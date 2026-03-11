The springboard is one of the most effective high-flying moves, both in WWE 2K26 and in the real squared circle. That's mainly because there are plenty of moves wrestlers can perform after a springboard, making it quite hard for opponents to counter.

So knowing how to do a springboard in WWE 2K26 is very important, as it expands your arsenal and makes you a significantly harder opponent to defeat, be it against the CPU or other real players.

How To Springboard in WWE 2K26

There are four types of springboards in WWE 2K26: running, standing, corner, and apron springboards. Every single one of them has a simple, yet distinct, execution.

To perform a running springboard, you need to press L2 on PlayStation and LT on Xbox to start running against the ropes. Then, once you have reached the ropes, press either X, Circle, or Square on PlayStation, and X, A, or B on Xbox, to do a running springboard.

The standing springboard is much easier to do. You need to press L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox when near the rope for the wrestler to grab it. Then, press one of the same buttons used to do the running springboard, which you can see above, and your character will perform a beautiful and effective standing springboard.

For the corner springboard, the process is very similar. This time, you want to go to one of the corners of the ring and press L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox to climb it. Then, just press one of the three buttons listed further above.

To complete this guide, we have the apron springboard. For this one, you need to grab the rope from the ring apron, which you can do by pressing L1 on PlayStation or LB on Xbox. Then, it's business as usual, press either X, Circle, or Square on PlayStation or X, A, or B on Xbox, to perform it.

While springboards are one of the most effective moves in the game, not all wrestlers can perform them in WWE 2K26. Super heavyweights won't be able to execute these types of moves, as they aren't agile enough to do them.

This is everything you need to know about springboards in WWE 2K26.