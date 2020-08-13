FIFA 21 Career Mode: Seven teams we want to use – Latest News, Official Trailer Reveal, Bayern, Chelsea & more

Career Mode is the most popular offline game mode, but what will we see on the new game?

Check out below our top seven picks for FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Latest News – Official Career Mode Trailer

The time has come – EA has dropped the official Career Mode Trailer and it looks amazing!

Head here to watch the new trailer and read a breakdown of EA’s brand new Career Mode Pitch Notes.

Bayern

German champions Bayern are going to be a firm favourite on FIFA 21.

With pace always such a key asset, Bayern have it in abundance with the likes of Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Alphonso Davies.

New boy Leroy Sane is not only a speed merchant, but also has an extremely high potential too!

With pace, youth and quality, Bayern will be great. But be aware that the board will expect trophies.

Chelsea

Frank Lampard is doing a great job at Chelsea all things considered.

Now able to sign players, Chelsea have wasted no time in bringing Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to the club to bolster their attacking ranks.

The Blues strength on Career Mode will be their plethora of young talent though, with the likes of Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori set to be excellent players.

Can you be the manager to challenge Liverpool and Man City for the title on FIFA 21?

Barcelona

Signing players is the most exciting part of Career Mode and the Spanish giants need a revamp!

With an ageing squad, you will need to be active in the transfer window with some changes necessary.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Barcelona Ratings Predictions

The funds will almost certainly be available to you but remember that there is no time for a re-build as you will be expected to win silverware from the outset.

Players like Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig will be vital to you in the future!

Inter

Can you lead the Inter Milan resurgence?

The Italian club have made some statement signings in the last two years, with Achraf Hakimi the latest.

A blend of quality and youth make Inter an exciting proposition on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

With Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku leading the line, you are bound to bag plenty of goals.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Serie A Ratings Predictions

PSG

All the money, yet still no Champions League title.

With seemingly limitless funds, taking PSG to the Champions League should be a walk in the park, right?

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Ligue 1 Ratings Predictions

Wrong. The Ligue 1 title is almost guaranteed, so all the pressure is on that one competition!

Players like Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe certainly make them fun to play with, but some reinforcements are required in defence.

RB Leipzig

A very likeable team.

RB Leipzig have developed plenty of young players in the last few years and are now competing in Europe.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Career Mode Homegrown Talent

Can you continue their rise to the top while maintaining their emphasis on developing young players?

The loss of Timo Werner will be difficult to manage, however the squad is still packed with top class young players like Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer and Dani Olmo.

Barrow

National League winners Barrow will make their first ever appearance on FIFA this year.

Taking teams from League 2 to the Champions League is a great challenge and this year you can do it with a brand-new team.

Barrow were never relegated from the football league, but removed by a vote, so can you take them to the top?

Look out for Wayne Rooney’s brother John who bagged 17 goals this season!

READ MORE: What will FIFA 21 look like on PS5?