WWE 2K26 Soundtrack Revealed: Linkin Park, Jennie, and Denzel Curry Lead the Way

2K has announced the WWE 2K26 soundtrack, and similar to last year, this year's list includes songs from plenty of different genres, such as Rap, Pop, Metal, and R&B, among others.
K-pop global star Jennie, iconic rock band Linkin Park, and rap staple Denzel Curry are the headliners of this year's soundtrack.
A soundtrack that marks the return to mainly rock songs, something that was a staple in older WWE games.
WWE 2K26 Full Soundtrack
While the soundtrack is mainly composed of rock songs, there are other unique musical flavours in it. It has a total of 16 songs, one more than last year, and a duration of 50 minutes and 29 seconds.
It's a small soundtrack for a video game, with songs starting to replay even before players reach their first hour of gameplay. Something that had already happened last year.
However, that does not mean it's a bad soundtrack, far from it. If the songs are addictive, and at least a few of them are, then players won't have a problem listening to them on repeat.
You can find all the songs in the WWE 2K26 Soundtrack below:
- "Dull" – Turnstile
- "Two Faced" – Linkin Park
- "Reckless" (feat. Denzel Curry) – Hanumankind
- "Extral" – Jennie
- "Diamonds and Guns" – Transplants
- "When Worlds Collide" – Powerman 5000
- "Anything > Human" – Bad Omens x Erra
- "Cruising to Self Soothe" – Ecca Vandal
- "Qué Más Quieres" – The Warning
- "Party Hard" – Andrew W.K.
- "Bender" (feat. Travis Barker) – The Paradox
- "Lie Between the Lines" – Better Lovers
- "The Black Curtain" – Gatecreeper
- "Man Made of Meat" – Viagra Boys
- "Upside Down" – Ho99o9
- "Heathens" – The Mistakes
That's everything you need to know about the WWE 2K26 soundtrack.
