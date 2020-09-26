FIFA 21 PS4 vs PS5: Latest news, Icon SBCs returning, Release Date & Price, Dual Entitlement, Next-Gen Features, Cross-Platform, Pre-order, Latest News & more

The release of FIFA 21 is just around the corner, and the excitement around next-gen is definitely building!

Here's what we know about the game arriving on PlayStation, and the difference between PS4 and PS5, plus all the latest news you'll want to know ahead of the game's release.

Latest News – ICON SBC’s Return!

It was recently announced that ICON SBC’s are making a return to FIFA 21, which will be welcome news to most FUT fans out there!

EA opted to run with the ICON Swaps in FIFA 20 – a feature which also returns for FIFA 21. What that means is this year there will be even more ways to pick up ICONs then ever before!

When will the year's ICON SBC's be dropping? Well, it's looking like late November!

Release Dates

FIFA 21 will arrive on PS4 on Friday, 9 October - and now we know the release date for PS5.

Fans will have just over a month of FIFA 21 on the PS4 before the PS5 arrives on 12/19 November.

Free Upgrade to Next Gen - Dual Entitlement

Those that buy FIFA 21 on PS4 can get a free upgrade to PS5 when Sony’s new hardware arrives.

BIG NEWS- You'll get a free upgrade to next gen consoles if you purchase FIFA 21 on PS4 or Xbox One before FIFA 22 comes along

That means there’s no need to pay for the game twice!

In addition, you’ll be able to carry over your FUT and VOLTA progress from one console to the next!

Pre-order

The ultimate way to ensure you get in on the action early on PS4 would be to pre-order - we've got you covered!

Next-Gen FIFA 21 Game Features Confirmed

Following EA Play, EA has announced a series of Next-Gen game features for FIFA 21!

Key features on Next-Gen consoles include:

Gameplay

Blazing fast load times – get to kick-off in seconds

Controller haptics (PS5 only) – feel every shot, kick, pass, and tackle in your hands

Graphics and Visuals

Deferred Lighting and Rendering – a new lighting system creates more detail in every part of the stadium

Re-imagined player bodies – next-gen technology takes players to a whole new level of realism

NEXT LEVEL: EA has confirmed several new features for Next-Gen

Player Animations

Enhanced animation technology – new animations create ultra-responsive and realistic player movement

Off-ball humanisation – from adjusting shin pads to screaming for passes, feel all the emotion of football at the highest level

Next Level Atmospheres

Gameday immersion – contextual player, bench, and fan reactions let you feel the explosive passion of a last-minute winner

Graphics

Better graphics is one of PS5’s biggest selling points.

The brand-new ray tracing system will improve the realism of

the crowds, stadiums, players and even the grass on the pitch itself.

All these fine details will be available on PS5 with its new 8k supported gameplay making for incredibly realistic graphics as shown below.

This is not to say the graphics on PS4 won’t improve,

however with the greater power and capabilities of the PS5 it should be taken

to a whole other level on the Next Gen console.

Audio

Audio can often be overlooked, however PS5 have promised

‘increased immersion’ sounds to cover every angle.

SCENES! New graphics and audio could make stadium noise incredible.

For the best results, a headset is always recommended with the sound coming from above, below, and of course left and right.

How much difference this will make to FIFA 21 remains to be

seen, but it could make for an insane experience in a packed stadium.

On PS4, expect the audio to remain consistent with past editions

of FIFA as they continue to improve the realism of the crowd chants.

Gameplay

The most important part of any FIFA game.

The gameplay is the most talked about aspect of FIFA, with certain elements of the game featuring heavily in complaints from the EA community.

In recent memory, front post corners and back post crosses

have been almost impossible to stop. Changes to areas like this should be made

on both PS4 and PS5.

However, the PS5 does hold an advantage when it comes to

speed and smoothness so expect shorter loading times and fewer glitches.

Cross-Platform

So far, FIFA games have not been compatible with cross-platform play, however this could change for FIFA 21.

The first cross-platform EA game, Need for Speed Heat, has been announced. Could this pave the way for FIFA too?

CROSS-PLATFORM! Games such as Fortnite have enabled cross-platform play, could we see it on FIFA 21?

The release of the Next Gen consoles will mean that FIFA 21 is spread across four different platforms.

To combat the problem of four different platforms, EA could allow PS4 and PS5 players to play against each other, with the Xbox consoles doing the same.