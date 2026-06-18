Primary Subject: Lionel Messi's World Cup

Lionel Messi's World Cup Key Update: Lionel Messi was emotional during Argentina's World Cup debut due to his father's undisclosed health issues.

Lionel Messi was emotional during Argentina's World Cup debut due to his father's undisclosed health issues. Status: Ongoing

Ongoing Last Verified: 2026-06-18

2026-06-18 Quick Answer: Lionel Messi's tears during the World Cup 2026 debut were due to his father's health, with the family requesting privacy.

Lionel Messi was overtly emotional during Argentina’s debut at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It wasn’t because he scored a hat-trick that tied him with Miroslav Klose as the competition’s all-time goalscorer. Revealed on June 18 by the Messi family via a public statement, Jorge Messi, Lionel’s father, is going through a health situation.

The statement, shared by several journalists and influencers like Fabrizio Romano, mentions that only Messi and close relatives of his father know exactly what Jorge Messi is fighting through and urges fans not to believe reports of what’s happening to Messi's father.

Credit: Lionel Messi

"At times like these, we ask for responsibility, prudence, and humanity. A person’s health and the peace of mind of their loved ones should not be the subject of speculation or irresponsible media attention.”

The Messi family ends the letter by stating that as soon as they have relevant information to share with the public and fans, they will do so respectfully.

As mentioned, Leo Messi was seen crying during the Argentina vs Algeria match, which the current World Cup champions won comfortably 3-0 thanks to Messi’s hat-trick. Messi isn’t a particularly nonchalant player, but seeing him shed tears the way he did made many fans wonder if there was something going on behind the curtain, especially after the statement he gave after the match: “I’ve had a few rough days.”

The Argentinian magician now has the opportunity to overtake Miroslav Klose as all-time World Cup goalscorer when Argentina faces Austria on June 22.

And that’s it. Stick with us at RealSport101.com: your go-to source for all things World Cup.