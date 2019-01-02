FIFA 19: December Premier League Player of the Month Prediction (POTM)

What a month that was! Premier League action was non-stop over December, with seven rounds of action and no less than 69 matches taking place. With so many fixtures, there were so many incredible individual performances, making it tough to call who could pick up the December Player of the Month award.

The winner will be elected by public vote from a shortlist, with a FIFA 19 Player of the Month card up for grabs. This boosted card can only be unlocked on Ultimate Team through squad building challenges (SBCs), making them not only very difficult to get hold of but also highly expensive.

RealSport runs through the contenders for December’s prize.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 88 – POTM 91)

Before December, there were questions over whether Mohamed Salah could match up to last season’s credentials, where the Egyptian scored a record 32 goals. His side Liverpool had a perfect month, winning all seven of their matches with Salah netting six times and adding four assists. The highlight was a scintillating hat trick against Bournemouth, and the forward, recently promoted to a striking role, grabbing a goal and assist in each of his last three games.

If Salah wins the Player of the Month award, expect his 88 overall to be boosted to 91, and his right wing position could be moved to striker. His base card is valued at 230,000 coins on PS4 and 204,000 on Xbox One, whilst his 89 Champions League item will set you back 429,000 on PS4 and 390,000 in Ultimate Team. A 90-rated second in-form card with ST positioning is worth just over 1 million on PS4 and 1.1 million on Xbox One.

Heung-Min Son (OVR 84 – POTM 88)

Tottenham are still in the title race, and they would be the closest challengers to Liverpool had it not been for a shock loss at Wembley to Wolves. That aside, it’s been a great December with Spurs winning six out of seven matches, and Heung-Min Son the star. The South Korean scored seven goals in seven starts, and picked up four assists, making him the month’s most dangerous player.

We expect Son’s 84 overall to improve to at least 88 if he wins the POTM, and his position could move from left midfield to striker. His base card will set you back 22,000 coins on PS4 and 23,250 on Xbox One, with his Champions League item priced at 105,000 on PS4 and 109,000 on Xbox One. An 86 in-form ST card costs 456,000 on PS4 and 475,000 on Xbox One.

Eden Hazard (OVR 91 – POTM 94)

As long as Chelsea have Eden Hazard, they will continue to be a threat to any team. Shock losses in December to Wolves and Leicester have derailed the Blues’ title challenge, despite a win over Manchester City, but Hazard showed what he was all about this month. The Belgian scored three goals, and set up a further four, and he also been moved further forward, often lining up in a false 9 role under Maurizio Sarri.

Hazard’s 91 overall is likely to his 94 if he wins a second POTM award, and you can claim the left winger’s base card for 305,000 on PS4 and 290,000 on Xbox One. A 93-rated CF second in-form card is also about to be released.

Paul Pogba (OVR 88 – POTM 91)

Paul Pogba, and Manchester United, have been revitalised under caretaker manager and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. World Cup winner Pogba was in and out the team under previous boss Jose Mourinho, but his four goals and three assists in just three games following the Portuguese’s sacking. With the Frenchman in this form, don’t rule out United closing the gap and sneaking into the top four.

Pogba’s 88 overall could rise to a 91 rating if he earns the Player of the Month award. His normal card costs 376,000 coins on PS4 and 329,000 on Xbox One, with an 89 Champions League item worth 530,000 on PS4 and 509,000 on Xbox One. His 89 in-form card costs 670,000 on PS4 and 632,000 on Xbox One.

Harry Kane (OVR 89 – POTM 92)

Harry Kane sneaks into the top five contenders, with the Englishman scoring six goals and chipping in with two assists over December. The striker has started in all but one of Tottenham’s game this season, and was at his absolute best this past month, scoring in three games in a row (which has since become four) including a brace in the 6-2 smashing of Everton.

Kane’s 89 overall rating should rise to 92 if he earns the Player of the Month award, with his base card worth 64,000 coins on PS4 and 70,000 on Xbox One. His 90 Champions League item costs 170,000 on PS4 and 199,000 on Xbox One, whilst his 90 in-form card is valued at 190,000 on PS4 and 197,000 on Xbox One.