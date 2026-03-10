Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 (Standard & Deluxe Editions)

WWE 2K26 (Standard & Deluxe Editions) Key Update: Enhanced physics for the Ambulance and Casket matches make dragging speed and stamina management more critical than ever.

Enhanced physics for the and matches make dragging speed and stamina management more critical than ever. Status: Confirmed (Standard Edition released March 13, 2026; Early Access began March 6, 2026).

Confirmed (Standard Edition released March 13, 2026; Early Access began March 6, 2026). Last Verified: March 10, 2026

March 10, 2026 Quick Answer: To drag an opponent in WWE 2K26, grab them with B/O/L, then press LB (Xbox), L1 (PS5), or U (PC) to start moving.

It might not be as important as knowing how to perform a finisher, a signature, or even picking up a weapon, but dragging opponents is also a necessary skill to master in WWE 2K26.

Being able to drag opponents, both in and outside the ring, will allow you to set them up for moves that will cause substantial damage, get them away from the ropes to perform a pin, and place them on top of tables or ladders to inflict them with a world of pain.

It's a move that you will use in pretty much every match you are in, and in matches such as the Ambulance match, Casket match, and Tables match, it's indispensable to use in order to win.

How To Drag An Opponent In WWE 2K26

Credit: 2K Games

The controls to drag an opponent in WWE 2K26 are similar to those in previous versions of the game.

You need to press B on Xbox, O on PlayStation, and L on PC to grab the opponent. Then press LB on Xbox, L1 on PlayStation, and U on PC to start the drag.

To choose where you want to drag your opponent to use the left stick. As your character moves, it will also drag the opponent in that direction. Once you want to stop the grab, simply click the same control you used to start it, which you can see above.

There are plenty of areas, in and outside the ring, where you can drag opponents to. You can drag them to a corner and perform a running strike. Set them up against the barricade and start to unload punishment, or place them in the middle of the ring, the perfect spot to perform your finisher and follow it with a pin.

This mechanic is the best one when it comes to placing opponents in a perfect position for a move, be it a signature, finisher, or just a normal move. It makes it so it's almost impossible to miss the move, like overshooting your opponent from the top rope, unless the opponent reverses it, of course.

It's an easy move to perform, and it will come in handy on plenty of occasions. That's why mastering it is so important, especially if you want to dominate the squared circle.

This is everything you need to know about the dragging mechanic in WWE 2K26.