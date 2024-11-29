Genshin Impact 5.3 Leaks – Release Date, Banners, Events & More

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Genshin Impact version 5.3 is the next major update, and headlining it are two brand-new 5-star characters, Mavuika and Citlali. It'll also bring closure to the centuries-long conflict between Natlan and The Abyss, and perhaps after the final act, the nation will finally know peace.

That's all we know leading into the version. HoYoverse is tight-lipped about everything else, and we won't get any official information until the Special Program livestream.

But leaks have outlined almost everything about the version. Here are full details on what to expect.

Genshin Impact version 5.3 will be released on January 1, 2025. This is based on the game's current cycle of a new patch every six weeks. Likewise, phase 2 of the update will go live on January 22.

Credit: HoYoverse

Unexpected delays may push the release back, but if all goes smoothly expect the new year to start with version 5.3.

Genshin Impact 5.3 Banners

Version 5.3 of Genshin Impact will feature banners for Mavuika and Citlali, with Lan Yan being one of the 4-star rate-ups. Those are confirmed as they have been drip-marketed. For reruns, it is leaked to be Arlecchino and Clorinde.

It is unclear how they'll be paired. However, a leak suggests that moving forward, all new characters will be available for the entire version, with reruns being introduced in the second half. Here's how the schedule will look if that is true:

Phase 1 banners:

5-star: Mavuika and Citlali (with Lan Yan)

Mavuika and Citlali (with Lan Yan) Duration: January 1, 2025, to February 4, 2025.

Phase 2 banners:

5-star: Arlecchino and Clorinde

Arlecchino and Clorinde Duration: January 15, 2025, to February 4, 2025.

The other 4-stars are Bennett, Rosaria, Chevreuse, and Diona. We do not yet know how all of these characters will be grouped.

Genshin 5.3 Story & Expansion Details

5.3 will bring the final act of the Natlan Archon Quest. We'll see the Traveler team up with Mavuika as she challenges the Abyss threat for a final cinematic showdown. The version will, however, bring no new region or map expansion.

Credit: HoYoverse

Outside of Natlan, version 5.3 will also feature Lantern Rite, which means you can expect an accompanying quest for the same. Likewise, expect the third Tribal Chronicles for Master of the Night Winds with Citlali at the center.

All Leaked Genshin Impact 5.3 QoL Changes

Below are some of the QoL changes that have been leaked for version 5.3:

Open-world bosses' Ley Line Bossom to claim rewards will now spawn in the corner of the arena and the boss will respawn without having to fast travel.

The artifact inventory limit will be increased to 2,100 from the current 1,800.

New Artifact sorting logic that allows you to sort better.

A new Quick Access feature to accept Natlan Bounties quickly.

A new highlight feature that highlights recommended attributes for artifacts depending on the character.

More enhancements to the in-game guide system.

New Teapot region of Natlan.

That's all the QoL changes that have been leaked so far. HoYoverse will confirm all changes coming in the update before the version livestream.

All Leaked 5.3 Events in Genshin Impact

Credit: HoYoverse

Here are all the events that are alleged to be featured during the upcoming version:

Lantern Rite with new skins for Hu Tao and Xiangling, as well as a 4-star selector.

Legend of the Vagabond Sword combat event re-run.

A new rhythm game that'll become permanent.

Beetle Battle event re-run.

Major event with four mini-games: Co-op Tetris, Combat, Exploration, and Greeting Card.

Parkour event centered around Natlan.

That's everything that has been leaked and confirmed about version 5.3 of Genshin Impact.

With that, you'll know what to expect in the future. And if you're an Xbox player who just started playing, here are some mistakes to avoid. We know you've already made some of them, including impulse wishing on Chasca's banners without thinking twice.