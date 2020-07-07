FIFA 21: Biggest Downgrades – Hazard, Pogba & more

With young stars bursting onto the scene and seeing their ratings rise, it is those already at the top who are most likely to fall.

FIFA 21 is set to be no different with a host of stars looking likely for a downgrade after disappointing seasons so far.

Jesse Lingard (OVR 82 → 78)

Jesse Lingard has been a shadow of the man that starred for England at the 2018 World Cup.

The Manchester United midfielder is yet to register a goal or assist in the Premier League and has already seen his overall drop significantly in offline game modes.

Eden Hazard (OVR 91 → 88)

Not the dream debut season Eden Hazard would have wanted in Madrid.

The Belgian star has struggled with injuries and scored just once in La Liga. Will we see him back to his best next year?

Antoine Griezmann (OVR 89 → 87)

After signing for over £100 million, more is expected of Antoine Griezmann.

When your overall is as high as 89 it can only be maintained by excellent performances. An 87 OVR is not to be sniffed at and is more fitting of the Frenchman’s form at Barca so far.

Giorgio Chiellini (OVR 89 → 87)

Injury has seen Giorgio Chiellini make just three Serie A appearances this season.

At 35 years old, Chiellini is likely to see his OVR drop having not played much this year.

Paul Pogba (OVR 88 → 86)

Arguably the most frustrating player on the planet.

Paul Pogba has it all and has showed signs of his best, linking up well with Bruno Fernandes. Expect his OVR to drop on FIFA 21.

Marco Reus (OVR 88 → 86)

Once again, Marco Reus has been plagued by injuries.

Despite the numerous setbacks, Reus has still produced decent numbers this season although EA have already reduced his OVR.

Jan Vertonghen (OVR 87 → 85)

A free agent at the end of the month, Jan Vertonghen will be moving to pastures new on FIFA 21.

The Belgian defenders OVR has already dropped from 87 to 85 on FIFA 20, but will it go any further?

