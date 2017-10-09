FIFA 18 Career Mode: Oldest Players

Is your club lacking experience or you just want the novelty of having some old players in your squad? Well, we’ve got a treat in store. RealSport has compiled all the oldest players in FIFA 18 that you could add to your squad in Career Mode. These are all players aged 39 or above, and with some of them having surprisingly lengthy contracts, there is still time to sign them before they retire.
For a full list of all the oldest players in FIFA 18, please look at the table at the bottom of this page.
Barry Richardson (OVR 46)
Age: 47
Positions: GK
Club: Wycombe Wanderers
Country: England
Best stats: 81 reactions, 50 GK positioning, 50 GK handling
Cost: Free
Wage: £880
The oldest player in the game is also the second worst. 47-year-old Barry Richardson started his career back in 1988, with successful spells at Northampton Town (1991-1994) and Lincoln City (1995-2000). He has played just three league games since 2004 and is currently a player-coach at Wycombe Wanderers.
With his contract at Wycombe running until 2022 (he’ll be 52!), there is still time grab the veteran. If you need that third-choice goalkeeper just in case of an injury crisis, he is your man with no transfer price and wages of just £880 a week. His 46 overall rating is made up by 81 reactions, 50 GK positioning and 50 GK handling.
Oscar Perez (OVR 71)
Age: 44
Positions: GK
Club: Pachuca
Country: Mexico
Best stats: 85 jumping, 74 GK reflexes, 73 GK positioning
Cost: £239,000 (release clause)
Wage: £8,000
A slightly more reliable goalie is Pachuca’s Oscar Perez. The 44-year-old has technically played for Mexican side Cruz Azul since 1993, but he has been on loan at Pachuca since 2013 – a move that has been made permanent on FIFA 18.
With 56 caps for Mexico he is an experienced cookie, and with still three years to run on his contract you can snap him up for just £239,000 on Career Mode. His 71 rating consists of 85 jumping, 74 GK reflexes and 73 GK positioning. His weekly wages of £8,000 will probably turn you away though.
Essam El Hadary (OVR 70)
Age: 44
Positions: GK
Club: Al Taawoun
Country: Egypt
Best stats: 75 GK positioning, 73 strength, 72 GK handling
Cost: £174,000 (release clause)
Wage: £6,000
A current Egyptian international, Essam El Hadary has played for his country since 1996, racking up over 150 caps. The 44-year-old played 412 league games for Al Ahly (scoring one goal) but has since become a journeyman.
With his contract up at the end of the season, it is likely that the 70-rated El Hadary will retire, so you may not be able to sign him on Career Mode. His £174,000 release clause is appealing, but there is not much point spending £6,000 a week on wages for him. His best stats are 75 GK positioning, 73 strength and 72 GK handling.
Jimmy Walker (OVR 55)
Age: 43
Positions: GK
Club: Lincoln City
Country: England
Best stats: 64 balance, 62 strength, 56 GK reflexes
Cost: £15,000 (release clause)
Wage: £968
Lincoln City earned a much-deserved promotion back to the Football League last season, but 43-year player-goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker wasn’t needed in their promotion push. The ‘keeper hasn’t played a league match since he left Walsall in 2013, with a stint at Peterborough United coming before his move to Lincoln.
With a 55 overall rating, it is unlikely that you will want to sign Walker whose contract is up at the end of the season anyway. At the end of the campaign he will probably retire so you won’t be able to get the 55-rated goalie with 64 balance, 62 strength and 56 reflexes. However, with a release clause of £15,000 there is still a chance, with his wages just £968 a week.
Danny Coyne (OVR 55)
Age: 43
Positions: GK
Club: Shrewsbury
Country: Wales
Best stats: 76 strength, 66 jumping, 62 reactions
Cost: £15,000 (release clause)
Wage: £880
It’s a similar story for Shrewsbury’s Danny Coyne, who is a player-coach at the League One club. The 43-year-old has played for Leicester, Burnley and Middlesbrough in his career, and earned 16 caps for Wales, the last of those coming in 2017.
The goalkeeper’s contract is not up until 2022 (when he will be 48) so if you want goalkeeper cover, you can sign him for just £15,000. For super-low wages of £880 a week, you can get the 55-rated player with 76 strength, 66 jumping and 62 reactions.
Quim (OVR 69)
Age: 41
Positions: GK
Club: CD Aves
Country: Portugal
Best stats: 78 jumping, 74 GK positioning, 72 GK reflexes
Cost: £129,000 (release clause)
Wage: £3,000
An established international goalkeeper is Aves man Quim. The 41-year-old made 32 caps for the Portuguese national side between 1999 and 2011, and was part of the squad that were runners up to Greece at Euro 2004. Over six years at Portuguese giants Benfica the ‘keeper picked up two league titles.
The experienced Quim looks to be bowing out this season with his contract up in the summer. However, he does have a release clause of £129,000, so there is small chance that if you move straight away you can sign him. His wages of £3,000 should be acceptable for you, and for that cost you will receive a 69 rated goalkeeper with 78 jumping, 74 GK positioning and 72 GK reflexes.
Kjetil Waehler (OVR 67)
Age: 41
Positions: CB
Club: Sogndal
Country: Norway
Work rate: Low/High
Best stats: 80 aggression, 75 jumping, 73 strength
Cost: Free
Wage: £2,000
Finally, an outfield player. Sogndal centre back Kjetil Waehler turned professional in 1994 and has spent almost the entirety of his career across Scandinavia. Apart from three years at Wimbledon where he didn’t record a single league appearance, the 41-year-old Waehler has played in Sweden, Denmark and his native Norway. He earned 32 caps for his country between 2005 and 2013.
On FIFA 18 the defender has a 67 rating made up by his 80 aggression, 75 jumping and 73 strength. With the Norwegian season closing in December, Waehler looks to set to retire before the New Year with his contract up before January. His £2,000 wages are appealing, and with no transfer price, could you pry him away from Eliteserien club Sogndal?
Chris Day (OVR 57)
Age: 41
Positions: GK
Club: Stevenage
Country: England
Best stats: 64 reactions, 61 GK positioning, 56 GK reflexes
Cost: £15,000
Wage: £880
Still featuring for Stevenage at the age of 41 is goalkeeper Chris Day. The former Watford and QPR man played 12 times last season, and has played in the Football League Trophy in the current campaign.
The Englishman’s contract runs through until 2022 (he’ll be 46) so there is still time to sign him on Career Mode. With release clause of just £15,000 and wages of £880, if you need to fill out your squad the 57-rated Day can be that man. His best stats are his 64 reactions, 61 GK positioning and 65 GK reflexes.
Marco Storari (OVR 76)
Age: 40
Positions: GK
Club: AC Milan
Country: Italy
Best stats: 78 GK reflexes, 78 GK diving, 76 GK handling
Cost: £785,000 (release clause)
Wage: £34,000
The highest-rated man in our top 10 is AC Milan’s Marco Storari. There is a real extreme at Milan with 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma their number one, and backing him up his the 40-year-old Storari. The Italian has also been number two to Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon in his career, but he was first choice at Cagliari before moving to the San Siro.
Storari’s contract is up at the end of the season which is a real shame, as he is one of the few golden oldies you may actually consider. With a £785,000 release clause, there is still a chance of grabbing him, but his £34,000 a week wages may cause you to think again. His 76 overall rating is made up by 78 GK reflexes, 78 GK diving and 76 GK handling.
Benjamin Nivet (OVR 74)
Age: 40
Positions: CAM, CM
Club: Troyes
Country: France
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 82 composure, 81 vision, 79 ball control
Cost: Free
Wage: £14,000
If you want an experienced attacking player, Troyes man Benjamin Nivet is the one for you. The 40-year-old can operate at attacking or central midfield, and is still playing regularly for Ligue 1 side Troyes, making an incredible 37 appearances last season.
Having started his professional career back in 1992, Frenchman Nivet’s contract is up at the end of the season. With no release clause, it’s highly unlikely that you will be able to sign him, but with his transfer value being £0 and wages of £14,000 a week he would be a real bargain. A 74 overall rating is remarkable at his age, with 82 composure, 81 vision and 79 ball control his stand out stats.
More old players
|Player
|Age
|Pos .
|Club
|Country
|OVR
|Timmy Simons
|40
|CDM CM CB
|Club Brugge
|Belgium
|73
|Mayer Candelo
|40
|GK
|Deportivo Cali
|Colombia
|72
|Mark Tyler
|40
|GK
|Peterborough
|England
|63
|Michael Brown
|40
|CM CDM
|Port Vale
|England
|61
|Gianluigi Buffon
|39
|GK
|Juventus
|Italy
|89
|Hilton
|39
|CB
|Montpellier
|Brazil
|78
|Albano Bizzarri
|39
|GK
|Udinese
|Argentina
|75
|Shunsuke Nakamura
|39
|CAM
|Jubilo Iwata
|Japan
|71
|Alessandro Lucarelli
|39
|CB
|Parma
|Italy
|71
|Sebastian Bertoli
|39
|GK
|Patronato
|Argentina
|71
|Bogdan Lobont
|39
|GK
|Roma
|Romania
|70
|Ahmet Sahin
|39
|GK
|Karabukspor
|Turkey
|70
|Cristian Lucchetti
|39
|GK
|Atletico Tucuman
|Argentina
|69
|Breiner Castillo
|39
|GK
|Atletico Huila
|Colombia
|68
|Yuji Nakazawa
|39
|CB
|Yokohama F. Marinos
|Japan
|67
|Paulo Lopes
|39
|GK
|Benfica
|Portugal
|67
|Wilmer Diaz
|39
|CB
|Jaguares
|Colombia
|66
|Fernando Coppola
|39
|GK
|Hellas Verona
|Italy
|66
|Frode Kippe
|39
|GK
|Lillestrom
|Norway
|66
|Javier Restrepo
|39
|CDM CM
|Aguilas Doradas
|Colombia
|65
|Aurelien Faivre
|39
|RB CB LB
|Bourg-en-Bresse
|France
|59
|Dave Mulcahy
|39
|CB CDM
|Drogheda United
|Republic of Ireland
|55
|Abdo Al Basisi
|39
|GK
|Ohod
|Saudi Arabia
|55
Have you managed to sign any golden oldies in Career Mode? Let us know in the comments section below.