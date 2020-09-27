PS Plus October 2020: FREE PS4 GAMES – Latest News, Release Date, Predictions & more

The next set of free games coming to Playstation 4 could include some massive sequels ahead of the PS5.

The next batch of PS Plus free games are on the horizon, and we’re looking forward to seeing what’s in store for us!

But if you can’t wait, there are some games that you can get for practically free, thanks to some awesome discounts running right now!

Latest News – Games under £16

There are some amazing titles right now that you can bag for as little as the price of a couple cups of coffee!

Skip the flat white, and get Doom to go instead for only £4.79, and enjoy one of the stand-out games of 2016.

RISE AND SHINE! Provide these demons with the ultimate wakeup call!

Or if you can’t wait to see Robert Patterson in The Batman, why not revisit Telltale Batman Shadows Edition for £7.49!

You can find more of our top picks right here.

PS Plus September Games

The free games available with PS Plus September will be available for download until Monday, 5 October, so for players late to the party, you still have plenty of time to pick them up.

BEST OF BOTH WORLDS: Last month’s PS Plus games hit great games from two very different genres

These games are Street Fighter V, and PUBG.

PS Plus October Free Game Predictions

PS Plus October’s games have yet to be revealed, but we have some predictions for what we might see.

These games are more likely than others based on timing, the games already covered in the PS Plus series, and PS5 approaching fast.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard debuted to incredibly positive response, and could very well be the best game of the entire series.

MEET THE FAMILY: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard brings the player into the grasp of a dangerous and terrifying family

While we’ve been seeing plenty of Resident Evil Remakes, this is by far the most standout release Resident Evil has had in years, and reversed a downward trend for critical response.

With Resident Evil 8: Village debuting with an ominous trailer at the PS5 Showcase, now would be the perfect time to capture that hype to prepare players for what’s to come.

Journey

A hugely popular title and a stunning game, in Journey you traverse a mysterious land on a quest to simply reach the top of a mountain.

BON JOUR-NEY – Will you complete the ascent?

It’s dramatic, dynamic, and a real showcase of what indie games can do, and has gone down as one of the iconic games of PS4.

Over eight years old and only $14.99 / £11.99 on the PS Store, it’s highly believable we’d see it on PS Plus this month.

Be ready, because the PS Plus October games will go live on 6 October!

The games will likely be revealed one week before release, so we can expect to get our answers for PS Plus October’s games by 30 September.

