FIFA 21 PS5 Price: How much will it cost on Next Gen? - Dual Entitlement, Release & more

Popular Basketball franchise 2K have announced that NBA 2K21 on the Next Gen consoles will cost £5 more than on PS4 and Xbox One.

With the Next Gen prices yet to be announced by EA, could this be a clue as to the cost of FIFA 21?

Price

FIFA 21 on PS4 is currently available to pre-order for £54.99.

NBA 2K21 is available for £59.99 but it is the release of their price for Next Gen consoles that has caught the eye.

THE FUTURE! Backwards compatibility means you will be able to play games from previous consoles, but that does not mean the new game will be the same.

The new 2K game will cost £64.99 on the PS5 despite backwards compatibility making you able to play the game on both consoles.

2K have said that they built the game “from the ground up” for the Next Gen consoles, although they are yet to announce what differences the two games will have.

Dual Entitlement

Dual entitlement means fans will be entitled to the game on the Next Gen console if they have bought it for the PS4.

This is only available on NBA 2K21 with the Mamba Forever Edition.

READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 21’s Editions

Fortunately, EA have announced dual entitlement for FIFA 21, so we will not have to buy the game twice!

However, we do not know if FIFA 21 on the PS5 will contain any extra features that may require payment.

Release Date

There is no official release date for FIFA 21 on the PS5.

You can get hold of FIFA 21 on Friday, October 9 and it is available to pre-order now.

READ MORE: Everything we know about the FIFA 21 Demo