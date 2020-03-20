PS Plus April 2020 Reveal Date: Predictions, Countdown, Reddit, Discounts, Deals & more

We’re just under a week away from receiving PS Plus’ April games – grab yourself a deal in the meantime!

PS Plus’ March titles were announced at the start of the month, and the campaign included two classic games:

Shadow of the Colossus, and Sonic Forces.

Now, while some of you may enjoy the monster-slaying fantasy aspect of Shadow of the Colossus, others were expecting titles like the Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection made available in January, or Bioshock: The Collection – which we saw in February.

We’re expecting big things for April, especially now that most PS Plus users will be in isolation thanks to the spread of COVID-19.

Continue reading to find out more as we head into the PS Plus April countdown!

April 2020 Predictions

We failed to guess the PS4 free games for every month so far this year, but that won’t stop us from wrongly predicting the free games for the rest of the year!

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Considered by many Assassin’s Creed fans as the best collection, the Ezio Collection would be an entry that single-handedly makes up for last month’s free games.

VENGEANCE: Avenge Ezio’s family across three different games from the series, taking players through renaissance-era Europe

The Ezio Collection includes the acclaimed single-player campaigns from Assassin’s Creed II, Brotherhood and Revelations.

Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn is the hunter-gatherer game that could be compared to Far Cry and Tomb Raider, but it does enough to set itself apart from these games.

HUSH: You’ll have to rely on your stealth to get through the storyline in one piece

You’ll follow Aloy on his adventure in a world overrun by machines, using his spear, stealth and a host of ranged weapons to survive.

The game was widely praised by critics for its glorious graphics, open-world exploration and incredible story, so it would be a massive treat if it landed on PS Plus’ April games list.

Deals & Discounts

There are a number of games currently listed at discounted rates on the PlayStation store.

THE CHOICE IS YOURS: There are over 100 titles currently on sale on the PlayStation website, so you ought to head over there now!

One of them is Marvel’s Spiderman: Game of the Year Edition, which you can save 25% on.

Another classic listed on their site is GTA V, which is being offered in three different bundles – the cheapest of which is listed at £28.

God of War and Rocket League are both sitting around the £12 mark if you feel like picking up either of the iconic games.

Reddit Predictions

The PS Plus April subreddit is a sight to behold at the minute!

CHECK IT OUT: Here’s the link to the PS Plus subreddit

We’ve taken the best suggestions from the page for your reading pleasure, so check them out the PS Plus April Reddit predictions below:

Just Cause 4

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor

Resident Evil 7

Dying Light

