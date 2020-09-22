BREAKING* FIFA 21 Celebrations - Finger Twist, Cry Baby, Disbelief & more

There are some new ways to celebrate on FIFA 21, with one certainly set to rile your opponent!

Keep reading to find out more about the new celebrations.

New Celebrations

EA has shown off their new celebrations and how to do them on Twitter.

We already know there will be one celebration sure to annoy your opponent the most!

CRY BABY! Be prepared to see this non-stop on FUT 21

Kylian Mbappe's 'Cry Baby' celebration is sure to become popular in online game modes this year.

New Celebrations List

Finger Twist

Cry Baby

Disbelief

Dance and Spin

“A”

Binoculars

Peace

Selfie

Knee Slide Spin

Royal Wave

Hop and point

Surf and Flex

Relax

Camera Swipe

