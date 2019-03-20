FIFA 19: Bournemouth Career Mode Guide, Tactics, Formations & Tips

Bournemouth surprise us year on year in the Premier League, with the Cherries enjoying their fourth straight season in the top-flight. In fact, this is the only period the Dorset club has had in the top division, and it is a phenomenal achievement with a stadium only holding just over 11,000 spectators.

Under Eddie Howe, Bournemouth have risen from League Two all the way to the top half of the Premier League, but can they go any further? You can’t sit still in the Premier League, and you would think relegation is a more realistic possibility than qualifying for Europe or flirting with cup success.

This is where you come in on FIFA 19’s Career Mode. Can you take Bournemouth to next level and build a reputation in Europe with the Premier League minnows? RealSport gives you everything you need to know as you set up with the Cherries in Career Mode.

Team Rating

Bournemouth receive a four star rating on FIFA 19, made up by a 75 attack, 76 midfield and 77 defence.

Formation

Bournemouth use a 4-4-1-1 attack formation, which is rarely seen in the Premier League, but you should absolutely follow suit and implement it on FIFA 19. Other alternatives include a simple 4-4-2, a 4-3-3 attack or a 5-2-3.

Asmir Begovic (80 GK handling) provides a stable option in goal, with a useful back four of the on-loan Nathaniel Clyne (82 sliding tackle), hard man Steve Cook (80 heading accuracy), ball playing Nathan Ake (86 jumping) and Diego Rico.

David Brooks lines up on the right-hand side of midfield, with the engine Jefferson Lerma (90 stamina) and Lewis Cook in the centre. The nippy Ryan Fraser (96 balance) is out on left, with the pace of Joshua King (91 sprint speed) playing off marksman Callum Wilson (89 sprint speed).

On the bench go for Artur Boruc, Steve Francis, Adam Smith, Andrew Surman, Jordon Ibe, Junior Stanislas and Dominic Solanke.

Tactics and instructions

Tactically, you are going to sit deep and look to hurt teams on the counter-attack with this Bournemouth side. With no playmaker in the side, when you win the ball, you will look to get the ball forward and in behind the opposition.

Look to get the ball into wide areas with Ryan Fraser (94 agility) and David Brooks (85 agility) able to cause a lot of problems, and you have a deadly attack with Joshua King (86 acceleration) picking up the pieces behind Callum Wilson (87 acceleration). If you can run at or in behind the defence with any of these players, you will create goal scoring opportunities.

Adjusting the player instructions can help you create a more balanced and damaging lineup. Start off in the midfield with Jefferson Lerma needing to ‘stay back while attacking’ on attacking support. Against the Premier League top six, do this with Lewis Cook too.

Ryan Fraser is the spark in this side and you want him to keep the defence guessing with his movement. His chance creation is on ‘cut inside’ but change this back to ‘balanced width’. With his pace you should also have him ‘get in behind’ for support runs to stretch that back four.

It’s similar for Joshua King who will struggle to be picked up by the opposition in his centre forward role behind Callum Wilson. If you adjust his support runs to ‘get in behind’, he could well be unmarked when he collects the ball, giving you a clear opportunity to score.

Your two full backs already have their run types set to overlap which you don’t need to change.

Training

Look to use high development players in your training sessions to make the most of your time. At Bournemouth, these include Dominic Solanke, David Brooks, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Chris Mepham and Diego Rico.

The Transfer Market

Starting transfer budget: £42 million

Starting wage budget: £119,000 a week

Who should go

Given Bournemouth’s rapid rise through the divisions in the past decade, they now have different targets of what quality a player needs to have to play for the club. A lot of the youngsters who would have been in the academy recently may never have the quality to play for the first team, so look to sell them off immediately to get your money’s worth.

Kyle Taylor, Mark Travers, Matt Butcher and Jack Simpson can all be sold, and they will collect you a combined sum of £815,000 and free up £16,000 a week in your wage budget.

Loans

With options in attack and midfield, you can afford to loan out teenagers Sam Surridge and Nnamdi Ofoborh for the season. Both have potentials of at least 75, so they should come into your plans in a few years’ time.

Who to sign

New transfer budget: £42 million

New wage budget: £135,000 a week

Backup striker

Callum Wilson is a fantastic striker, with Chelsea even sniffing around for him in January. He is your main man up front, but if he were to get injured, you’d be in trouble. Plus, it’s always a bonus to have another quality strike option off the bench. Dominic Solanke was signed in January, but his overall is only 70 on FIFA 19.

It may seem a bizarre signing, but LA Galaxy man Giovani dos Santos can be picked up on the cheap in the transfer market. The former Barcelona and Tottenham man is now 29, but the key is that he can operate up front or in the position just off the striker. A 75 overall consists of stats of 91 balance, 88 agility and 85 acceleration, with the Mexican international costing just £7 million and wages of £9,000 a week.

Alternative options

Player Age Club Country OVR POT Cost Wage Haris Seferovic 26 Benfica Switz. 75 77 £12m £11k Mattia Destro 27 Bologna Italy 75 75 £9m £28k Josip Drmic 25 ‘Gladbach Switz. 75 78 £10m £23k Jay Rodriguez 28 West Brom England 76 76 £11m £34k Alfredo Morelos 22 Rangers Colombia 75 85 £16m £39k

Right wing star man

David Brooks has had a fantastic campaign, but his 75 overall makes him the weakest t player in the starting lineup. You just need an experienced head to fill the position for two seasons.

Karim Bellarabi is one of the most consistent performers in the Bundesliga, and aged 28, he is in his prime. Stats of 93 sprint speed, 92 acceleration and 87 dribbling make him a perfect fit for this Bournemouth side, and take his overall to 82. The Bayer Leverkusen man will set you back close to £26 million with wages of £72,000 a week.

Alternative options

Player Age Club Country OVR POT Cost Wage Ricardo Quaresma 34 Besiktas Portugal 84 84 £16m £71k Marlos 30 Shakhtar Donetsk Ukraine 82 82 £22m £880 Joao Mario 25 Inter Milan Portugal 81 84 £27m £62k Kevin Volland 25 Bayer Leverkusen Germany 81 83 £26m £67k Hulk 31 Shanghai SIPG Brazil 81 81 £19m £22k

Contracts

A whole host of Bournemouth players have contracts expiring at the end of the season, with just one likely to be increased. Andrew Surman is on your central midfielder on the bench, but with little other cover, you will need the 31-year-old.

As for Artur Boruc, aged 38 he can be shown the door, but either this season look to bring in a young, sharp goalkeeper understudy.

Matt Butcher, Jaidon Anthony, Sam Sherring, Gavin Kilkenny and Dinesh Gillela should be released if you don't sell them during the season.

Managerial objectives

Bournemouth are a mid-table Premier League club, and that explains why their managerial objectives have no tasks above a low priority. For domestic success you will be expected to finish mid-table and reach the FA Cup last 16, which should cause you no troubles.

Your financial goal sees you needing to increase club worth by 20% over two seasons. Maintain a profit, fight for silverware and climb the table to achieve this.

For brand exposure you must sell out half of your home games this season. With such a small stadium that shouldn’t be too difficult.

Lastly, for youth development, you need to sign one high potential player under the age of 20. Their potential must be higher than the current average overall of players in the same position in your squad.

Keep surprising

It is tricky to know what to aim for with Bournemouth, but if you slowly build this squad for the next two seasons, it won’t be long before cup success becomes a possibility. In the first half of the season, concentrate on the league, and if it looks like mid-table will be safely secured, start to focus on the FA Cup. If you get a favourable draw, a day out at Wembley in the semi-finals is realists.

Also, without barrels of cash, it is a great opportunity to bring on young players. Ryan Fraser and David Brooks have flourished of late, and whether it be signing promising youngsters or using your youth scouts, it will save you serious cash in the years ahead.

Full Bournemouth Player Ratings