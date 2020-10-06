header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA Mobile

06 Oct 2020

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Mobile: Device Coverage Specifications Revealed

*BREAKING* FIFA 21 Mobile: Device Coverage Specifications Revealed

There's a new update heading to the mobile version of the football sim. Here is how to access it.

Jump To
link decal

New Season Release

link decal

Apple

link decal

Android

link decal

Head to Head

With all the excitement surrounding the full release of FIFA 21 on Friday, many will have forgotten about EA's mobile version of the football sim.

EA has confirmed that the new mobile season will be coming in November, and with it comes a brand new set of specifications depending on how you will be playing the game.

New Season Release

The latest season of FIFA Mobile will be heading to mobile as part of a release that is scheduled for Monday, November 2.

For those with an up-to-date mobile device, there shouldn't be any issues in accessing the new title. But if you've got an older device, you may be in a spot of bother.

READ MORE: FIFA 21: Everything you need to know

EA has released the full specifications required to download the latest update. We have them in full below.

Apple

If you're looking at playing FIFA Mobile on an Apple device, these are the devices which will be able to run it.

iOS

  • iPhone - 5s or later
  • iPod Touch - 6th Gen or later
  • iPod Air or later
  • iPad - Mini 2 or later

Android

Or if you're an Android gamer, these are the devices that you will need to use.

  • Minimum of 1GB of RAM
  • ARM-based, Quad-Core (with a clock speed of 1GHz)
  • Android OS version 6.0 or later

Head to Head

However, if you're looking at playing on the online head-to-head mode, there are a different set of specifications required, in order to ensure that no one is affected by lag.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team: Everything you need to know

IOS

  • iPhone 7 and later
  • iPod Touch (7th Gen) and later
  • iPad Air 2 and later
  • iPad Mini 5 and later

Android

These are the Android devices capable of running the latest update.

  • Samsung Galaxy: S6/S6 Edge/S6+/S7/S7 Edge/S7+/S8/S8+/S9/S9+/S10/S10+/S10e, Note 5/8/9, Tab S3/S4/S5e/S6
  • Google: Pixel / Pixel XL / Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL / Pixel 3 / Pixel 3 XL / Pixel 3a / Pixel 3a XL
  • Asus: Zenfone 3/Zenfone 5/Zenfone 6/ROG Phone/ROG Phone II
  • LG: G5/G6/G7/G8/V20/V30/V35/V40/V50
  • Nokia: 8/8.1/9 Pureview
  • OnePlus: 3T/5/5T/6/6T/7/7 Pro
  • Razer: Phone/Phone 2
  • Xiaomi: Mi 5/5S/5S Plus/6/6 Plus/8/8 Explorer/8SE/Mi Mix/Mi Mix 2/Mi Mix 2S/Mi Mix 3/Mi Note 2/Note 7/K20/K20 Pro/Black Shark/Black Shark 2
  • HTC: One/M9w/10/U Ultra/U11/ U11+/U12+/U19e
  • Lenovo (Motorola): Moto G/G+/X/Z/Z Droid/Z2 Force
  • Sony Xperia: X Performance/XA/XA Ultra/XA1/XA1 Ultra/XA2/XZ/XZ Premium/XZ1/XZ2/XZ3/Z4/Z5/Z5 Premium

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Career Mode: Manchester City Guide

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy