FIFA 19: Borussia Dortmund Player Ratings

Dortmund will be disappointed with last season, a fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga accompanied by early exits in Europe and the DFB Pokal do not make for happy reading. The loss of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was a big blow for Dortmund but they will hope their young side can gel quickly and improve on last season.

On FIFA 19, Dortmund look to have an exciting young squad full of potential. Christian Pulisic is the most exciting of the talented group of youngsters, the 19-year-old winger combines pace and trickery to pose a threat from out wide. German winger Marco Reus will again be trusted to lead an inexperienced attack this season and Dortmund will pray he remains fit. Here is how the Dortmund squad looks for the upcoming season on FIFA 19.

Team Rating

Dortmund have a 5 star team rating which consists of 79 attack, 81 midfield and 79 defence.

Roman Burki (OVR 81)

Age: 27

Positions: GK

Country: Switzerland

Swiss goalkeeper Roman Burki has proved to be a reliable man between the sticks having cemented his place following his transfer from Freiburg back in 2015. With 86 diving and 85 reflexes on FIFA 19, Burki is an excellent shot-stopper and is Dortmund’s number one. The 27-year-old kept 11 clean sheets last season despite Dortmund not challenging for the title.

Lukasz Piszczek (OVR 81)

Age: 33

Positions: RB, CB

Country: Poland

Veteran right back Lukasz Piszczek is a reliable defender and an all-round full back. With a 79 pace rating and 83 crossing he still poses a threat from out wide, whilst his 83 marking means he is rarely caught out of position. The Poland international created 15 chances for his team in the 20 appearances he made last season, almost one per game.

Manuel Akanji (OVR 78)

Age: 23

Positions: CB

Country: Switzerland

6’2”, young and mobile, 23-year-old Manuel Akanji has the potential to become a top class centre back on FIFA 19. The Swiss international has an 80-pace rating to keep up with most forwards, whilst 78 jumping and 79 strength make him an all round physical centre half. Akanji only made seven appearances last term but looks to be first choice along with Omer Toprak for this season.

Omer Toprak (OVR 82)

Age: 29

Positions: CB

Country: Turkey

Another mobile centre back, Omer Toprak has an 84 sprint speed rating meaning Dortmund will have one of the quickest central defensive pairings on FIFA 19. Toprak is also useful on the ball, with 90% pass accuracy last season he is more than capable of playing in a team that likes to keep possession of the ball.

Abdou Diallo (OVR 78)

Age: 22

Positions: CB, LB

Country: France

Left-footed central defender Abdou Diallo looks to be first choice at left back for Dortmund on FIFA 19, although Raphael Guerreiro and Marcel Schmelzer offer ideal replacements. Diallo is more physical with 80 strength although does not offer as much going forward. The new signing from Mainz may not start many games where Dortmund will be playing more attacking football.

Julian Weigl (OVR 80)

Age: 22

Positions: CDM, CM

Country: Germany

Julian Weigl has a big future ahead of him, at just 22 the defensive midfielder has been capped five times by Germany and is set to start the majority of games in midfield for Dortmund. Weigl completed 86% of his passes last season, represented by his 83 passing stat on FIFA 19.

Thomas Delaney (OVR 79)

Age: 26

Positions: CM, CDM

Country: Denmark

All-rounder Thomas Delaney arrives at Dortmund off the back of an impressive season with Werder Bremen. Delaney was signed for around £18 million and offers a well-balanced central midfield option, capable of playing deeper when required but best suited to utilising his massive 92 stamina to cover every blade of grass from the middle of the park.

Mario Gotze (OVR 82)

Age: 26

Positions: CM, CAM, CF

Country: Germany

The man who won Germany the World Cup back in 2014, Mario Gotze returned to Dortmund from Bayern in the summer of 2016. Playing as the most advanced in a midfield three, Gotze possesses 90 ball control and 84 dribbling making him excellent in one-on-one situations. The playmaker also boasts 87 short passing and 86 vision which saw him create 33 chances in just 20 appearances last season.

Christian Pulisic (OVR 79)

Age: 19

Positions: RM, LM

Country: United States

Already a 79 OVR, Christian Pulisic will without doubt be a FIFA 19 Career Mode favourite. At just 19 the American winger is capable of frightening burst of speed, highlighted by his massive 93 acceleration stat. Having become a first team regular, Pulisic will be looking to beat his goal tally of four from last season.

Marco Reus (OVR 85)

Age: 29

Positions: LM, CAM, ST

Country: Germany

Dortmund’s talisman, Marco Reus has struggled with injury for much of his career, earning him the injury prone trait on FIFA. Despite this, Reus still managed four goals in the seven appearances he made last season as well as creating 15 chances. On FIFA 19, Reus poses a massive threat as he combines pace and trickery with excellent shooting stats, he will be a tough man to stop.

Maximilian Philipp (OVR 79)

Age: 24

Positions: ST, LM, RM

Country: Germany

Young German striker Maximilian Philipp scored nine goals in 20 appearances in his first season at Dortmund. At 6 feet tall, Philipp was the most successful forward at Dortmund in aerial duels winning 49% of his battles, higher than both Michy Batshuayi and Aubameyang. With 81 pace and 85 dribbling, Philipp could be one to look out for on FIFA 19.

Full Borussia Dortmund squad player ratings