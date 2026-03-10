Knowing how to climb a ladder can come pretty handy in WWE 2K26 and is a necessary skill in certain match types, with Money in the Bank being the best example.

But that's not all, as there are also plenty of amazing moves you can do from the top of the ladder, especially if you are playing with a high flyer character. These moves will cause massive damage to your opponent, or to you if you end conecting with the floor.

If you want to create a unique moment or a viral clip you can share on TikTok, the top of a ladder is the place to be. If your move works, it will leave the crowd, both the one in-game and at home, in awe and perhaps even speechless.

For all of those reasons and some more, knowing how to climb a ladder in WWE 2K26 is a must.

How To Climb A Ladder In WWE 2K26

Climbing a ladder in WWE 2K26 is very straightforward, as you only need to press R1 on PlayStation, RB on Xbox, and O on PC when near an open ladder.

However, most matches will require you to grab a ladder first. You can always find one under the ring, and to retrieve it, you need to stand in front of the ring apron and press L1 on PlayStation, LB on Xbox, and U on PC.

Once you have the ladder in your hands, you still need to set it up. You can use it as a weapon to damage your opponents first if you choose to, which is a very effective tactic if you need to retrieve a title or briefcase to win the match.

To set up the ladder, press X on PlayStation, A on Xbox, and U on PC to place it where you are standing. If the ladder is not quite on the spot you want, you can adjust it by using the same controls on console, and U+A or U+D on PC, to place it exactly where you want it.

You might notice that once you reach the last step of the ladder, your character won't climb automatically. To make it climb to the absolute top, press R1 on PlayStation, RB on Xbox, and O on PC. It's from here that you can perform astonishing high-flying moves and special finishers.

This is everything you need to know about ladders in WWE 2K26. They are one of the most important weapons in the game, as they can be used in a variety of unique and painful ways.