WWE 2K26 is on the horizon, with the game's release window having already been revealed by 2K, and with news about the next title platforms expected to arrive very soon.

But there is one thing that fans want to know about even more than the release date, editions, and platforms. We are, of course, talking about the game's roster, the most important thing in every single wrestling game.

WWE 2K26 Roster Prediction

Credit: 2K

The WWE 2K26 roster is expected to be the biggest in franchise history, including current superstars and legends. It will be a star-studded roster, with plenty of new faces being added, but also a few familiar and popular faces being removed.

Stars such as Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows are the biggest names that won't be featured in the WWE 2K26 roster, as they have left the company in 2025. Plenty of other superstars, mainly from NXT, will also be removed.

While the official WWE 2K26 roster still hasn't been revealed yet, taking into consideration what superstars were released from WWE as well as the ones that signed for the company, and the format used to add legends in previous years, we think the WWE 2K26 roster will look like this:

WWE 2K25 Roster Aj Lee Albert Adriana Rizzo Arianna Grace Abyss Adam Pearce AFA AJ Styles Akira Tozawa Alba Fyre Showing 1-10 of 322 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 « First

This is everything we know about the WWE 2K26 roster so far. We will update the article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.