UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Chelsea - Silva, Ziyech, Werner, Havertz, Kante & more

The new season is here and Chelsea have a new-look side ready to take to the field!

Frank Lampard has been splashing the cash in the transfer market, bringing in a number of new signings in order to challenge at the top end of the table in the 2020/21 campaign.

EA has finally dropped the official FIFA 21 ratings, so here are the boys in in blue!

N’Golo Kante (OVR 88)

Of course Chelsea's top player is N'Golo Kante.

Even with all the new signings, Kante reigns supreme at Stamford Bridge. He's been enjoying a more advanced position under Lampard, but is still a star at CDM.

Thiago Silva (OVR 85)

The latest of the Frank Lampard summer splurge is a man who knows all about winning, Brazilian veteran Thiago Silva!

The 35-year-old was a free agent after his contract with PSG expired and given Chelsea's defensive frailties last season, it was a no brainer!

Timo Werner (OVR 85)

The second man to sign for Chelsea this summer, the Blues may just have a shot of the title if Timo Werner brings his shooting boots.

The £52 million signing from RB Leipzig has scored 26 Bundesliga goals this season, and chipped in with eight assists.

Hakim Ziyech (OVR 85)

An exciting new addition at Stamford Bridge.

Moroccan star Hakim Ziyech will arrive at Chelsea this summer

after another excellent season for Ajax, winning their player of the season for

the third year in a row.

Kai Havertz (OVR 85)

The signing of the summer so far!

The German playmaker arrives in London with a huge reputation, having scored 12 goals and produced 6 assists in the 2019/20 campaign, at just 21 years old.

Cesar Azpilicueta (OVR 84)

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is as reliable as ever in

defence.

Able to play on either flank and at centre back, Azpilicueta is a valuable part of Lampard’s squad and his experience will benefit young stars Reece James and Fikayo Tomori.

Mateo Kovacic (OVR 83)

Chelsea’s best midfielder last season.

Croatian maestro Mateo Kovacic has been the standout player for Chelsea thanks to his work at both ends of the pitch.

Jorginho (OVR 83)

Jorginho is slowly bedding himself into the Chelsea team.

Eclipsed by the superb Kovacic, Jorginho has gone about his

business with four goals and two assists helping Chelsea to fourth in the

Premier League.

Kepa Arrizabalaga (OVR 82)

Kepa Arrizabalaga endured an indifferent season, and has started this campaign in the same vein.

The Spaniard gifted Sadio Mane a goal recently and is coming under increasing fire from Chelsea fans.

Antonio Rudiger (OVR 81)

The German international missed a large portion of last season with a groin injury, managing just 20 league games.

He'll still be an effective player, but Chelsea now have other options at centre back.

