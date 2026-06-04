Primary Subject: Netflix Football Game

Netflix Football Game Key Update: Netflix has revealed FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, a free-to-play football game using mobile controls.

Netflix has revealed FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, a free-to-play football game using mobile controls. Status: Published

Published Last Verified: 2026-06-04

2026-06-04 Quick Answer: Netflix has launched FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition, a new free-to-play football game for its subscribers that utilizes smartphones as controllers.

Netflix has officially revealed its new football title, FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition. Yes, it's real, and it's coming June 11, just in time for the 2026 tournament.

It was a historic moment back in 2022 when EA officially confirmed that they were parting ways with FIFA, giving birth to what we now know as EAFC. In the meantime, Netflix was cooking up an accessible entry point for fans of the beautiful game.

FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition is a rather bizarre-looking game. It's free-to-play for Netflix subscribers and doesn't really feature a proper control scheme: you'll use your smartphone as the controller. Once you boot up the game, you'll have to scan a QR code to access it from your phone, which will turn into your controller. The left side of it will be used to control movement, while the right side of the screen will be used for shooting and passing.

Credit: Netflix

As expected, the game features all of the 48 national teams qualified for the event, as well as every stadium used during the World Cup. Netflix did mention this is the start of what they hope is an evolving experience, hence the Launch Edition subtitle.

The Games on TV Netflix service is available in the following countries: USA, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Finland, Ireland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and Brazil. More countries will roll out over time.

Is FIFA World Cup: Launch Edition On Consoles?

No, the game can only be played by launching the Netflix app on TV or PC. There doesn't seem to be any plans to get a console port anytime soon.

And that's it. Stick with us at RealSport101: your go-to source for all things World Cup.