Adrien Rabiot (OVR 83)

Age: 23

Positions: CM, CDM

Country: France

Young French midfielder Adrien Rabiot will play alongside Veratti in central midfield this season, allowing Paris’ plethora of attacking talent the freedom to cause damage further forward. Rabiot completed 93% of his passes in the league last season and averaged 67 passes per game so it is a surprise to see his passing stat at just 79.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 87)

Age: 19

Positions: RW, ST

Country: France

French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe announced himself on the big stage at the World Cup this summer with some scintillating displays. The 19-year-old starlet possesses searing pace to frighten any defender and with 13 league goals last season he knows how to find the net. His 81-shoot rating is dwarfed by his electrifying 96 pace rating which will make him one to watch this season.

Neymar (OVR 92)

Age: 26

Positions: LW, RW, CAM

Country: Brazil

19 goals and 13 assists in 20 Ligue 1 in appearances showed just what Neymar can do. The Brazilian completed over seven dribbles per game and was fouled five times per game which is highlighted by his massive 95 dribbling stat. With 92 pace and 84 shooting Neymar will be a threat to all defences who stand in his way.

Edinson Cavani (OVR 89)

Age: 31

Positions: ST

Country: Uruguay

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani leads the line in this star-studded Paris lineup and will look to fire Paris to European glory after his 28 goals earned him the golden boot in France last season. Cavani boasts an excellent 87 shooting stat making him a clinical finisher on FIFA 19 and he is also more than useful with his head.

Full PSG squad player ratings