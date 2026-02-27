Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 Trophy/Achievement List

WWE 2K26 Trophy/Achievement List

February 27, 2026 Quick Answer: To earn the Platinum, you'll need to play the The Island mode, complete both the Fan Favorite and Rule Breaker paths in MyRISE, and finish the CM Punk Showcase (including the "What If" scenarios).

New superstars, match types, CM Punk Showcase, gameplay features, and plenty more have been added to WWE 2K26 to make the entry feel fresh despite being largely familiar.

That's exactly what you'd expect from an annual follow-up, and the game has made fairly positive noise leading into the release. For trophy hunters, we will have to wait until the launch to see whether WWE 2K26 is a title worthy of the cabinet.

If it is, here are all the achievements you can earn in WWE 2K26 and what you have to do to earn them.

How to Unlock All Trophies in WWE 2K26

Credit: 2K Games

There are 63 trophies in WWE 2K26. Of them, 1 Platinum, 1 Gold, 8 Silver, and 53 Bronze. All are fairly standard and will require you to play modes like The Island, MyRISE, and others.

Trophy How to Earn Rarity All Trophies Earned Earn all trophies. Platinum Comeback Again Complete a playthrough of both the Men's and Women's Division stories. Gold United States Champion Complete all USA matches in World Tour in MyFACTION. Silver Immortalized Enter the HOF against 3 CPU opponents using both AI and Game Immortal difficulties in MyGM. Silver Showcase of the Immortals Complete either the Men's or Women's story as a Rule Breaker in MyRISE. Silver Nice Guys Finish First Complete either the Men's or Women's story as a Fan Favorite in MyRISE. Silver Bad Times Don't Last, Bad Guys Do Remain a Rule Breaker throughout an entire MyRISE playthrough. Silver A Hero's Journey Remain a Fan Favorite throughout an entire MyRISE playthrough. Silver Journey of a Lifetime Complete 15 Lifetime Challenges in MyFACTION. Silver Best in the World Complete all objectives in Showcase or beat the Gauntlet. Silver Showing 1-10 of 63 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 « First

That's all the trophies in WWE 2K26 and how to earn them.