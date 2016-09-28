FIFA 17 Career Mode: Highest Potential Premier League Players

Without doing research, it is impossible to tell how much potential a player has on FIFA 17 Career Mode. Some players are noted as ‘being something special’ but everyone said that about USA flop Freddy Adu a decade ago. So RealSport have done you a favour and found the ten Premier League players with the highest potential.

Paul Pogba (OVR 88 - POT 94)

Being rated 88 aged 23 is almost unheard of, so if you take control of Manchester United in Career Mode, you are in for a treat. If you are managing someone else, good luck in signing him, as a bid of £80 million or more will be needed to dislodge the Frenchman. His wages of £108,000 a week make him affordable for the big clubs, but if you wait too long and he improves into the 90s, his value and wage demands will be astronomical. His ability to play anywhere in central midfield is a bonus, and with stamina, strength, long shots and shot power all 90 or above, he is a midfield machine.

Thibaut Courtois (OVR 89 - POT 93)

Chelsea fans have been slightly disappointed with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois since he arrived at Stamford Bridge after an incredible loan spell at Atletico Madrid. His new overall rating of 89 is staggering, but there is no questioning the 24-year-old’s potential. Although it may be tough to remove him from Chelsea in Career Mode, a bid upwards of £60 million should do the trick, but you will still need to pay his £122,000 a week wages.

David De Gea (OVR 90 - POT 92)

There can be no such argument over David De Gea’s rating or potential after the success he’s had at Manchester United, and you can’t shake the feeling he still has more to give. There is still the odd error in the 25-year-old’s game, and if he can remove those, he can be the best goalkeeper in the world. With Courtois’s rating and potential being so high, it perhaps takes the gloss off De Gea as a similar bid of £60 million will be accepted, to go with his £122,000 a week wages.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 88 - POT 91)

This lad is tearing up the Premier League at the minute, and his rating reflects that. If Kevin De Bruyne had been playing in Spain, he would have walked his way into the FIFA Team of the Year, and the fact he is playing this well in the English top-flight is incredible. His crossing his rated at 90, with short passing and vision at 88. With a value of £47.2 million, you will probably need to bid above £60 million to sign him, but his £115,000 weekly wages are not unearthly.

Dele Alli (OVR 80 - POT 90)

Judging on Dele Alli’s career to date, it’s no wonder EA Sports are tipping him for greatness. Back at the end of 2013, the then MK Dons man was rated just 54, aged 17. Three years later, his rating has increased an astonishing 26 overall points, and if he continues on this path, there is no question he can be one of the best players in the world. The Spurs man’s stamina is rated at 88, to go with his 87 aggression so this is a player you can build your team around for the next decade. He is one of the cheaper players on this list, as a bid of £35 million should get your man, and his £36,000 wages make him a must-buy in career mode. Plus, he can operate at attacking, defensive or left midfield.

Anthony Martial (OVR 82 - POT90)

The rise of Marcus Rashford has perhaps been costly to one man, Anthony Martial. Originally a striker, you can’t remember the last time he played there for Manchester United, but there is still no doubting Martial’s potential. He has been a Career Mode favourite for the past few seasons, and with United having such a large squad, you have a great chance of signing him on FIFA 17. The left midfielder can be signed for around £35 million, and with affordable wages of £50,000 a week, he is definitely a player you should consider. The 20-year-old’s acceleration and sprint speed are both over 90, with his dribbling rated at 89. A great player to play with.

Eric Bailly (OVR 82 - POT 90)

Martial’s Manchester United teammate Eric Bailly offers the same as the Frenchman, albeit at centre-back. 22-year-old Bailly has been a revelation since making the move from Villarreal to Old Trafford, and once he has experience under his belt, he will be one of the best defenders in the world. Aggression, interceptions, marking, standing & sliding tackle, jumping, stamina, strength and even sprint speed are all over 80, so you really shouldn’t be looking anywhere else for a centre back. He has just joined Jose Mourinho at United, so he won’t come cheap, so expect to have to bid just under £40 million to snap up the Ivorian. His wages of £50,000 a week make him worth the big transfer fee.

Harry Kane (OVR 84 - POT 90)

Despite a disappointing Euros and a sluggish start to the season, there is no questioning Harry Kane’s ability. His rise is quite similar to that Tottenham teammate Dele Alli, being rated at 58 when on loan at Leyton Orient back in 2011 when he was 18. His 25 Premier League goals last season make him worthy of his 84 rating, and it remains to be seen whether he can hit the heights of joining the likes of Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo in the 90s. The 23-year-old’s finishing is rated at an incredible 88, and with striking like that, you will have to pay around £50 million to secure his services. His wages of £72,000 a week are probably a fair price.

Romelu Lukaku (OVR 84 - POT 90)

In the same boat as Kane is Everton frontman Romelu Lukaku. With the Belgian keen to move on to a bigger club, you probably have a greater chance of signing him, and with 88 sprint speed to go with his 84 finishing you should 100% consider it. Expect to pay around £45 million for him, and £79,000 a week for wages. The Everton man is a striker who can do everything; run the channels, hold the ball up, head, and dribble past players.

Eden Hazard (OVR 88 - POT 90)

After a near embarrassing season last season, Eden Hazard will be relieved that his player rating hasn’t taken a dramatic fall. His performance at the Euros showed his intent to work hard, and he’s started the new campaign for Chelsea very impressively. The only downside to signing the 25-year-old is that he doesn’t have a huge amount to improve, but he should stay at his peak for around three seasons. You will, however, need to splash £60 million to sign the left winger or attacking midfielder, so you would be throwing all your eggs in your basket if you were to get hold of him. His wages of £108,000 a week aren’t massive, but after spending that much money to sign him, you may not be able to stretch to it.