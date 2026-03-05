- Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 - Roster Ratings
- Key Update: The official ratings for the WWE 2K26 roster are out. We have listed all the ratings, including who received the biggest upgrades.
- Last Verified: March 5, 2026
- Quick Answer: The 2K26 roster features massive jumps for rising stars like Stephanie Vaquer (+9) and Tiffany Stratton (+6). Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have seen slight -1 dips, settling at 95 OVR each.
The rating for the entire WWE 2K26 roster was revealed this past week. Some of your favorites likely didn't get the overall they deserved, while others ended up with a number generous to how they were booked.
It'll have you worked up only for a few more days. We know the first thing you'll do is change some of these ratings. Of course, there is always a debate with these, but the highest-rated stars are the ones everyone will probably agree on as deserving.
Continue reading to know all the ratings for WWE 2K26, including top wrestlers and those that received the biggest upgrades.
Who is the highest-rated superstar in WWE 2K26?
The highest-rated superstar in WWE 2K26 is the now-retired John Cena's "Super Cena" version, which has a perfect 100 rating. This was also the case with the last game, where you could unlock his variant through a live event.
Among active wrestlers, the highest rating is 96, which belongs to Rhea Ripley. The two are the best of their division and among the all-time greats, so there is no argument that they deserve their rating.
As unpopular as John Cena's booking was during his prime, we know that many of you sighed at the sight of him winning every time. Cena spent his twilight repaying it by putting talents over. Fittingly, the record-time world champion retired to a polarizing final tour, tapping out to Gunter, who has received a +1 rating.
Arguably the biggest female wrestler of this era, Rhea Ripley certainly had a bright 2025. She started the year as champion, put on a banger WrestleMania match, and is on her way to another WM after winning the recent Elimination Chamber.
The highest-rated wrestlers in WWE 2K25, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, are once again tied, but one point lower at 95.
Complete WWE 2K26 Rating - All Upgrades & Downgrades
If you, unsurprisingly, weren't here for our previous monologue and instead wanted to know the full rating of WWE 2K26, check it below:
Superstar
Brand
2K26 Rating
Upgrade / Downgrade
Super Cena
Legend
100
Unchanged
John Cena
Legend
97
New
Roman Reigns ‘22
Legend
97
Unchanged
Roman Reigns WM40
Legend
97
Unchanged
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Legend
97
Unchanged
Rhea Ripley
RAW
96
Unchanged
The Rock ‘01
Legend
96
Unchanged
The Undertaker
Legend
96
Unchanged
Brock Lesnar ‘13
Legend
95
New
CM Punk ‘13 EC
Legend
95
New
Cody Rhodes
SmackDown
95
-1
John Cena ‘13
Legend
95
New
John Cena ‘15
Legend
95
New
Roman Reigns
SmackDown
95
-1
The Dark Horse
Extra
95
New
The Rock
Legend
95
Unchanged
Becky Lynch
RAW
94
+2
Bianca Belair
SmackDown
94
-1
Bray Wyatt The Fiend ‘23
Legend
94
Unchanged
Brock Lesnar
Legend
94
Unchanged
CM Punk
RAW
94
+2
Hulk Hogan
Legend
94
+2
Seth Rollins
RAW
94
+1
Bret Hart
Legend
93
Unchanged
CM Punk '13
Legend
93
New
CM Punk '13 SummerSlam
Legend
93
New
CM Punk WM29
Legend
93
New
Charlotte Flair
SmackDown
93
+1
Drew McIntyre
SmackDown
93
+2
Gunther
RAW
93
+1
Iyo Sky
RAW
93
+4
AJ Lee ‘15
Legend
92
New
Bray Wyatt The Fiend
Legend
92
Unchanged
Hollywood Hogan
Legend
92
Unchanged
Liv Morgan
RAW
92
+1
Mark Henry
Legend
92
+2
Naomi
RAW
92
+7
Stephanie Vaquer
RAW
92
+9
Alundra Blayze '94
Legend
91
Unchanged
Asuka
RAW
91
+1
Dusty Rhodes
Legend
91
Unchanged
Jey Uso
RAW
91
+1
Randy Orton '11
Legend
91
New
Tiffany Stratton
SmackDown
91
+6
Triple H
Legend
91
Unchanged
Bray Wyatt
Legend
90
Unchanged
Bron Breakker
RAW
90
+3
Bull Nakano
Legend
90
Unchanged
Eddie Guerrero
Legend
90
Unchanged
Finn Balor Demon
Legend
90
Unchanged
Goldberg
Legend
90
Unchanged
Logan Paul
RAW
90
Unchanged
Bayley
RAW
89
+2
Hulk Hogan ‘02
Legend
89
Unchanged
JBL
Legend
89
Unchanged
LA Knight
RAW
89
+1
Macho Man Randy Savage
Legend
89
Unchanged
Sami Zayn
SmackDown
89
+3
Trish Stratus
Legend
89
New
Victoria
Legend
89
New
AJ Styles
RAW
88
+3
AJ Lee
RAW
88
New
Andre The Giant
Legend
88
Unchanged
Bronson Reed
RAW
88
+3
Chyna
Legend
88
New
Chyna '97
Legend
88
New
DDP ‘98
Legend
88
Unchanged
Finn Bálor
RAW
88
+1
Jade Cargill
SmackDown
88
+2
Jacob Fatu
SmackDown
88
+1
Nia Jax
SmackDown
88
Unchanged
Nikki Bella
RAW
88
+1
Alexa Bliss
SmackDown
87
+5
CM Punk '08 Armageddon
Legend
87
New
Damian Priest
SmackDown
87
+1
Dirty Dominik Mysterio
RAW
87
+3
Diesel
Legend
87
Unchanged
Dusty Rhodes '89
Legend
87
New
Kevin Owens
SmackDown
87
Unchanged
Macho Man '98
Legend
87
New
Razor Ramon
Legend
87
Unchanged
The Miz '17
Legend
87
New
Afa
Legend
86
Unchanged
Billy Gun
Legend
86
+3
El Hijo del Vikingo
AAA
86
New
Giulia
SmackDown
86
+4
Jimmy Uso
RAW
86
+2
Mankind
Legend
86
Unchanged
Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff
Legend
86
Unchanged
Natalya
RAW
86
+1
New Jack
Legend
86
Unchanged
Paragon Jay Pierce
Extra
86
Unchanged
Raquel Rodriguez
RAW
86
Unchanged
Sheamus
RAW
86
Unchanged
Shinsuke Nakamura
SmackDown
86
-1
The Great Khali
Legend
86
Unchanged
The Great Muta
Legend
86
Unchanged
Abyss
Legend
85
Unchanged
Adam Pearce '12
Legend
85
New
Big E
Legend
85
Unchanged
British Bulldog
Legend
85
Unchanged
Bubba Ray Dudley
Legend
85
Unchanged
Chelsea Green
SmackDown
85
+5
El Grande Americano
RAW
85
Unchanged
El Grande Americano Original
RAW
85
New
Eve Torres
Legend
85
New
Faarooq
Legend
85
Unchanged
Flammer
AAA
85
New
Ilja Dragunov
SmackDown
85
+5
Jesse Ventura
Legend
85
Unchanged
Main Event R-Truth
Main Event
85
New
Michelle McCool
Legend
85
Unchanged
Nick Aldis '23
Legend
85
New
Oba Femi
NXT
85
+5
Roxanne Perez
RAW
85
+2
Solo Sikoa
SmackDown
85
-3
The Iron Sheik
Legend
85
Unchanged
Aleister Black
SmackDown
84
+2
Carmelo Hayes
SmackDown
84
+3
D-Von Dudley
Legend
84
Unchanged
Kairi Sane
RAW
84
+1
Lyra Valkyria
RAW
84
+1
Mr. Perfect
Legend
84
Unchanged
Penta
RAW
84
Unchanged
Psycho Clown
AAA
84
New
Ravishing Ricky Rude
Legend
84
New
Rey Mysterio
RAW
84
-2
Trick Williams
SmackDown
84
+4
D'Lo Brown
Legend
83
Unchanged
Ethan Page
NXT
83
+3
Gabriel Slade
Extra
83
New
Kofi Kingston
RAW
83
+2
Molly Holly
Legend
83
Unchanged
Zelina Vega
SmackDown
83
+9
Austin Theory
RAW
82
+5
Dexter Lumis
SmackDown
82
+3
Jamal
Legend
82
Unchanged
JC Mateo
SmackDown
82
New
Joe Gacy
SmackDown
82
+3
Michin
SmackDown
82
+2
Xavier Woods
RAW
82
+2
Chad Gable
RAW
81
+1
Dude Love
Legend
81
Unchanged
Honky Tonk Man
Legend
81
Unchanged
Joe Hendry
NXT
81
New
Jordynne Grace
SmackDown
81
Unchanged
Lash Legend
SmackDown
81
+3
Mr. Iguana
AAA
81
New
Ricky Saints
NXT
81
New
Alex Shelley
SmackDown
80
Unchanged
Chris Sabin
SmackDown
80
Unchanged
Erick Rowan
SmackDown
80
Unchanged
Jacy Jane
NXT
80
+5
Odette Beaumont
Extra
80
New
Jelly Roll
Celebrity
80
New
Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart
Legend
80
Unchanged
Montez Ford
SmackDown
80
+2
Omos
RAW
80
+5
Pat McAfee
RAW
80
Unchanged
R-Truth
SmackDown
80
+9
The Miz
SmackDown
80
-1
Dragon Lee
RAW
79
+1
Islander Haku
Legend
79
Unchanged
Ivar
RAW
79
-2
JD McDonagh
RAW
79
+4
Tony D'Angelo
NXT
79
Unchanged
Kelani Jordan
NXT
79
+3
Maryse
Legend
79
Unchanged
Piper Niven
SmackDown
79
Unchanged
Angelo Dawkins
SmackDown
78
+3
Erik
RAW
78
-1
Hunter Hearst Helmsley
Legend
78
Unchanged
Je’Von Evans
RAW
78
+1
Blake Monroe
NXT
78
Unchanged
Dahlia Hex
Extra
78
New
Fallon Henley
NXT
78
+1
Lola Vice
NXT
78
+3
Maxxine Dupri
RAW
78
+9
Alba Fyre
SmackDown
77
Unchanged
Brutus Creed
RAW
77
Unchanged
Hank Walker
NXT
77
New
Jaida Parker
NXT
77
+2
Ava Moreno
Extra
77
Unchanged
Sol Ruca
NXT
77
+3
Tank Ledger
NXT
77
New
Eddie Guerrero '97
Legend
76
Unchanged
Headbanger Mosh
Legend
76
Unchanged
Johnny Gargano
SmackDown
76
Unchanged
Nathan Frazer
SmackDown
76
+1
Noam Dar
NXT
76
Unchanged
Pete Dunne
RAW
76
Unchanged
Ivy Nile
RAW
76
Unchanged
Izzi Dame
NXT
76
New
Otis
RAW
75
Unchanged
Axiom
SmackDown
75
Unchanged
Charlie Dempsey
NXT
75
Unchanged
Myles Borne
NXT
75
New
The Hurricane
Legend
75
Unchanged
Tyler Breeze
Legend
75
Unchanged
Boogeyman
Legend
74
Unchanged
Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo
NXT
74
+2
CM Punk Retro
Legend
74
New
Doink The Clown
Legend
74
Unchanged
El Mago Jr
Extra
74
Unchanged
Josh Briggs
NXT
74
Unchanged
Josie Jane
Extra
74
Unchanged
Odyssey Rift
Extra
74
Unchanged
Andre Chase
NXT
73
Unchanged
Brooks Jensen
NXT
73
Unchanged
Cruz Del Toro
RAW
73
+4
El Ordinario
Extra
73
Unchanged
Grayson Waller
Extra
73
-1
Nikki Cross
SmackDown
73
Unchanged
Nikkita Lyons
SmackDown
73
Unchanged
Angel
SmackDown
72
Unchanged
Berto
SmackDown
72
+1
Jazmyn Nyx
NXT
72
New
Joaquin Wilde
RAW
72
+4
Marshall Thompson
Extra
72
New
Candice LeRae
SmackDown
71
-2
Elton Prince
SmackDown
71
Unchanged
Meilee "Fanny" Fan
Extra
71
Unchanged
Apollo Crews
SmackDown
70
-1
Geneva Rose
Extra
70
New
Akira Tozawa
RAW
68
Unchanged
Cole Quinn
Extra
68
Unchanged
B-Fab
SmackDown
67
Unchanged
Psycho Sally
SmackDown
67
Unchanged
Eric Bischoff
Legend
58
Unchanged
The biggest swing for an active wrestler is Stephanie Vaquer. The current world champion got a +9 upgrade from her previous 83 rating and is now rated 92. She debuted last year, and the increase shows how quickly she has risen to the top of the division.
Maxxine Dupri, R-Truth, and Zelina Vega are three other stars who have received the same +9 bumps since the last game.
When it comes to downgrades, Solo Sikoa is the biggest loser, with his rating dropping 3 points from an 88 overall in the last game.
That's everything you need to know about the ratings for WWE 2K26.
