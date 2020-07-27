BREAKING* FIFA 20 FUT: PRE-SEASON loading screen seemingly revealed

A post from the Twitter page of FIFA 20 FUT News has seemingly revealed a Pre-Season loading screen for FIFA 20.

Keep reading for what we know so far.

Pre Season revealed?

The image, which has since been shared through Twitter, seemingly shows a new loading screen for 'Pre-Season'.

EXCITING, IF TRUE? There's no announcement from EA at this point

The image shows that there is 1 day and 23 hours left until a reveal, however since this has not been officially announced by EA this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

What if it's real?

If the picture is real, and by that we mean is confirmed to be the case from EA themselves, it is certainly an exciting time ahead.

If it is true, what could this mean for FUT, and what new cards and challenges could we be getting in the future?

We'll keep you posted as to the latest news surrounding this potentially huge development in FUT, so be sure to check back in with us soon.

