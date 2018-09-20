FIFA 19: Barcelona Player Ratings

The Catalan giants are one of the most storied football clubs in the world. With world class players littered throughout their history and 25 La Liga titles to their name, Barcelona are arguably the most popular team in world. Their rivalry with Real Madrid is legendary, and their recent European success has taken their tally of Champion's League titles to 5.

Under Ernesto Valverde Barcelona won La Liga last season by 14 points, losing just one league game all year. In 2018 they are once again targeting success at the domestic and continental level. They've strengthened their squad over the summer with the signing of Malcom (£41m) from Bordeaux and Clement Lenglet (£35.9m), but their success will rest on the shoulders of the legendary Lionel Messi.

Team Rating

Barcelona have a 5 star rating, with 87 attack, 86 midfield and 85 defence.﻿

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (OVR 89)

Age: 26

Position: GK

Country: Germany

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been with Barcelona since the 2014-15 season, but he had to wait until September 2016 to fully take over the reins of Barcelona's defence. He registered 13 clean sheets in the league his first year, as well as four in the Champion's League. He improved on that last season, putting up an amazing 19 league games without conceding and adding five clean sheets in Europe. At just 26, ter Stegen looks to be the Barcelona goalkeeper for a long time to come.

Sergi Roberto (OVR 84)

Age: 26

Position: RB, RM

Country: Spain

Sergi Roberto joined Barcelona at the age of 14 and won his first senior team cap with them at 18. Since then he has gone to lock down the right back spot, missing just 21 La Liga games in the last three seasons. In that time he has registered 21 assists and made his debut for the Spanish national side.

Gerard Pique (OVR 87)

Age: 31

Position: CB

Country: Spain

Gerard Pique is as synonymous with Barcelona as any player could be. At the age of 10 he started training with Barcelona before moving to Manchester United at just 17 for four inconsistent years. He returned to Barcelona in 2008 and has been a rock at the heart of their defence ever since. Pique is one of the most decorated players in world football, with a Premier League title to his name as well as four Champion's League winners medals, seven La Liga titles, a European Championship and the 2010 World Cup.

Samuel Umtiti (OVR 87)

Age: 24

Position: CB

Country: France

Samuel Umtiti joined Barcelona in 2016 from Olympique Lyon and quickly became a vital piece of the first team. He made 25 league appearances and 8 Champion's League appearances in his first year, and has since formed a strong partnership with Pique. Umtiti has also become a key piece of the French national side and started in the World Cup final for them where France were victorious.

Jordi Alba (OVR 87)

Age: 29

Position: LB

Country: Spain

Jordi Alba joined Barcelona in 2012 and quickly became one of the most effective attacking left backs in the world. With blazing speed and good ability on the ball he was instantly a key figure for Barcelona and the Spanish national team. He has 66 caps and eight goals for Spain, and has racked up 13 goals and 42 assists for Barca since he arrived.

Sergio Busquets (OVR 88)

Age: 30

Position: CDM, CM

Country: Spain

Sergio Busquets seems to be antithetical to the beautiful football of Barcelona, but every good team needs their water carrier and Busquets is that for Barca. Another product of La Masia, Barcelona's famous youth academy, Busquets broke into the first team in 2008 as a fierce tackler that allowed the likes of Andres Iniesta and Xavi to play forward. He is still performing that role for club and country today, and has over 480 appearances for Barcelona and 107 caps for Spain.

Ivan Rakitic (OVR 87)

Age: 30

Position: CM

Country: Croatia

Ivan Rakitic joined Barcelona in 2014 from Sevilla, and was an immediate heir to the clubs legendary central midfielders Iniesta and Xavi. Rakitic has netted 30 times for Barcelona since joining, and racked up 28 assists in all competitions as he provides a strong link from the back four and Busquets up to the attacking might ahead of him. He was also a pivotal player for Croatia's run all the way to the World Cup final this summer.

Philippe Coutinho (OVR 88)

Age: 26

Position: LW, RW, CM

Country: Brazil

After a lengthy transfer saga Philippe Coutinho finally joined Barcelona from Liverpool in January of 2018 for a massive £105 million, which could rise to £142 million. The Brazilian star made an immediate impact for Barcelona, scoring eight goals and assisting five times in La Liga last season. Listed as a LW, RW and CM in FIFA 19, Barcelona have been playing him more centrally of late so as to get as much attacking prowess on the field as possible. His composure and vision on the ball make him a deadly player in any position though.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94)

Age: 31

Position: CF, RW, ST

Country: Argentina

The legendary Lionel Messi returns for another season of destruction with Barcelona. The club captain has scored four times in the first three league games of this season and to date has scored 556 times for Barcelona. Messi has been at the heart of Barcelona's success over the last decade and is still an unstoppable force of nature for his club.

Ousmane Dembele (OVR 82)

Age: 21

Position: RW, LW, CM

Country: France

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona for a massive £135.5 million in the summer of 2017 as the heir to Neymar. Due to injuries he played just 17 league games for Barcelona last season, scoring three times and registering seven assists. At just 21 years old and already a World Cup winner, the world is at Dembele's feet. He has played in every league game so far this season, scoring twice. His physicality and positional flexibility make him one of the brightest talents in world football.

Luis Suarez (OVR 91)

Age: 31

Position: ST

Country: Uruguay

Barcelona's attack has been spearheaded by Luis Suarez since he joined in the summer of 2014. The Uruguayan hit man has scored 154 times for Barcelona already and added 84 assists. Still one of the deadliest strikers in world football, Suarez has been key to Barca's conquering attack and looks to be for some time to come.

Full Barcelona Squad Player Ratings