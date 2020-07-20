PS Plus August 2020 Release Date: Confirmed Reveal Date, July Line Up, Reddit, Cheap Deals & More

Following last month’s unusual release schedule, you’ll be happy to know that things are back to normal.

Last month’s PS Plus campaign was certainly a memorable one. It marked the service’s 10 year anniversary, and what better way to celebrate than with an extra free game for the month.

While we expect to go back to scheduled programming, i.e. two games a month, Sony could well surprise us!

For all the details on the expected reveal and release date of PS Plus August, continue reading below.

Traditionally we see the full PS Plus line up revealed on the last Wednesday of the month.

CAUGHT OUT: Last month, we couldn’t work out if it would be the same old story, or something different for the platform’s anniversary.

While last month was a bit of an anomaly in how the days lined up, we’re expecting business as usual for August.

Using the pattern set by previous campaigns, Wednesday 29 July looks like the date that the PS Plus August line up will be revealed on.

July’s line up is going to expire on 3 August – right in time for a fresh set of titles to release on Tuesday 4 August.

WE’RE POSITIVE: This month, we’re expecting the usual reveal pattern to take over

We’re only anticipating two titles for next month, but again – Sony may have an extra game up their sleeve!

Predictions

At this point, it’s a tough one to say. We do know that usually we see a bit of a blockbuster paired with a more indie title.

INDIE: One the titles is a genuinely unique gameplay experience

The most recent release included an amazing adventure, intense basketball, and a weird and wonderful tale!

It’s a tough act to follow indeed!

Reddit

Erica was one of the three games provided in the last PS Plus line up, and some Reddit users have found that the game took surprisingly little time to finish.

SHORTER THAN EXPECTED: You can fly through Erica in an insanely short amount of time, according to this user

That said, the gamer took a ‘risk-free’ route to finish the game so quickly.

Erica is a feature-length cinematic experience which merges high-fidelity Hollywood production values with engaging, tactile gameplay.

For the best experience with this game, you’ll need to go for some of the riskier choices in order to explore other paths.

10 Year Anniversary Line Up

Rather than the usual two, PS Plus this July have access to three PS4 games this month – and you still have plenty of time to claim them!

THE OFF-SEASON: Will the extended rest period affect the standard of the NBA when it returns?

To celebrate 10 years of PS Plus, Sony really pulled through with three incredibly strong titles from vastly different genres.

These titles were:

NBA 2K20

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Erica

This impressive variety of games will allow more players to get involved than ever before.

The titles will be available for free until 3 August, so you better make the most of the time left!

Cheap Deals

The July Savings page on the PlayStation Store is filled with an incredible range of discounts and some top-rated games.

CREAM OF THE CROP: How come we have been treated to such an OUTSTANDING selection of discounts?

God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man or Assassin’s Creed Odyssey have all had their prices slashed, so you really should make a move!

