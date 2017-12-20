FIFA 18 wonderkids: All the best Belgian players to sign in Career Mode

Belgium perhaps have the most exciting squad heading into the World Cup in Russia next summer. The country is undoubtedly experiencing a golden generation, with Premier League stars Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku at the disposal of manager Roberto Martinez.

READ: FIFA 19 Wonderkids: Best Belgian players to sign in Career Mode

So who is part of the next wave coming through? We look at the wonderkids on FIFA 18 who could make a large charge for Russia. These are the best Belgians aged 23 and under with potentials of 80 or higher.

For a full list of our Belgian wonderkids see the table near the end of this page.

Yannick Carrasco (OVR 85 – POT 90)

Age: 23

Positions: LM, RM

Club: Atletico Madrid

Work rate: High/Medium

Best attributes: 91 dribbling, 91 agility, 89 sprint speed

Cost: £96.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £68,000 a week

With the likes of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne in the Belgian side, wide midfielder Yannick Carrasco often gets forgotten. The 23-year-old will battle it out with Napoli’s Dries Mertens (OVR 86) for a place in the starting lineup at the World Cup in the summer, so the Atletico Madrid player will need to improve on his club form of three goals and four assists in 18 games this season.

With an 85 overall and 90 potential Carrasco will set you back a massive £96.3 million on Career Mode, with wages of £68,000 a week. That will get you the former Monaco player’s 91 dribbling, 91 agility and 89 sprint speed.

Youri Tielemans (OVR 80 – POT 90)

Central or attacking midfielder Youri Tielemans looks to be the latest star in the Belgian golden generation. The 20-year-old has just joined AS Monaco after tearing up the Pro League with Anderlecht, where he won two division titles. 17 goals and 15 assists earned him the £20 million move to Monaco last summer.

Tielemans will set you back £43.4 million and £30,000 a week on wages, but you will need to hold off until January to move for him. 88 long shots, 88 shot power and 84 curve give him an 80 overall which can hit a potential of 90.

Michy Batshuayi (OVR 80 – POT 85)

Age: 23

Positions: ST

Club: Chelsea

Work rate: Medium/Low

Best attributes: 83 finishing, 83 shot power, 83 positioning

Cost: £33.9 million (release clause)

Wage: £106,000 a week

Michy Batshuayi has struggled for starts with Chelsea after being earmarked by Antonio Conte as their number two striker. Since making the £33 million move to Stamford Bridge from Marseille, the 23-year-old has served as backup to first Diego Costa and then Alvaro Morata this season, and even in their absence has often still been on the bench. It’s a massive six months for the Belgian international, as he looks to earn a spot on the plane to Russia and impress potential suitors for next season.

The striker has 83 finishing, 83 shot power and 83 positioning on FIFA 18, giving him an 80 overall. An 85 potential will cost you £33.9 million with wages of £106,000 a week.

Leander Dendoncker (OVR 78 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: CDM, CM, CB

Club: RSC Anderlecht

Work rate: High/High

Best attributes: 91 stamina, 86 shot power, 84 strength

Cost: £17.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £18,000 a week

With Youri Tielemans leaving Anderlecht last summer, the onus has very much fallen on Leander Dendoncker. The defensive and central midfielder or centre back played a massive 56 games for his club last season, as they won the Pro League title. The Belgian international has since been linked with moves to Stoke, Manchester United and Barcelona.

Dendoncker’s 78 overall consists of 91 stamina, 86 shot power and 84 strength on FIFA 18. His superb 85 potential will cost you £17.6 million and wages of £18,000 a week.

Adnan Januzaj (OVR 78 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: RM, RW, LW, CAM

Club: Real Sociedad

Work rate: High/Low

Best attributes: 84 agility, 82 acceleration, 81 dribbling

Cost: £29.3 million (release clause)

Wage: £24,000 a week

After promising so much at Manchester United, Adnan Januzaj must now wrestle his way back to the top at Real Sociedad. The Belgian struggled during loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland and perhaps moving to Spain could be the answer for him.

The wide player or attacking midfielder is priced at £29.3 million with wages of £24,000 a week. The 22-year-old Januzaj has attributes of 84 agility, 82 acceleration and 81 dribbling to give him a 78 overall, which can still rise to an 85 potential.

Divock Origi (OVR 78 – POT 85)

Age: 22

Positions: ST, LW, RM

Club: VfL Wolfsburg (on loan from Liverpool)

Work rate: High/Medium

Best attributes: 84 sprint speed, 82 acceleration, 82 strength

Cost: n/a

Wage: £81,000 a week

With so many strike options at Liverpool, it was no surprise to see Divock Origi to head out on loan to Wolfsburg for the season. With four goals in 16 games for Die Wolfe, the 22-year-old has plenty to do to prove his quality and a trip to the World Cup in Russia now looks unlikely.

Striker or winger Origi has a 78 overall and 85 potential on Career Mode, which will set you back close to £20 million. Try to reduce his £81,000 a week wages in exchange for game time, and you may just be able to get is 84 sprint speed, 82 acceleration and 82 strength.

Theo Bongonda (OVR 78 – POT 83)

Age: 21

Positions: LW, LM, RW

Club: Trabzonspor (on loan from Celta Vigo)

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best attributes: 86 agility, 85 acceleration, 83 sprint speed

Cost: n/a

Wage: £20,000 a week

A name you will not recognise is Belgian U21 international Theo Bongonda. The left or right winger has struggled since moving from native side Zulte Waregem in 2015. He did get regular time at Celta Vigo, but two goals and six assists last season in 42 matches caused him to be loaned out to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

The 21-year-old still offers 86 agility, 85 acceleration and 83 sprint speed, giving him a 78 overall and 83 potential. Next season you can pick him up for around £17 million with £20,000 a week wages.

Jordan Lukaku (OVR 77 – POT 83)

Age: 22

Positions: LB

Club: Lazio

Work rate: High/Medium

Best attributes: 91 sprint speed, 87 acceleration, 86 strength

Cost: £16.7 million (release clause)

Wage: £34,000 a week

Brother of Manchester United's Romelu, Jordan Lukaku is finding his feet at Lazio after joining the club in 2016. The 22-year-old looks to be the number one choice left back this season, making 19 appearances, and this run should now seem him make the Belgian World Cup spot for 2018.

The 22-year-old Lukaku will set you back £16.7 million and wages of £34,000 a week. 91 sprint speed, 87 acceleration and 86 strength give him a 77 overall which can rise to an 83 potential.

Charly Musonda (OVR 76 – POT 86)

Age: 20

Positions: RM, LM

Club: Chelsea

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best attributes: 92 agility, 89 acceleration, 86 sprint speed

Cost: £22.6 million (release clause)

Wage: £71,000 a week

It came as a relief to Charly Musonda that he was going to be involved with the Chelsea first team this season, with a loan spell at Real Betis last season impressing manager Antonio Conte. That being said, with Eden Hazard (OVR 90), Pedro (OVR 84) and Willian (OVR 83) in the squad, Musonda has struggled for game time, and after recently signing a new contract, a loan spell in January now looks likely.

The 20-year-old has 92 agility, 89 acceleration and 86 sprint speed in his game, giving him a 76 overall. £22.6 million and wages of £71,000 a week wages will get you his 86 potential.

Dennis Praet (OVR 76 – POT 81)

Age: 23

Positions: CAM, CM, RM

Club: Sampdoria

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best attributes: 80 short passing, 78 ball control, 76 agility

Cost: £16.4 million (release clause)

Wage: £30,000 a week

Over in Italy is attacking midfielder Dennis Praet. The 23-year-old joined up with Sampdoria in 2016 after six years with Anderlecht and has been a mainstay in the side since. Praet, who can also operate as a central or right midfielder, has played 52 times for Sampdoria since joining, and proving himself there was a brave next step after four Belgian titles with Anderlecht.

Praet has 80 short passing, 78 ball control and 76 agility which give him a 76 overall, rising to an 81 potential. You will need £16.4 million to get hold of him, with his wages currently £30,000 a week.

More Belgian wonderkids

Player Age Pos Club OVR/ POT C W Bjorn Engels 22 CB Olympiakos 75/ 82 £16.2m £1k Anthony Limbombe 22 LM LW Brugge 75/ 81 £13.5m £17k Siebe Schrijvers 20 CAM CF RM LM Genk 73/ 81 £9m £12k Jason Denayer 22 CB CDM RB Galatasaray* 73/ 80 n/a £63k Landry Dimata 19 ST Wolfsburg 72/ 84 £9.2m £21k Dion Cools 21 RM RB LB Brugge 72/ 80 £6.9m £11k Samuel Bastien 20 CM CAM Chievo 70/ 80 £4.8m £9k Aaron Leya Iseka 19 ST Zulte Waregem* 69/ 81 n/a £8k Dante Rigo 18 CM PSV 66/ 83 £2.3m £2k Mile Svilar 17 GK Benfica 65/ 85 £2.3m £1k Zinho Vanheusden 17 CB Inter Milan 65/ 82 £1.9m £6k

Who have you signed on Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.

