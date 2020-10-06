BREAKING* FIFA 21 Mobile: Device Coverage Specifications Revealed

With all the excitement surrounding the full release of FIFA 21 on Friday, many will have forgotten about EA's mobile version of the football sim.

EA has confirmed that the new mobile season will be coming in November, and with it comes a brand new set of specifications depending on how you will be playing the game.

New Season Release

The latest season of FIFA Mobile will be heading to mobile as part of a release that is scheduled for Monday, November 2.

For those with an up-to-date mobile device, there shouldn't be any issues in accessing the new title. But if you've got an older device, you may be in a spot of bother.

EA has released the full specifications required to download the latest update. We have them in full below.

Apple

If you're looking at playing FIFA Mobile on an Apple device, these are the devices which will be able to run it.

iOS

iPhone - 5s or later

iPod Touch - 6th Gen or later

iPod Air or later

iPad - Mini 2 or later

Android

Or if you're an Android gamer, these are the devices that you will need to use.

Minimum of 1GB of RAM

ARM-based, Quad-Core (with a clock speed of 1GHz)

Android OS version 6.0 or later

Head to Head

However, if you're looking at playing on the online head-to-head mode, there are a different set of specifications required, in order to ensure that no one is affected by lag.

IOS

iPhone 7 and later

iPod Touch (7th Gen) and later

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad Mini 5 and later

Android

These are the Android devices capable of running the latest update.

Samsung Galaxy: S6/S6 Edge/S6+/S7/S7 Edge/S7+/S8/S8+/S9/S9+/S10/S10+/S10e, Note 5/8/9, Tab S3/S4/S5e/S6

Google: Pixel / Pixel XL / Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL / Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL / Pixel 3a / Pixel 3a XL

Asus: Zenfone 3/Zenfone 5/Zenfone 6/ROG Phone/ROG Phone II

LG: G5/G6/G7/G8/V20/V30/V35/V40/V50

Nokia: 8/8.1/9 Pureview

OnePlus: 3T/5/5T/6/6T/7/7 Pro

Razer: Phone/Phone 2

Xiaomi: Mi 5/5S/5S Plus/6/6 Plus/8/8 Explorer/8SE/Mi Mix/Mi Mix 2/Mi Mix 2S/Mi Mix 3/Mi Note 2/Note 7/K20/K20 Pro/Black Shark/Black Shark 2

HTC: One/M9w/10/U Ultra/U11/ U11+/U12+/U19e

Lenovo (Motorola): Moto G/G+/X/Z/Z Droid/Z2 Force

Sony Xperia: X Performance/XA/XA Ultra/XA1/XA1 Ultra/XA2/XZ/XZ Premium/XZ1/XZ2/XZ3/Z4/Z5/Z5 Premium

