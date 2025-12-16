Unlike TNA, which WWE merely has a working relationship with, AAA is officially part of the wrestling giant following its acquisition in April 2025. That means bringing the Mexican lucha libre talent into WWE 2K games is far less complicated since all their wrestlers are under WWE's umbrella.

Having them on the launch roster for WWE 2K26 will mean players will have a bigger and more diverse pool of wrestlers to play with. But 2K does take its sweet time to add new stars.

That said, here's whether AAA wrestlers have a chance of being present in WWE 2K26.

Will AAA Wrestlers be in WWE 2K26?

Credit: 2K Games

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, there is a high chance that AAA wrestlers will have some representation in WWE 2K26.

It does, however, appear unlikely that the entire roster will be present. A safe bet is that top athletes and venues will be present. Think Mr. Iguana, Vikingo, Psycho Clown, and the likes. Even if they aren't on the launch roster, there is a strong chance they will be added as part of a DLC.

2K Games has internal cutoff dates for rosters and other stuff like gimmicks or theme changes. You can often find superstars who have turned heel retain their previous babyface persona because of it. The dates have never been officially hinted at, but based on past releases, it is believed to be around late summer or early fall.

WWE's acquisition did happen much prior to the assumed cut-off date. However, that still isn't enough time to add an entire roster for the very next installment. Popular wrestlers, who have made repeated appearances in WWE's main programming, like Mr. Iguana, are a more sure bet to be included. If not for the base game, definitely as an add-on.

Arenas, titles, and general mention of AAA across the game modes are simpler additions than a full roster, so expect that to be present. Remember, all of this is speculation and has not been confirmed. We're roughly three months away from release, and that means we will soon start to get more official news and reliable leaks.

That's all about the rumors featuring the AAA roster in WWE 2K26. We'll update you as soon as anything is made official.