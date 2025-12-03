WWE has had close ties with TNA since the two companies signed a multi-year crossover deal. Wrestlers from both promotions have since been popping up in each other's weekly programming, particularly on NXT.

The partnership has allowed TNA to gather momentum, but a full-fledged game with their biggest stars is at least a few years out. For WWE 2K fans, their inclusion would mean an even bigger pool of official wrestlers to play with.

All that said, here's what the current rumors suggest about TNA wrestlers appearing in WWE 2K26.

Will TNA Wrestlers be in WWE 2K26?

While nothing has been officially confirmed yet, it is unlikely that TNA will have any major representation in the upcoming WWE 2K26.

Some of the latest rumors suggested that the partnership between the promotions could be ending in early 2026. Although it was immediately shut down by TNA President Carlos Silva, who told SI, "Partnership is strong, and less than zero truth to it ending."

While the two companies are more likely to continue the crossover, the same has never extended to video games. WWE 2K didn't feature any names from TNA despite both promotions sharing talents for more than a year now.

Joe Hendry frequently appeared on NXT programming in 2024 and yet wasn't present in WWE 2K25, neither on launch nor as an add-on DLC. WWE 2K games famously have a cut-off date, so it is understandable not to include him on launch. But given how red-hot Joe Hendry and his run were, not even being part of DLC means matters are a tad more complicated.

Rest assured, though, with Joe Hendry now officially signed for WWE, he is almost certainly guaranteed to be featured in the future.

Another former TNA star, Jordynne Grace, was added in WWE 2K25 through a DLC pack. But that happened only after she signed with WWE. Some other well-known names from TNA that appeared in WWE 2K as DLC include Abyss. This inclusion also had more to do with Chris Park being an active producer in WWE than 2K being free to bring TNA wrestlers.

It is not like 2K doesn't have any interest in including TNA stars. In an interview with Restart WWE 2K25 Gameplay Producer, Brian Williams, said, "It’s something that we’re all excited about—the potential of maybe one day incorporating TNA into our game. But as of today, as I’m talking to you right now, we’re just still discussing things."

Yes, talks are likely going on behind the scenes. But 2K usually takes its sweet time to include new members in the roster, so any full-fledged inclusion of the TNA roster has low chances. It is not zero, though.

We also have to consider that TNA is interested in developing its own game. It wouldn’t be the smartest decision to have its roster appear elsewhere and risk making a rival’s package more appealing. Of course, as the crossover benefited TNA in real life, it could work for their game too. However, given the complex licensing and partnership, plus a growing brand like TNA would want to retain its individuality, it could prove difficult.

A safe bet would be big names, and the ones that have had pasts with WWE could appear in the upcoming WWE 2K26. The release is still months away, and marketing for the game has yet to go full steam, so anything at this point is just speculation.

That's all about the rumors featuring the TNA roster in WWE 2K26, and what they could mean. We'll be sure to update you if there is any official development.