Games With Gold August 2020 Countdown: Line Up, Reveal Date, Reddit, Predictions, Halo 3, Cheap Deals & More

With so many announcements expected at the Xbox Series X showcase, this month could be huge!

Xbox delivered a strong set of titles for us in the July Line Up, and we’re expecting it to be taken up a notch for August!

Last month, PS Plus users got an EXTRA game, so now would be the perfect time for Xbox to counter with the same reward for fans!

Continue below for our latest predictions, as well as some important details on the reveal date for Games With Gold August.

August Line Up

We’re approaching the final week of August, and that means one thing for Xbox Live Gold members…

HEADS UP: The announcement is coming soon!

August’s Games With Gold line up is just around the corner!

Well, at least half of it is, since the second set of games will arrive half-way through August.

As far as a pattern goes, we’ve seen the line up revealed consistently on the last Tuesday of the month, with the occasional outlier.

For August, we’re expecting business as usual, so keep your eyes peeled for an announcement on Tuesday 28 August.

With two of the games set to expire on 31 July, we can expect the first set of games to arrive early on Saturday 1 August.

The other two games will likely arrive on 16 August, the day after Dunk Lords expires.

Predictions

With Reddit’s usual predictions thread nowhere to be found, we’re taken the reigns on this one for August.

SHOWDOWN: The original entry in the Fast & Furious series would be a treat!

With Fast & Furious: Crossroads set to release on in August on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, we think that there’s a chance it’s predecessor could pop up.

Fast & Furious: Showdown is the 2013 installment in the series, and it would be great to get a taste of the gameplay for free ahead of the big reveal.

EXPECT BIG THINGS: This is our first significant update on the next-gen console in a while!

On the topic of 2013, we saw a Halo title feature as a free title for a whole month.

It would be fitting if Halo 3 was free to play in August, especially since it is a Microsoft IP and there was a big Halo: Infinite only recently!

With the impressive Halo Infinite showcased, it could be the perfect to remind people just how far the series has come – and Halo 3 would be the perfect choice to do this.

