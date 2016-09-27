FIFA 17 Career Mode: Top 10 Wonderkids

EA Sports have made it harder and harder over the years to know the ability of players, so signing that dream wonderkid who can be at your club for a decade has become near impossible. If you take the time to look at the statistics however, you can work out who you should be snapping up. RealSport gives you the ten best teenagers to snap up early doors.

Renato Sanches (OVR 78 – POT 90)

Well, if you hadn’t heard of him before Euro 2016, you have now. Back in May, Bayern Munich signed Benfica starlet Renato Sanches for £30 million, which could rise to as much as £70 million dependent on objectives. The 18-year-old central midfielder caught the world’s attention at the Euros, and judging on those performances, he may just be worth the money. If you want to sign him on Career Mode, you may not have to fork out as much as that, but a bid above £50 million should see you get your man, and his £18,000 weekly wages are very affordable.

Ousmane Dembele (77 – 90)

Another man who you may not have heard of until recently is Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman only made 29 appearances for Rennes last season, but he earned himself a move to Borussia Dortmund for £13 million. His performance against Liverpool in pre-season turned some heads, and his recent rise has seen him gain international recognition, making his debut for France in September. Dembele can play on either wing or in the number 10 position, with his pace and dribbling making him a top talent. His wages of £29,000 a week are acceptable, and you should be looking to sign him for around £50 million.

Youri Tielemans (77 – 89)

If you thought the Belgian golden generation was just a flash in the pan, you’d be mistaken. Youri Tielemans will take over the midfield mantle in the coming years, and if he continues his development, he is likely to better the efforts of Mousa Dembele and Radja Nainggolan. He can operate at either centre or attacking midfield, so he is perhaps best used in a 4-3-3, in which he has a licence to get forward. His 85 shot power could make him a useful weapon when shooting from a distance. A bid of just over £40 million should do the trick, and his wages of £11,000 a week make him worth the purchase.

Charly Musonda (77 – 88)

Charly Musonda; who does he play for? Anybody know? Another young Belgian who is on loan at Real Betis from Chelsea. With a potential of 88, anyone managing Chelsea on FIFA 17 will want to keep hold of him, and with him being out on loan for the first season, he could be a tricky player to dislodge. With wages of just £720 a week make him an absolute must, even if you do spend £40 million on him. If he doesn’t sign a new deal after that initial loan, you have to move fast.

Breel Embolo (76 – 88)

No one likes defending against a big powerful forward, and Breel Embolo is of the ilk of Didier Drogba and Romelu Lukaku. Embolo, however, has found himself moved out to the wing since moving to FC Schalke, with his finishing perhaps letting him down. With a sprint speed of 87 and strength at 85 however, he will be dangerous wherever you play him. With a potential of 88, his finishing is bound to improve (currently 76), but his lengthy contract means he may be an expensive purchase, with a bid of perhaps £40 million needed to secure his services, plus £32,000 a week for wages.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (76 – 88)

If you want a young goalkeeper, you really can’t look any further. It was touching to see in Italy’s last international that Gianluigi Buffon was subbed off for his namesake Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is 21 years Buffon’s junior. With a starting level of 76, the 17-year-old would be an ideal signing for a bottom half top-flight side, who in a couple of seasons could be challenging for the title. Being a goalkeeper, he should be cheaper, so a bid around £30 million should suffice, to go with his £14,000 a week wages.

Marcus Rashford (76 – 88)

I can imagine a few players wanting to sign Marcus Rashford on Career Mode, and with that potential, who can blame you. 91 acceleration and 90 sprint speed make him a must buy whether you play him up front or out wide. His finishing of 76 may seem a bit weak, but his 79 positioning means he will find the space to shoot at goal. With a contract until 2020, you may have to spend £40 million to get him, but his £14,000 a week wages make him worth the money.

Gabriel Barbosa (78 – 87)

One of Brazil’s starts at the Olympics in Rio, and it was always going to be interesting where he would end up. A player you can play up front or out wide is a FIFA manager’s dream, and with 90 acceleration, 86 sprint speed, 88 agility and 85 positioning, who really can’t go wrong in signing Gabriel. You’re looking at a price tag of around £40 million to sign him, and his wages of £36,000 a week make him one of the more expensive purchases on this list.

Andrija Zivkovic (75 – 87)

Andrija Zivkovic is another speedster out wide, and he has been waiting for his big break since making his debut for Servia back in 2013, aged just 17. Now 19, he has moved to Benfica from Partizan Belgrade but is yet to make an appearance for his new side. With Benfica having plenty of options on the wings, Zivkovic could be one to sign on loan with potentially a future transfer fee. With wages of £22,000 a week , this shouldn’t be a problem, but a fee of around the £35 million mark will be needed to sign him.

Jairo Riedewald (76 – 86)

Finally, a defender! Dutch centre back Jairo Riedewald may just be the solution to his country’s defensive problems, and the fact he can also play as a defensive midfielder or at left back make him a very tempting signing. If you are looking for a young player who can cover a range of positions and will develop into a top talent, then Riedewald is your man. The 19-year-old will probably cost you just under £30 million, but his £7,000 weekly wages make the signing an absolute no-brainer.