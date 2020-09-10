FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Bundesliga Players - Lewandowski, Sancho, Haaland & more

The FIFA 21 ratings are here!

The Bundesliga is home to the current European champions, as well as some of the hottest young talent in world football.

Here are the top-rated Bundesliga players that will be available in FIFA 21.

Robert Lewandowski - 91 OVR

It was no contest really. The top-rated player in the Bundesliga in FIFA 21 is Robert Lewandowski.

The Bayern Munich talisman scored 34 goals in 31 games in the Bundesliga last season, whilst he also finished top scorer in the Champions League, netting 15 times.

Manuel Neuer - 89 OVR

For yet another season, the top-rated Bundesliga goalkeeper is Manuel Neuer.

The 34-year-old was a key component for Bayern en-route to their sixth Champions League final last season, showing that whilst he is aging, he is still one of Europe’s elite stoppers!

Joshua Kimmich - 88 OVR

He's undoubtedly one of the best holding midfielders in the world and he is the best Bundesliga CDM in FIFA 21.

Kimmich has seen a +2 to his OVR from FIFA 20 whilst he has also seen his base position change from RB to CDM.

Jadon Sancho - 87 OVR

Whether or not he will be a Dortmund player come FIFA 21 remains to be seen, but what is certain is that Sancho will be receiving a big upgrade!

The young Englishman has seen his rating rise from an 84 OVR to an 87 OVR after another stellar season for Dortmund.

Mats Hummels - 86 OVR

He may have seen his rating drop from the start of FIFA 20, but Mats Hummels is the top-rated Bundesliga CB in FIFA 21.

He won’t be the quickest CB in the game, but his defending and physicality should make up for that!

Thomas Muller - 86 OVR

He's been in and around the 86 mark for years, and Thomas Muller remains one of the top-rated attackers in the Bundesliga in FIFA 21.

He may not have any standout ratings, but he'll be another one to watch for sure.

Yann Sommer - 86 OVR

If you're after a high-rated Bundesliga keeper but your budget doesn't stretch as far as Neuer, than Yann Sommer might be a decent option.

The Swiss international is once again in and amongst the best Bundesliga keepers after another fine season for Monchengladbach.

Thiago Alcantara - 85 OVR

Similarly to Jadon Sancho, Thiago may not be a Bundesliga player come the start of FIFA 21.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from Bayern, but wherever he ends up, he'll be amongst the best dribblers in the side.

Serge Gnabry - 85 OVR

Last season saw many young wingers hit the headlines, none more so than Serge Gnabry.

The ex-Arsenal man scored some invaluable goals for Bayern en-route to the Champions League title and is fully deserving of an upgrade to his OVR ahead of FIFA 21.

Leroy Sane - 85 OVR

Speaking of elite young wingers, Bayern Munich have added another to their side in the form of Leroy Sane.

The German joined the side on a five-year-deal from Manchester City earlier in the summer, but he'll have his work cut out in order to get into the side!

Marco Reus - 85 OVR

No matter who you are, you can't help but feel sorry for Marco Reus.

Injuries have plagued his career to date but, as an 85 OVR, it's clear EA still think the German CAM has plenty to give. Fingers crossed!

Peter Gulacsi - 85 OVR

The third and final Bundesliga keeper who features in the top 100 on FIFA 21 is Peter Gulacsi.

Gulacsi is usually a fan favourite for Bundesliga sides at the start of FIFA whilst you work you ratings up, and FIFA 21 should be no different!

Erling Braut Haaland - 84 OVR

There was no doubt that Haaland would get an upgrade in FIFA 21, the question was, how big?

Well the answer is pretty big. An 84 OVR will be where he starts the game, who knows where he will end it!

David Alaba - 84 OVR

He was deployed at CB in a couple of EA promos in FIFA 20 and now David Alaba is officially a CB in FIFA 21!

Given his pace, the Austrian is likely to be one of the more expensive options, but we reckon he’ll be a worthy investment!

