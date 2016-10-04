FIFA 17 Career Mode: Best young strikers

Having a promising striker on your books can set you up for many years to come on FIFA 17 Career Mode, so even if your regular number 9 is a seasoned veteran, it is definitely worth bringing in a younger understudy so that you don’t have to spend the big bucks in a few seasons time. With Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku already making it on to our highest potential Premier League players list, they have been omitted, but there are still some big names and more importantly some shrewd signings to be had from RealSport’s top 10 young strikers on FIFA 17.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 85 – POT 92)

This guy has rapidly gone up the ranks at Juventus. Paulo Dybala was a promising talent at Palermo, and when Juventus brought him in for £28 million, many thought that in a few years’ time he would be fighting for a first team place. But the Argentine had other ideas, swiftly replacing Alvaro Morata in the starting lineup as he banged in 23 goals in 46 matches. Now that he has countryman Gonzalo Higuain alongside him, the 22-year-old can be even more dangerous this season. On FIFA 17 the striker has 91 acceleration, 91 agility, 91 ball control, 90 dribbling and 89 finishing making him the most dangerous player on the game under the age of 23. His contract runs until 2020 meaning that you will have to fork out over £50m to sign him as well as his £72,000 wages, but given his age, potential, and weapons, there are worse signings out there.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 82 – POT 87)

With 58 goals in 96 appearances for Inter Milan, Mauro Icardi perhaps doesn’t quite get the credit he deserves. The Argentine is somehow only 23, and his experience of goal scoring makes him one of the most attractive buys on FIFA 17. For just under £30 million you will have a striker with 90 jumping, 88 finishing and 87 positioning; a man who has got the basics down to a tee. His wages of £72,000 put him on a par with Dybala, but if you are a usual mid-table side looking to qualify for Europe, he will be worth the money.

Alvaro Morata (OVR 82 – POT 86)

The rise of Paulo Dybala last season strangely saw Real Madrid buy-back former striker Alvaro Morata. Many thought the Champions League winners were looking to sell on the Spaniard for profit, but come the end of the transfer window, the 23-year-old remained at the Bernabeu. Given his FIFA abilities of 86 sprint speed, 83 positioning and 83 ball control it’s no wonder that Los Blancos wanted to keep him, providing almost ideal back up to Karim Benzema, plus his ability to play on the left wing as well. The fact he isn’t first choice gives you a great chance of signing Morata, but his long deal means you will have to spend around £30 million and £72,000 on wages to sign him.

Paco Alcacer (OVR 81 – POT 87)

Paco Alcacer to Barcelona was one of the most surprising deals of the transfer window, but his goal scoring record for Valencia at such a young age has to be respected with 43 goals in 118 games. The 22-year-old is another striker who gets the basics right with great positioning (87), reactions (86) and finishing (84) – a true poacher. Despite just joining Luis Enrique’s side, he will only cost you around £30 million and £43,000 wages, and if you bite the bullet early, you will reap the long-term rewards with that high potential.

Michy Batshuayi (OVR 81 – POT 86)

Few would have known much about Michy Batshuayi before his move to Chelsea, but his 23 goals in 50 games for Marseille last season earned him a move to Stamford Bridge. The £30 million signing is beginning to show his worth in West London already with three goals in his first six matches. But with Diego Costa in fine form himself, the 22-year-old Belgian will need to be patient for game-time, and you can use this to your advantage by snapping him up for £30 million yourself, plus £43,000 for wages. For that money, you will receive a striker with 84 sprint speed, 84 agility, 83 positioning and 83 shot power.

Kevin Volland (OVR 81 – POT 85)

New Bayer Leverkusen man Kevin Volland is not the most prolific on this list, but it’s ability to play as a striker or out wide that makes him a great weapon. For sides looking to play with a floating front three, he is ideal, offering 90-rated stamina, 84 shot power and 82 reactions. He can be yours for around £30 million and £50,000 wages, and although the 23-year-old won’t be the first name on your shortlist, it’s worth considering him if deals for your other targets fall through.

Borja Baston (OVR 80 – POT 85)

Swansea fans have had to wait to see new signing Borja Baston in action, but once he is up to speed, he can be a serious threat for new manager Bob Bradley. The Spaniard bagged 19 goals in 39 games at Eibar last season on loan from Atletico Madrid, and if he delivers that form at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea will have a great chance of staying up. On FIFA 17 he has 89 strength, 88 positioning and 85 volleys, making him a real handful for defenders. As he has just joined The Swans, it will cost you around £25 million to sign him, but just £25,000 for his wages.

Angel Correa (OVR 79 – POT 88)

Another Argentinean forward now in the form of Atletico Madrid man Angel Correa. Sadly, Correa was sidelined at the Vicente Calderon a month after joining the club with a heart tumour, but a year later he made his debut. His career now seems to be back on track, with two goals already this season, but he does find himself as the fourth choice striker under Diego Simeone with Antoine Griezmann, Kevin Gameiro and Fernando Torres all in front of him. You can use that to your advantage however in signing the 21-year-old for around £17 million, and £36,000 for wages. Correa, who can also play as a second striker or attacking midfielder has 87 agility, 87 dribbling and 86 acceleration.

Arkadiusz Milik (OVR 79 – POT 86)

The departure of Gonzalo Higuain to Juventus saw Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik move to Napoli to replace him. The 22-year-old was disappointing at Euro 2016, often getting in the way of strike partner Robert Lewandowski or getting in great positions but fluffing his lines. But after scoring 24 goals for Ajax last season, he has netted seven in his first eight games for Napoli and so far has justified his £30 million transfer fee. He has 84 finishing, 83 shot power, 79 positioning and 79 shot power on FIFA 17, and should cost you around £20 million and £50,000 wages.

Luciano Vietto (OVR 79 – POT 86)

The fourth and final Argentinean striker on our top 10, Luciano Vietto didn’t have a great time of it at Atletico Madrid last season, but now on loan at Sevilla, he looks to have re-found his goal scoring form. At one season at Villarreal, he grabbed 20 goals, earning him a move to Atletico. But in the capital he was limited to mainly substitute appearances, scoring just the three. But he's already matched that total after four league games for Sevilla, backing up his high FIFA 17 potential. On the game he will give you 87 balance, 86 dribbling, 85 ball control making him a striker who likes to take on players. With him being on loan he can’t be yours until next season, and if he doesn’t join Sevilla on a permanent, you can sign him for around £18 million with £36,000 for wages.

