FIFA 21 VOLTA: 7 Groundbreakers we want to see - McGregor, Hamilton, Stormzy & more

After EA announced the ‘Groundbreakers’ coming to VOLTA on FIFA 21, who else will we see come to the game?

Check out the RealSport101 writers’ picks below.

Conor McGregor (Former UFC Champion)

Could we see Anthony Joshua and Conor McGregor in the same arena?

It may be on the football pitch, but it would still be epic to pit two greats of the fighting world together.

The larger than life McGregor would go down a storm if he were to be announced on VOLTA.

JJ Watt (NFL Player)

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt would be a great addition to the game.

BEAST MODE! JJ Watt is a tough man to get past

Watt is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and as he features on Madden 21 EA could make this happen.

The NFL star is a Chelsea fan too so there is also a footballing connection.

Stormzy (Rapper)

With Diplo announced as a Groundbreaker, we could see more stars arrive from the world of music.

British rapper Stormzy would be a superb announcement as he is one of the UK’s highest profile artists.

The rapper often includes references from the footballing world in his songs, so would surely be interested in joining the FIFA franchise.

Usain Bolt (Former Olympic Champion)

The world’s fastest man!

How cool would it be to see Usain Bolt on FIFA 21? With his ties to Soccer Aid, this could certainly happen.

READ MORE: New VOLTA Update includes Anthony Joshua

The Jamaican still holds the world records for the 100m and 200m, so his pace would have to be 99!

LeBron James (Basketball Star)

Three-time NBA champion LeBron James is going for a fourth ring this year with the LA Lakers.

SLAM DUNK! LeBron James would be great on VOLTA

Standing at well over two metres tall, James would surely be one of the tallest players ever to feature on a FIFA game.

The American Basketball legend is also a part-owner of Liverpool!

Lewis Hamilton (F1 Champion)

One of Britain’s most successful sports stars ever.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 PS5: Everything you need to know

Formula 1 superstar (and Arsenal fan) Lewis Hamilton is only one win away from Michael Schumacher’s record for race wins.

An influential figure in sport, Hamilton would be a great Groundbreaker on FIFA 21 VOLTA.

Andy Ruiz Jr. (Heavyweight Boxer)

The only man to beat AJ!

Andy Ruiz Jr. made a name for himself after his shock victory of Anthony Joshua saw him become heavyweight champions of the world, albeit briefly.

This looks unlikely with EA already announcing Joshua, but it would be fun to settle the score with both men having won one fight each.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Five Star Skillers