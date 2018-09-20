FIFA 19: France Player Ratings

After falling short in the Euro '16 final on home soil, expectations were high for France going into the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Their tournament started in shaky fashion as they laboured to a 2-1 win over Australia and then a 1-0 win over Peru before playing out a meaningless 0-0 draw with Denmark to secure their place in the next round.

It was in their second round game against Argentina where France really came alive. Their 4-3 win was the most entertaining game of the whole tournament and perfectly displayed their attacking capabilities. France kept clean sheets in their quarter-final and semi-final wins over Uruguay and Belgium before pouncing on every opportunity in the final against Croatia and winning 4-2 to lift the nation's second World Cup.

Team Rating

France have a 5 star rating with 82 attacking, 85 midfield and 83 defence.

Under Didier Deschamps, France have become one of the most consistent national teams around. They have a strong first team, a deep squad, and a lot of talented young players pushing for caps. Here is their FIFA 19 squad.

Hugo Lloris (OVR 88)

Age: 31Position: GKClub: Tottenham Hotspur

Hugo Lloris made his national team debut in 2008 and quickly became the number one option for France in goal, making 104 caps to date. Lloris moved from Lyon to Spurs in the summer of 2012, the same year he was named captain of France, who have gone from quarter-finalists in Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup to winners in 2018.

Benjamin Pavard (OVR 80)

Age: 22Position: CB, RBClub: VfB Stuttgart

Benjamin Pavard was a product of the Lille youth academy and made 21 appearances with them before moving to VfB Stuttgart in 2016, making his international debut in November 2017 as a half-time substitute. Injuries forced Pavard, nominally a centre back, into the right back role for the 2018 World Cup, and despite some early struggles he shone in his new role, scoring the Goal of the Tournament against Argentina.

Raphael Varane (OVR 86)

Age: 25Position: CBClub: Real Madrid

Raphael Varane was very quickly identified for greatness by Real Madrid. The Spanish giants bought him from Lens in 2011 for just £8 million, which is one of the best transfers in modern football. Varane quickly developed into an excellent player, with terrific physicality and pace for the position as well as impressive decision making and ability on the ball. He made his first start for France in March 2013 and has already received 49 caps.

Samuel Umtiti (OVR 87)

Age: 24Position: CBClub: Barcelona

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 from Olympique Lyon and much like his compatriot Varane soon became a vital piece of the defence for the Spanish super club. At just 24, Umtiti has become a key part of the French national side. He made his debut in 2016 and has 27 caps, and three goals to his name. Umtiti and Varane make perhaps the best centre back pairing in world football; both are young and athletic, both are comfortable on the ball and can launch attacks.

Lucas Hernandez (OVR 82)

Age: 22Position: LB, CBClub: Atletico Madrid

Despite being born in Marseille, Lucas Hernandez came up through the Atletico Madrid academy and is still with them to this day. He has made 53 appearances for Atletico and made his French senior debut in just March 2018 before becoming the starter for the 2018 World Cup. Hernandez is yet to score for France at any level.

N'Golo Kante (OVR 89)

Age: 27Position: CDM, CMClub: Chelsea

N'Golo Kante has established himself as the best holding midfielder in the world. From his time with Leicester when they stunned the football world to claim the Premier League title to his move to Chelsea, Kante has been vital to his team playing without the ball. For France he acts as the shield for the defence that allows the full backs and other midfielders to get forward and be involved in the attack.

Paul Pogba (OVR 88)

Age: 25Position: CMClub: Manchester United

Paul Pogba has already won 62 caps for France despite being just 25 years old. He made his debut with the national team in 2013 after captaining the U20 side at the World Cup. The versatile midfielder is comfortable playing in both defensive and attacking roles for France thanks to his pace, power, and impressive passing range.

Blaise Matuidi (OVR 85)

Age: 31Position: CDM, CMClub: Juventus

Blaise Matuidi is something of a middle ground between Kante and Pogba. A capable central midfielder who is comfortable on the ball and strong in the tackle. Matuidi is an old man compared to many in the France squad. At 31 he made his debut with the national team in 2010 and has 72 caps and nine goals.

Kylian Mbappe (OVR 87)

Age: 19Position: RW, STClub: Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe is the present and future star for France. The teenager is one of the most expensive transfers in the world following his move from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain, and with good reason as he showed this summer. Mbappe scored five times for the U19 side as they won the European Championships and made his full debut for France in March 2017. This summer Mbappe became just the second teenager, after Pele, to score in a World Cup final and finished the tournament as second-highest goal scorer with four. He also won the Best Young Player Award.

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89)

Age: 27Position: STClub: Atletico Madrid

Born in Macon, France, Antoine Griezmann has spent his whole senior club career in Spain. He dazzled at Real Sociedad before making the move to Atletico Madrid where he helped the club finish runner-up in the 2015-16 Champions League and win the 2017-18 Europa League. He made his debut for France in 2014 and won the Golden Boot at Euro 2016. He has 24 goals for France in his 63 caps.

Olivier Giroud (OVR 82)

Age: 31Position: STClub: Chelsea

Olivier Giroud is surprisingly well-capped for France. He has so far won 83 caps for his national team since he debuted in 2011 and scored 32 goals. While not the best pure striker France have, Giroud is an excellent target man who can hold the ball up and bring the rest of the teams quality attackers into play. He is strong in the air, but went the whole of the 2018 World Cup without scoring a goal.

Full France squad player ratings