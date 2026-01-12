A major talking point of every WWE 2K game leading into launch is the roster. Pretty much all the big stars constantly featured in the weekly programming during the last calendar year will make it to WWE 2K26, with the possible inclusion of AAA heavily rumored.

Some may still miss the launch for several reasons. 2K has an internal cutoff date, so wrestlers debuting late have a chance of missing out and will instead be added during the post-launch. WWE also carried out its usual annual wave of releases last year, letting go of several notable performers.

Continue reading to know the full list of superstars that are likely to miss the WWE 2K26 roster.

Released Superstars Who Have A High Chance Of Not Being In WWE 2K26

Credit: 2K Games

Released superstars are almost certain not to feature in the upcoming WWE 2K26. Below are all the notable names from 2025 who are no longer working for WWE:

Akam (Authors of Pain)

Andrade

Ashante Thee Adonis

Baron Corbin

Blair Davenport

Braun Strowman

Carlito

Carmella

Cedric Alexander

Cora Jade

Dakota Kai

Duke Hudson

Eddy Thorpe

Elektra Lopez

Gigi Dolin

Giovanni Vinci

Indi Hartwell

Isla Dawn

Jakara Jackson

Joe Coffey

Karl Anderson

Karrion Kross

Katana Chance

Kayden Carter

Luke Gallows

Mark Coffey

Oro Mensah

Paul Ellering (Manager, Authors of Pain)

Rezar (Authors of Pain)

Ridge Holland

Scarlett

Shayna Baszler

Shotzi

Sonya Deville

Tegan Nox

Valhalla

Wes Lee

Wolfgang

There were more names released during that period. The above ones were either part of the main roster or the previous WWE 2K game.

R-Truth was also among the talents cut last year but was immediately rehired following widespread backlash from fans and fellow wrestlers. We expect him to be part of WWE 2K26.

Mick Foley Could Be A Legend Missing In WWE 2K26

Credit: 2K Games

Mick Foley is one of the biggest legends who could be cut from WWE 2K26.

Foley decided to part ways with WWE for political reasons. One of the all-time greats publicly declared that he was no longer interested in renewing his Legends contract because of the company's increasing ties with the US president, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump's comment following the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife in a double homicide was the "final straw" for Mick Foley. The POTUS post focused on Rob Reiner’s political opposition, linking the director's death to “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Mick Foley said in his announcement that he no longer wishes to work with a company that "coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion."

The three-time WWF Champion is currently under a Legends contract, which is due to expire in June 2026. While that's well after the launch window of WWE 2K26, doubts began after an event featuring Mick Foley for the WWE SuperCard was cancelled.

Following the removal, a developer said on the official Discord, "It’s unclear exactly what’s going to happen, but it’s unlikely we’ll be able to use Mick Foley, unfortunately. We really liked that card. We have another fun one as a replacement in the works."

WWE has yet to make any statements regarding Mick Foley. His involvement in WWE 2K26 remains uncertain.

Returning And Debuting Superstars That May Not Be Available In The WWE 2K26 Launch Roster

Credit: WWE Joe Hendry appeared on Royal Rumble 2025 but as a TNA star.

WWE 2K has an internal cutoff date for the roster. While the exact date has never been made official, it is believed to be around late summer or early fall. Those who have been part of the roster before 2025 and are currently with the company are guaranteed.

New WWE debuts or returns that appeared late will be the ones in doubt. Following are all the debuts and long-time returns in 2025:

Penta (January 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC)

(January 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC) Jaida Parker (January 2025, already added to 2K25)

(January 2025, already added to 2K25) Jordynne Grace (January 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC)

(January 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC) Stephanie Vaquer (January 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC)

(January 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC) Giulia (January 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC)

(January 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC) Joe Hendry (January, initially part of the TNA crossover but signed with WWE in late 2025)

(January, initially part of the TNA crossover but signed with WWE in late 2025) El Grande Americano (March 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC)

(March 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC) Rey Fenix (April 2025)

(April 2025) Rusev (April 2025)

(April 2025) Fraxiom (April 2025)

(April 2025) Aleister Black (April 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC)

(April 2025, already added to 2K25 though DLC) JC Mateo (May 2025)

(May 2025) Talla Tonga (June 2025)

(June 2025) Blake Monroe (July 2025)

(July 2025) AJ Lee (September 2025)

(September 2025) Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) (November 2025, initially part of the TNA crossover but signed with WWE in January 2026)

Stars that are already available in 2K25 through post-launch DLC will most definitely be there on launch. Others will remain a question mark regardless of how early they debuted, as 2K has been inconsistent with their cutoff dates.

AJ Lee, Matt Cordona, and Joe Hendry are pretty late debuts that have a good chance of not being featured as part of the launch roster. Cordona only signed this January, so he is highly likely to be added via DLC post-launch.

One way Joe Hendry makes it on launch is if 2K was already planning to include some notable TNA talents. AJ Lee is a very high-profile name, enough to make an exception to the cut-off date.

Regardless of when, pretty much all debuts and returns have a high chance of being present at some point. Of course, we'll keep you updated with the full roster, DLC, and other details when they're made official.