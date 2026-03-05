Primary Subject: WWE 2K26 - Roster Ratings

WWE 2K26 - Roster Ratings Key Update: The official ratings for the WWE 2K26 roster are out. We have listed all the ratings, including who received the biggest upgrades.

The official ratings for the WWE 2K26 roster are out. We have listed all the ratings, including who received the biggest upgrades. Last Verified: March 5, 2026

March 5, 2026 Quick Answer: The 2K26 roster features massive jumps for rising stars like Stephanie Vaquer (+9) and Tiffany Stratton (+6). Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns have seen slight -1 dips, settling at 95 OVR each.

The rating for the entire WWE 2K26 roster was revealed this past week. Some of your favorites likely didn't get the overall they deserved, while others ended up with a number generous to how they were booked.

It'll have you worked up only for a few more days. We know the first thing you'll do is change some of these ratings . Of course, there is always a debate with these, but the highest-rated stars are the ones everyone will probably agree on as deserving.

Continue reading to know all the ratings for WWE 2K26 , including top wrestlers and those that received the biggest upgrades.

Who is the highest-rated superstar in WWE 2K26?

Credit: 2K Games

The highest-rated superstar in WWE 2K26 is the now-retired John Cena's "Super Cena" version, which has a perfect 100 rating. This was also the case with the last game, where you could unlock his variant through a live event.

Among active wrestlers, the highest rating is 96, which belongs to Rhea Ripley. The two are the best of their division and among the all-time greats, so there is no argument that they deserve their rating.

As unpopular as John Cena's booking was during his prime, we know that many of you sighed at the sight of him winning every time. Cena spent his twilight repaying it by putting talents over. Fittingly, the record-time world champion retired to a polarizing final tour, tapping out to Gunter, who has received a +1 rating.

Arguably the biggest female wrestler of this era, Rhea Ripley certainly had a bright 2025. She started the year as champion, put on a banger WrestleMania match, and is on her way to another WM after winning the recent Elimination Chamber.

The highest-rated wrestlers in WWE 2K25, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, are once again tied, but one point lower at 95.

Complete WWE 2K26 Rating - All Upgrades & Downgrades

Credit: 2K Games

If you, unsurprisingly, weren't here for our previous monologue and instead wanted to know the full rating of WWE 2K26, check it below:

Superstar Brand 2K26 Rating Upgrade / Downgrade Super Cena Legend 100 Unchanged John Cena Legend 97 New Roman Reigns ‘22 Legend 97 Unchanged Roman Reigns WM40 Legend 97 Unchanged Stone Cold Steve Austin Legend 97 Unchanged Rhea Ripley RAW 96 Unchanged The Rock ‘01 Legend 96 Unchanged The Undertaker Legend 96 Unchanged Brock Lesnar ‘13 Legend 95 New CM Punk ‘13 EC Legend 95 New Cody Rhodes SmackDown 95 -1 John Cena ‘13 Legend 95 New John Cena ‘15 Legend 95 New Roman Reigns SmackDown 95 -1 The Dark Horse Extra 95 New The Rock Legend 95 Unchanged Becky Lynch RAW 94 +2 Bianca Belair SmackDown 94 -1 Bray Wyatt The Fiend ‘23 Legend 94 Unchanged Brock Lesnar Legend 94 Unchanged CM Punk RAW 94 +2 Hulk Hogan Legend 94 +2 Seth Rollins RAW 94 +1 Bret Hart Legend 93 Unchanged CM Punk '13 Legend 93 New CM Punk '13 SummerSlam Legend 93 New CM Punk WM29 Legend 93 New Charlotte Flair SmackDown 93 +1 Drew McIntyre SmackDown 93 +2 Gunther RAW 93 +1 Iyo Sky RAW 93 +4 AJ Lee ‘15 Legend 92 New Bray Wyatt The Fiend Legend 92 Unchanged Hollywood Hogan Legend 92 Unchanged Liv Morgan RAW 92 +1 Mark Henry Legend 92 +2 Naomi RAW 92 +7 Stephanie Vaquer RAW 92 +9 Alundra Blayze '94 Legend 91 Unchanged Asuka RAW 91 +1 Dusty Rhodes Legend 91 Unchanged Jey Uso RAW 91 +1 Randy Orton '11 Legend 91 New Tiffany Stratton SmackDown 91 +6 Triple H Legend 91 Unchanged Bray Wyatt Legend 90 Unchanged Bron Breakker RAW 90 +3 Bull Nakano Legend 90 Unchanged Eddie Guerrero Legend 90 Unchanged Finn Balor Demon Legend 90 Unchanged Goldberg Legend 90 Unchanged Logan Paul RAW 90 Unchanged Bayley RAW 89 +2 Hulk Hogan ‘02 Legend 89 Unchanged JBL Legend 89 Unchanged LA Knight RAW 89 +1 Macho Man Randy Savage Legend 89 Unchanged Sami Zayn SmackDown 89 +3 Trish Stratus Legend 89 New Victoria Legend 89 New AJ Styles RAW 88 +3 AJ Lee RAW 88 New Andre The Giant Legend 88 Unchanged Bronson Reed RAW 88 +3 Chyna Legend 88 New Chyna '97 Legend 88 New DDP ‘98 Legend 88 Unchanged Finn Bálor RAW 88 +1 Jade Cargill SmackDown 88 +2 Jacob Fatu SmackDown 88 +1 Nia Jax SmackDown 88 Unchanged Nikki Bella RAW 88 +1 Alexa Bliss SmackDown 87 +5 CM Punk '08 Armageddon Legend 87 New Damian Priest SmackDown 87 +1 Dirty Dominik Mysterio RAW 87 +3 Diesel Legend 87 Unchanged Dusty Rhodes '89 Legend 87 New Kevin Owens SmackDown 87 Unchanged Macho Man '98 Legend 87 New Razor Ramon Legend 87 Unchanged The Miz '17 Legend 87 New Afa Legend 86 Unchanged Billy Gun Legend 86 +3 El Hijo del Vikingo AAA 86 New Giulia SmackDown 86 +4 Jimmy Uso RAW 86 +2 Mankind Legend 86 Unchanged Mr. Wonderful Paul Orndorff Legend 86 Unchanged Natalya RAW 86 +1 New Jack Legend 86 Unchanged Paragon Jay Pierce Extra 86 Unchanged Raquel Rodriguez RAW 86 Unchanged Sheamus RAW 86 Unchanged Shinsuke Nakamura SmackDown 86 -1 The Great Khali Legend 86 Unchanged The Great Muta Legend 86 Unchanged Abyss Legend 85 Unchanged Adam Pearce '12 Legend 85 New Big E Legend 85 Unchanged British Bulldog Legend 85 Unchanged Bubba Ray Dudley Legend 85 Unchanged Chelsea Green SmackDown 85 +5 El Grande Americano RAW 85 Unchanged El Grande Americano Original RAW 85 New Eve Torres Legend 85 New Faarooq Legend 85 Unchanged Flammer AAA 85 New Ilja Dragunov SmackDown 85 +5 Jesse Ventura Legend 85 Unchanged Main Event R-Truth Main Event 85 New Michelle McCool Legend 85 Unchanged Nick Aldis '23 Legend 85 New Oba Femi NXT 85 +5 Roxanne Perez RAW 85 +2 Solo Sikoa SmackDown 85 -3 The Iron Sheik Legend 85 Unchanged Aleister Black SmackDown 84 +2 Carmelo Hayes SmackDown 84 +3 D-Von Dudley Legend 84 Unchanged Kairi Sane RAW 84 +1 Lyra Valkyria RAW 84 +1 Mr. Perfect Legend 84 Unchanged Penta RAW 84 Unchanged Psycho Clown AAA 84 New Ravishing Ricky Rude Legend 84 New Rey Mysterio RAW 84 -2 Trick Williams SmackDown 84 +4 D'Lo Brown Legend 83 Unchanged Ethan Page NXT 83 +3 Gabriel Slade Extra 83 New Kofi Kingston RAW 83 +2 Molly Holly Legend 83 Unchanged Zelina Vega SmackDown 83 +9 Austin Theory RAW 82 +5 Dexter Lumis SmackDown 82 +3 Jamal Legend 82 Unchanged JC Mateo SmackDown 82 New Joe Gacy SmackDown 82 +3 Michin SmackDown 82 +2 Xavier Woods RAW 82 +2 Chad Gable RAW 81 +1 Dude Love Legend 81 Unchanged Honky Tonk Man Legend 81 Unchanged Joe Hendry NXT 81 New Jordynne Grace SmackDown 81 Unchanged Lash Legend SmackDown 81 +3 Mr. Iguana AAA 81 New Ricky Saints NXT 81 New Alex Shelley SmackDown 80 Unchanged Chris Sabin SmackDown 80 Unchanged Erick Rowan SmackDown 80 Unchanged Jacy Jane NXT 80 +5 Odette Beaumont Extra 80 New Jelly Roll Celebrity 80 New Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart Legend 80 Unchanged Montez Ford SmackDown 80 +2 Omos RAW 80 +5 Pat McAfee RAW 80 Unchanged R-Truth SmackDown 80 +9 The Miz SmackDown 80 -1 Dragon Lee RAW 79 +1 Islander Haku Legend 79 Unchanged Ivar RAW 79 -2 JD McDonagh RAW 79 +4 Tony D'Angelo NXT 79 Unchanged Kelani Jordan NXT 79 +3 Maryse Legend 79 Unchanged Piper Niven SmackDown 79 Unchanged Angelo Dawkins SmackDown 78 +3 Erik RAW 78 -1 Hunter Hearst Helmsley Legend 78 Unchanged Je’Von Evans RAW 78 +1 Blake Monroe NXT 78 Unchanged Dahlia Hex Extra 78 New Fallon Henley NXT 78 +1 Lola Vice NXT 78 +3 Maxxine Dupri RAW 78 +9 Alba Fyre SmackDown 77 Unchanged Brutus Creed RAW 77 Unchanged Hank Walker NXT 77 New Jaida Parker NXT 77 +2 Ava Moreno Extra 77 Unchanged Sol Ruca NXT 77 +3 Tank Ledger NXT 77 New Eddie Guerrero '97 Legend 76 Unchanged Headbanger Mosh Legend 76 Unchanged Johnny Gargano SmackDown 76 Unchanged Nathan Frazer SmackDown 76 +1 Noam Dar NXT 76 Unchanged Pete Dunne RAW 76 Unchanged Ivy Nile RAW 76 Unchanged Izzi Dame NXT 76 New Otis RAW 75 Unchanged Axiom SmackDown 75 Unchanged Charlie Dempsey NXT 75 Unchanged Myles Borne NXT 75 New The Hurricane Legend 75 Unchanged Tyler Breeze Legend 75 Unchanged Boogeyman Legend 74 Unchanged Channing 'Stacks' Lorenzo NXT 74 +2 CM Punk Retro Legend 74 New Doink The Clown Legend 74 Unchanged El Mago Jr Extra 74 Unchanged Josh Briggs NXT 74 Unchanged Josie Jane Extra 74 Unchanged Odyssey Rift Extra 74 Unchanged Andre Chase NXT 73 Unchanged Brooks Jensen NXT 73 Unchanged Cruz Del Toro RAW 73 +4 El Ordinario Extra 73 Unchanged Grayson Waller Extra 73 -1 Nikki Cross SmackDown 73 Unchanged Nikkita Lyons SmackDown 73 Unchanged Angel SmackDown 72 Unchanged Berto SmackDown 72 +1 Jazmyn Nyx NXT 72 New Joaquin Wilde RAW 72 +4 Marshall Thompson Extra 72 New Candice LeRae SmackDown 71 -2 Elton Prince SmackDown 71 Unchanged Meilee "Fanny" Fan Extra 71 Unchanged Apollo Crews SmackDown 70 -1 Geneva Rose Extra 70 New Akira Tozawa RAW 68 Unchanged Cole Quinn Extra 68 Unchanged B-Fab SmackDown 67 Unchanged Psycho Sally SmackDown 67 Unchanged Eric Bischoff Legend 58 Unchanged

The biggest swing for an active wrestler is Stephanie Vaquer. The current world champion got a +9 upgrade from her previous 83 rating and is now rated 92. She debuted last year, and the increase shows how quickly she has risen to the top of the division.

Maxxine Dupri, R-Truth, and Zelina Vega are three other stars who have received the same +9 bumps since the last game.

When it comes to downgrades, Solo Sikoa is the biggest loser, with his rating dropping 3 points from an 88 overall in the last game.

That's everything you need to know about the ratings for WWE 2K26.